Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors She Is Dating Someone New

Rumored Love & Hip Hop cast member Asian Doll has shut down the rumors that she is dating Popp Hunna.

Asian Doll was born Misharron Jermeisha Allen in Dallas in 1996. Doll was the last known girlfriend of slain rapper King Von. King Von was shot dead following an altercation outside of a nightclub in Atlanta in November 2020. He was 26 years old.

Shortly after his death, a 22-year-old suspect named Timothy Leeks was arrested in relation to King Von’s death. Leeks is also a rapper who goes by the moniker Lul Timm.

Asian Doll Says if She Was to Date Someone, it Would Be Her Business

It’s not clear exactly where the rumors originated from but what is for sure is that Doll is not tolerating the gossip. Doll tweeted on February 1, “Me & popp Hunna friends so get off my d*** & even if I was to date someone that’s my business tf.” She added, “Ima do whatever I want around this b**** fasho tho & I ain’t walking around on no egg shells either just speak facts when you speak on me 🤣.” Doll finished by saying, “If y’all hate y’all friends just sayyyyy that 😒 cause the ones I love I embrace & it got nun to do with sexuality weirdos.”

In an Instagram story, via Hip Hop DX, Hunna said, “Stop clout chasin’. Asian my dawg. nothin more!” The report said that Hunna’s post included an angry face emoji.

These Rumors Come After the Rumors that Asian Doll Was Joining ‘Love & Hip Hop’

The rumors that Asian Doll and Hunna are an item come fresh after the rumors that the Dallas-born rapper would be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop. It’s not clear which franchise of the show she would be joining.

Doll sent out the message on January 30. She asked her followers, “Guess this Tv show??” The accompanying clip showed a scene similar in editing to the VH1 hit reality show. Asian Doll has been working independently since her break with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label. Since sending out the tweet, Asian Doll has made no further comment on her joining the show. Heavy has reached out to Asian Doll for comment on the rumors about her joining the show.

In December 2020, Hunna said he was considering retiring from music after allegations emerged that he worked with the police when he was a teenager.

