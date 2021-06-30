Wes Bergmann Explains Why He’s the ‘Most Misunderstood’ Star of ‘The Challenge’

Wes Bergmann is a notorious star of “The Challenge” and has been known as a mastermind of the game, putting a lot of his focus on strategy and alliances going into each season. Along the way, however, he’s also gained a reputation as a manipulator and a sneaky player who will betray castmates, a label he’s tried hard to shake recently.

In several interviews and videos, Wes argued that he has never betrayed any of the people that he’s worked with and has only successfully taken down his “enemies” in the game. The “Real World: Austin” star even held a two-hour-long Instagram Live in which he invited various fans to come in and challenge his claim that he’s “the most loyal Challenger.”

On June 28, he posted on Twitter about his reputation, writing, “I am the most misunderstood cast member.” His post reads, “My colleagues think I’m [venomous]. But I’m actually poisonous. I’m aware these same cast members don’t understand the difference so I’ve brought visual aides. Moral of the story: I can and will only hurt you if you come for me first. And metaphorically, if you do, you’ll die.”

Along with the text, he shared an image of a poisonous toad that caused the death of a human after the human bit into the creature alongside a graphic of a venomous snake that bit a human. Wes, comparing himself to the toad, argued that his castmates would only be harmed if they attacked — in this case, bit — him due to his poisonous nature. Here is his post:

Wes Confirmed That He Won’t Be on Season 37 Because of Other Commitments & Not Because He Wasn’t Called by Casting

Wes has previously said he would be taking a break from the show and wouldn’t be appearing on the 37th season of “The Challenge,” which was officially announced recently. He reiterated this in the comments of his post on June 28 after a fan asked if his image was directed at the casting for the competition show.

The question read, “Does this mean they are done casting you? How stupid if that’s true. You’re a fan favorite. What are they doing!?” Wes replied to the comment, “This message is directed at the cast, not casting. I opted out of this season, don’t yell at MTV, yell at my day job. I’ll be back, time permitted.”

Wes had announced back in February that he would have to take a break from the show for the 37th season because of conflicts with his work schedule. He wrote at the time that while filming for “The Challenge” would be ongoing he would be working on a different show, one he said he’s “incredibly passionate about.”

The show in question is a reality TV show created by his company BetaBlox that will feature several budding companies and entrepreneurs living and working together in an incubator, according to Startland News.

On ‘Double Agents,’ Wes Said He Was Very Hurt By His Costars Accusing Him of Being ‘Sneaky’

Wes has been open about the fact that the “sneaky” or “untrustworthy” label he carries on the show is incredibly frustrating as he said it’s come about as a product of branding himself as a mastermind and not because of any actual sneaky moves he’s made. During the “Double Agents” season, where he was eliminated early, Wes said it was hard to see many of his friends turn on him.

During an Instagram Live with Fessy Shafaat, Wes said it was difficult to accept not that they’d turned on him but that they trash-talked him in their confessionals, naming Leroy Garrett, Aneesa Ferreira and Theresa Jones as examples. He said, “People are doing gameplay stuff to me and then going to their interviews and calling me a piece of s*** like Theresa and Leroy and Aneesa.”

He continued, “It’s just really frustrating to go into a house with a bunch of people that I’ve played with before, never once crossed, and find myself getting picked on so badly and it makes no sense. They don’t understand why I’m upset. It’s going right over their f****** head.”

