Fans Criticize Lisa Rinna for Statements About Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 19, Lisa Rinna spoke about Kathy Hilton’s behavior after a night out in Aspen. She claimed that Hilton had spoken negatively about her sister, Kyle Richards. In a confessional interview, the “Melrose Place” actress suggested that she believed Hilton is jealous of Richards. She noted that the “Halloween” actress’ husband, Mauricio Umansky has a successful real estate company called The Agency. She also mentioned that the 2018 series titled, “American Woman,” was based on Richards’ childhood.

“[Kathy is] screaming she made Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle. And she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family, if it’s the last thing I ever do.’ Kyle is way more famous and way more successful than Kathy Hilton’s ever been and clearly Kathy is still holding onto anger over The Agency, ‘American Woman,’ I think that it has been very hard for Kathy to have it all and then to have her sister have more,” stated Rinna.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Lisa Rinna

Quite a few RHOBH viewers criticized Rinna for her remarks about Hilton and Richards in the post’s comments section.

“Hilton is an internationally recognized name, not mention Paris Hilton. The name ‘Kyle Richards’ is not,” wrote a commenter.

“Nobody knows who Kyle Richards outside of HW fans,” shared another person.

“Almost everything Rinna said about Kathy could be applicable to how Kyle feels about [her sister] Kim [Richards], particularly the fame and success. Very few people would know who the h*** Kyle is without this show and even then, Kathy is a fan favorite,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“Rinna can’t imagine anyone NOT wanting to be famous because it’s all she lives for. Look at how she’s pushed her perfectly average daughters on to the fame path, despite them having no discernible talents whatsoever (other than fame w*****.),” added a Reddit user.

“Is Rinna Ok? Lmao she thinks she knows all of this information between sisters and honestly I don’t think she really knows s***,” shared another.

“Kathy is a Hilton. She’s Paris Hiltons mom. She has more money than entire cast combined. Rinna continues to be a clown,” stated a social media user.

“Even if Kathy’s wrong idk it just feels wrong how overly involved Rinna gets in Kyle’s disputes with her sisters,” commented an RHOBH viewer.

“How not surprising that Rinna finds the worth of Kathy and Kyle by which is more ‘famous’, essentially. As opposed to finding value in their decades along sibling relationship and that it’s complicated and not just one holding onto things but much more nuanced and loaded with trauma that is generational. Like Kathy is a bigot and sucks and I don’t want Kyle on the show for many reasons, but Rinna only sees the world through one lens and that’s fame. It’s so gross,” wrote a Bravo fan.

“Wtf is Lisa on about? Kyle’s bit acting parts & one season TV show on a like 3rd tier network means she’s more accomplished than Kathy? All Kyle has ‘over’ Kathy is housewives and the tension there is cause Kathy (whether it’s right or wrong) is hyper protective of her mom’s legacy. Otherwise they both have beautiful families, wealth, and husbands so I don’t see how Kyle has sooooo much more 🤮,” chimed in a ninth person.

Kathy Hilton Discussed Her Role on RHOBH in July 2022

During a July 2022 interview with E! Insider, Hilton shared whether she would be interested in being a full-time RHOBH cast member. She explained that she would only continue to appear as a “friend of” the show, as she does not want her family to be heavily featured on the Bravo series.

“You know, usually you’d say, never say never but for sure, absolutely not. No because that way you have to involve your family, and my family would have no interest. And my husband would have no interest. He’s a businessman. So, it’s never going to happen. They expect you to involve all your kids, your husband, everything,” stated Hilton.

