‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Breaks Silence on Jen Shah’s Arrest

Heather Gay of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is finally breaking her silence about costar and friend Jen Shah’s arrest.

While appearing on a June 2 episode of the So Bad It’s Good With Ryan Bailey podcast, the star revealed how she was feeling about the ordeal. “What I can say is this is the biggest, hugest thing that has happened to our community, and to our group of friends, and to Jen personally, and to me personally,” Gay said. “I mean, this is big, and it’s real.”

Gay continued, “It’s all very, very real, but it’s also hyper-realized. I don’t think anything’s bigger or more hyper-realized than a federal indictment or your friend facing prison. Like, this is hyper-realized drama, but it’s real, and it’s happening.”

In March 2021, Shah was charged with federal crimes, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme, as noted by a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York at the time. Shah has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Gay Revealed That Shah’s Legal Troubles Will Be Addressed During the Upcoming Season

While appearing on the podcast, Gay also revealed that Shah’s arrest and legal troubles will be shown during the upcoming second season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“Everything plays out in real-time,” Gay shared. “We are in it with her. We are going through it as friends, [and] as people who for the first time in [our] lives are public figures. And for the first time in [our] lives, we have to answer to not only [our] family and friends, but to a worldwide audience, and to also see [our] trials and struggles played out and subject to public opinion.”

However, since her arrest, Shah has not remained silent. Over the past few months, Shah has remained active on her social media pages, and has even shared messages from fans on her stories that read, “Free Jen Shah.”

Another Member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Has Weighed in on Shah’s Charges

Gay is not the only one who has opened up about Shah’s charges. During a May 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” star Meredith Marks’ son, Brooks Marks, shared what he thought about the legal drama.

“I feel absolutely terrible for her kids particularly,” Marks revealed during his appearance. “The stuff that she’s being accused of is seriously horrific.”

According to TooFab, after Shah’s arrest, she took to her social media pages to thank her fans for their support. “Thank you to those of you that have shown my family and I real friendship, unconditional love and true loyalty during this difficult time,” Shah wrote on her Instagram stories at the time. “Thank you for not judging me and not believing anything you read online. I asked Allah to show me who my real friends are and he has. Allah Akbar.”

Season two of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is expected to return before the year’s end.

