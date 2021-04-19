The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Are Back With New Taglines

The “Real Housewives of New York” cast looks a bit different this season with Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer off the show. The five women who are part of the new season’s cast are Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and newcomer, Eboni K. Williams.

On Monday, April 19, 2021, Bravo released a clip of the show’s intro, letting fans hear the ladies’ new taglines for the first time. The new season of “RHONY” is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The ladies’ new taglines are below.

Luann de Lesseps: “Of all my vices, being glamorous is one I’ll never give up.”

Leah McSweeney: “I’m sex positive and BS negative.”

Ramona Singer: “I may say the wrong thing, but my intentions are always right.”

Eboni K. Williams: “I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything.”

Sonja Morgan: “Just like New York City, Sonja Morgan never goes out of style.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘RHONY’ Intro Features the Women in Black, White, or Silver Gowns With Gold Apples

The Real Housewives of New York City | Season 13 TaglinesNew Year, New York. -Dave Quinn #RHONY 2021-04-19T16:45:13Z

The theme for the new season of “The Real Housewives of New York” appears to be glitz and glam. The ladies are all dressed to the nines in gorgeous gowns of the same color palette.

Sonja is in a white gown with one shoulder exposed and a high slit that hits her thigh. Ebony appears to be wearing a black leather number that also exposes one shoulder and features a thigh-high slit. Luann is in the middle of the group in a white gown that is covered in sequins or gems. Luann’s dress features a slim strap on one shoulder, and is the third dress to have a thigh-high slit.

Leah is the only “housewife” wearing a mini-dress. Her black lace number features long sleeves, and has less fabric across her midriff. And, lastly, Ramona is in a long silver gown that has a very deep V-neck that exposes her cleavage.

All of the women are posing holding gold apples in their hands.

Eboni K. Williams Is the First Black Cast Member on ‘RHONY’

Eboni is the first Black woman to join the cast of “RHONY.” According to her Instagram page, she is the host and the executive producer of “Revolt Black News” and “Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams.” According to her IMDb page, she has hosted several shows, including “The Real,” “Access Hollywood,” and “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Originally from North Carolina, the 37-year-old is also an attorney, and she has authored a book. According to Essence, Eboni is not married, nor does she have any children. She admitted to the outlet that she wouldn’t be a “typical” housewife.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else,” she previously told People magazine.

