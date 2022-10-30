Sonja Morgan Shoots Her Shot With RHONJ Husband

Sonja Morgan is known to have a flirty side and when she really gets going, well, fans tend to find her hilarious. Over the course of her time on “The Real Housewives of New York,” Morgan has flirted with plenty of people — even her own co-stars.

Morgan was married from 1998 through 2006, but has been living the life of a single woman for well over a decade. She loves to have fun, joke around, have a few drinks, and survey the land for men on the prowl, which has been showcased just about every season of the hit Bravo show. Whether she rides solo or teams up with her single pals like Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, Morgan enjoys a good flirt.

Now that Morgan isn’t on RHONY anymore, she’s left to flirt on her own time without cameras in her face — but she proved that she’s still got that feisty streak when she hit on Joe Gorga from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Perhaps the best part is that she did it right in front of Gorga’s wife, Melissa.

Here’s what you need to know:

Morgan Flashed Gorga & Said She Would ‘F***’ Him

During a panel at BravoCon 2022, Gorga shared a little bit about a run-in that he had with Morgan. Gorga said it all went down during the taping of “Watch What Happens Live,” according to Page Six.

“I mean, she is something else,” Gorga said. “She was showing me her boobs,” he continued, adding that Morgan told him, “‘I would f*** you tonight, but your wife is right here.'” Gorga made a shocked face and his wife was laughing.

“You gotta love her. She’s awesome,” Gorga said.

Gorga’s overshare about Morgan came after he played a game of F***, Marry, Kill, Bravo style. Gorga appeared to be having a ton of fun and was really in his element. The live audience couldn’t stop laughing at the things he was saying.

“He’s been drinking vodka,” Melissa said, explaining his behavior.

Morgan Previously Got Flirty With Another Bravo Star

Gorga isn’t the only Bravolebrity that Morgan has gotten flirty with. In 2018, she made a guest appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” and made some very suggestive comments — all in good fun, of course. If you know Morgan, you know that she rarely holds back — and this night was no different.

“Put it in,” she told the guest bartender, referring to the straw in her drink.

“Let’s go to the phones,” Cohen said, to which Morgan responded, “Let’s go commando!”

“I always go commando. Tonight, I’m commando,” she added.

A little later on in the show, Cohen asked Morgan if she thought “Southern Charm’s” Shep Rose is attractive.

“Yes. I think Shep is hot. I think Craig is very hot,” she answered.

If you’re missing Morgan’s antics, she will be back on television in the new year. She and her RHONY co-star de Lesseps will be featured on their very own spinoff called “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” The show doesn’t have a premiere date just yet, but was confirmed at BravoCon.

