Sutton Stracke Reveals What She Regrets About the Season 12 Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke revealed what she regretted about the show’s season 12 reunion special.

During an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Stracke acknowledged that she seemed relatively quiet while filming the reunion. She asserted, however, that she is “not the editor” of the show. The mother of two also noted that she wished she had spoken up more when Garcelle Beauvais discussed the harassment her 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, received on social media.

“I say what I needed to say when we’re filming, like I don’t – you know, what am I going to say? I regret not saying more about Garcelle and Jax. I wished I had spoken up but Garcelle was doing so well,” said Stracke.

Stracke shared similar comments about being reserved during the season 12 reunion while speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022. She shared that she “wish[ed] [she] spoke out more” about Nilon.

“That’s my big regret from the reunion that I didn’t speak up. As I told Garcelle later actions speak louder than words because — she knows what I mean by that. It was awful,” said the Georgia native.

She also shared the reunion ended on an uncomfortable note, which resulted in the cast opting to not take a group photo.

“I think we should start doing the group photo in the beginning before – well one we’re tired and two, you don’t know what’s going to happen so I think maybe that’s how we should have approached the group photo,” shared the RHOBH personality.

Garcelle Beauvais Shared She Wanted to ‘Have More Fun’ With Her Castmates

In a September 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Beauvais also shared that the season 12 reunion special had “a lot of uncomfortable moments.”

“At the end, we didn’t even take a group photo. We didn’t say goodbye to one another. I mean, Sutton and I had dinner with our glam team. But we just went our separate ways, it was really, really interesting because normally we do a group shot,” said the “Coming to America” actress.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, the 55-year-old explained that she hoped the cast “can have more fun” together in future seasons of RHOBH.

“I want us to have more fun and be silly and talk about each other’s ugly leather pants,” quipped Beauvais, in reference to Stracke’s insult toward Crystal Kung Minkoff in season 11.

Garcelle Beauvais Stated She Would Like the RHOBH Cast To Be Less Divided

In an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Beauvais also shared that she wished the RHOBH cast was more unified.

“For me, what’s hard is if we are going to be friends, we should trust one another and that’s what’s hard, you know, because how can I truly be your friend if I can’t trust you,” explained the mother of three. “So that being said, I just hope the divide goes away. If we all come back, I hope the divide between the four originals and me and Crystal and Sutton just all goes away, so we can all just figure it out.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals 1 Thing That Will Get a Housewife Fired