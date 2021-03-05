Katee Sackhoff Talks Bo-Katan Spinoff in Interview

Katee Sackhoff recently talked about the possibility of a Bo-Katan spinoff in the Star Wars universe on Disney+, and whether or not she would be involved.

Sackhoff Believes She Would Be ‘Selfish’ To Want to Star in Her Own Series

Sackhoff portrayed Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian Season 2 and viewers thought she captured the character beautifully. However, Sackhoff was open in an interview with Comicbook.com, revealing that although she would love to be in a new series, she thinks it would be “selfish” of her.

She told Comicbook.com:

It’s an interesting thing, because I love Bo and, selfishly, as the performer that gets to play her, I’m like, ‘Sure, let’s do this.’ But at the same time, Bo fits very beautifully in the Mando world. That’s not to say that she couldn’t have shown up in these other things, but she fits beautifully as this character that is in that world right now. And it would just be selfish of me to want more.

She Sees Room for a Spinoff That Doesn’t Include Her

Interestingly, she thinks the best avenue for a spinoff would be one that doesn’t include her in it. Instead, she believes a better idea would be a series focusing on Bo-Katan’s younger years, she told Comicbook.com.

“I will say that if they were going to do something like that, not to take myself out of it, but I would love to see early Bo, which … there’s not enough Botox in the world to take me back there,” she joked.

She emphasized that this is all speculation and she really has no idea when or if she’ll be returning to the Star Wars universe. She said that she and Dave Filoni sometimes just text in general about her character, where she ended up, and what she’s doing now.

“I love to talk to him about the missing pieces to where she is now… So I know all that stuff, but I have no idea what’s happening,” she revealed.

Not every fan believes her, though. On a Reddit discussion thread, one fan said that Bill Burr said he wouldn’t be in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, but he ultimately was. So they aren’t sure if they believe that Sackhoff has no idea what’s going to happen.

As for the fans, they have mixed feelings about what they want to see next in the universe. On Twitter, one fan said that they loved how Bo-Katan was portrayed, but they’re worried about how other prequel series will fare.

They’ve done better with “fast forward” characters tho… Boba and Ahsoka and Bo-Katan were fucking awesome. So I’m more confident in the Ahsoka series (will have Ezra too?) and Rangers series (will have Hera?) Ok I’m done rambling thanks if you read all this, happy to discuss — gracie ⚡️ (@gthreepio) March 4, 2021

Some fans think that Sackhoff’s idea for a prequel is a great idea, especially if it included when her character wielded the Darksaber.

Would be a good way to see how Mandalore fell by the Empire when the Mandalorians failed & got wipe. Which in timewise, Bo-Katan did wield the Darksaber. A solo series of her would show her downfall. A kind of a Mandalorian prequel series — Shahir Hameed (@hameed_shahir) March 4, 2021

However, other fans aren’t on board and don’t think Bo-Katan could carry a series by herself.

Naw…Bo-Katan might be a good character, but she's not interesting enough to carry her it own series. You can only follow a soldier w/delusions of grandeur for so long before her extremist acts get old and her self-righteous, self-serving quest gets old. She NEVER LEARNS. pic.twitter.com/HbMBfUlesS — Wild Katarn (@WKatarn) March 4, 2021

Even a Reddit discussion about the idea of a series about a younger Bo-Katan has fans divided. One fan wrote, “I would definitely watch that” while another commented, “I would pass on that story. But that’s just me.”

At this time, there are no clear plans for a spinoff series and Disney hasn’t made any official comments one way or the other about the idea.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for March 2021