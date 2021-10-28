Amber Portwood Addresses Her Ex’s Drug Use Claims

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood responded to claims from her ex that she was under the influence of drugs.

Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, the father of her 3-year-old son James, filed a motion with the Indiana courts requesting a hair follicle drug screen on October 20, 2021, according to public records. Portwood filed an objection the following day.

Glennon claimed Portwood abused drugs during her pregnancy with James, alleging his ex has a “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein,” he said, according to court documents cited by The Sun.

In posts on Instagram, she posted vague messages after the accusations were reported.

“This too shall pass,” Portwood wrote on October 26, 2021. “Try to stay in the positive energy instead of giving negative. Stay beautiful loves because we got this. Let’s go!”

“The universe always has your back,” she said in an October 24, 2021, post. “You are surrounded by divine support right now.”

Portwood is currently on probation stemming from an incident in July 2019 where police said she wielded a machete while Glennon was holding James. She avoided prison time after she pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation, the Indy Star wrote. If she violates her probation, she could face up to five years in prison.

Portwood Responded to Glennon’s Allegations in Court

Portwood, 31, publicly refuted Glennon’s claims against her amid their ongoing custody case for James.

“Mother denies adamantly the allegations made in Father’s Motion and believes that a hair follicle test is unnecessary due to her history of negative drug screens and continued requirement to submit to same,” Portwood’s response to the court said, according to The Sun.

“Mother further states that Father’s Motion is nothing more than yet another attempt to paint Mother in a negative light,” the rebuttal added, per the outlet.

An insider who spoke with People maintained Portwood has only taken prescription medication. “Andrew has gone off the rails with this latest attempt to assassinate her character,” the source said. “She only uses prescription medication within the therapeutic limits.”

Fans Had a Mixed Reaction To Glennon’s Allegations

While “Teen Mom OG” viewers haven’t always been on Portwood’s side in the past — like when she was accused of fabricating a storyline when she came out as bisexual — some fans on Reddit claimed Glennon was being “shady.”

“If there is a court-ordered drug test during custody issues it should 100% apply to both parents. Andrew is a shady dude!! ” one person wrote. “For all of Amber’s faults, this guy is slimy AF and he preyed on her & I think it was for the MTV connections and to get as much money as he could squeeze out of her.”

Another person argued that Glennon might have also used drugs. “If he’s seen her use meth in the past and is just now saying something, he was definitely using with her back when they were together,” they said.

Not everyone was so quick to defend Portwood. Some people brought attention to Portwood’s skin, which appeared to have breakouts that were covered up with makeup. In past, her skin has looked clear.

“I had been wondering about this myself. She isn’t like Maci or Kail who have had their struggles with acne all along,” they said. “She suddenly shows up missing teeth and with acne, at the same time she increases her late-night rants and becomes more paranoid. It’s all looking a lot like meth.”

Glennon isn’t the only one who accused Portwood of abusing drugs. She went on an Instagram rant on October 10, 2021, where she slammed fans.

“OK. I’m not high on pills. Oh, God. Here we go… You’re saying I’m high on pills [but] I’m talking to you right now,” the mother-of-two responded. “Am I nodding out? No. You’re so dumb… My pupils are big because I’m on medication. Are you guys stupid?”

Portwood also briefly mentioned Leah, the 12-year-old daughter she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. “You guys can say, ‘Poor Leah’ all you f****** want. Leah’s perfectly f****** fine,” Portwood said.

“No, I’m not angry,” she continued. “If I was angry you would f****** know.”

