Fans Say Chelsea Houska Is ‘Destroying Herself’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska faced backlash from social media users after she was pictured at a Morgan Wallen concert on March 10. The former MTV star attended the show with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her friend, Kara Pederson, as shown on Pederson’s Instagram story.

Houska, 30, posed for a picture with a fan, which was uploaded to Reddit.

There were two discussions taking place in the comments. Some people slammed Houska’s appearance — saying she was unrecognizable — while others were disappointed that she attended a Wallen concert. The country star was caught saying the N-word in February 2021, TMZ reported.

“A lot wrong with this photo. Her presence at that concert confirms that she is, at best, a passive racist, and her face looks like a deformed potato. She looks ridiculous and needs to delete her plastic surgeon’s number from her phone,” one person wrote.

“How could anyone possibly recognize her, she looks nothing like herself!” another fan said.

“She looks horrifying wtf is wrong with her face and that make up is not helping 😒,” a third social media user wrote.

Some people compared Houska to “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham, who has been open about her plastic surgeries and use of filler.

“Chelsea’s just destroying herself with cosmetic surgery. Farrah 2.0,” they wrote.

Wallen’s Neighbor Filmed Him Saying the N-Word

Wallen was chatting loudly with his friends after spending a night out in Nashville in February 2021 when one of her neighbors caught him using the N-word on camera.

“Take care of this “p****-a** mother******” — and then said “take care of this p****-a** n*****.”

Wallen issued an apology for using the racial slur. “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” he told TMZ.

Houska Is Returning to TV

After quitting “Teen Mom 2” in n November 2020 — after nearly 10 years with MTV — Houska revealed she and DeBoer were returning to reality TV.

Instead of focusing on their family life, Houska and DeBoer are going to be renovating homes in South Dakota for HGTV.

“SURPRISE!!! Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv ! We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area,” Houska wrote on Instagram in February 2022.

“Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much so this has been a dream come true,” she continued. “Head to my story to hear more about it 💕.”

“We have been working so hard on some projects already,” Houska added in her Instagram story. “We can not wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life, a new chapter, see a different side of us.”

Houska and DeBoer, 33, have been married since October 2016. They have three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June. Houska is also a mother to 12-year-old Aubree, who is from her relationship wit high school boyfriend Adam Lind.