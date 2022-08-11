Everything We Know About Upcoming ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff

“Teen Mom” is coming back, and some favorites from the series will be returning with them, according to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The first season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” focused on the moms and their relationships with the father of their children. The second season will center on the moms again, but this time around, MTV wants to examine their relationships with their moms and dads.

“They are planning to do a mother/daughter theme for at least some of the trip. They are going to bring girls from all three [‘Teen Mom’] shows and the girls’ mothers,” an insider told The Ashley. “Last year they gave the cast therapy to help them get along better with their baby daddies, and this season they will work on the relationships they have with their parents.”

Last season, MTV brought in Dr. Cheyenne Bryant to help the cast work through their emotions and celebrity psychologist Dr. Drew Pinsky has famously hosted the reunion specials since the beginning of “Teen Mom.”

The Ashley didn’t reveal which specialist would be coming back, but they did say therapy would be offered.

It’s possible that their “Teen Mom” dads would attend “Family Reunion” again, but not confirmed.

Where Season 2 Will Be Filmed

The “Teen Mom” cast headed to America’s Finest City, San Diego, California, but this time around they are going north. Fans could see some glimpses of filming on social media soon since the group is slated to start filming in a few weeks.

“It is most likely happening in Oregon, somewhere with a woodsy vibe,” said a different source who spoke to The Ashley. “Filming will be around the end of the month or the beginning of September.”

There might be some surprises and cast shake-ups, but it won’t be in the form of “Teen Mom” favorites Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry returning. Both “Teen Mom” alums were asked to come back, but they turned down the opportunity. Lowry quit in April 2022 and Houska quit in November 2020.

Lowry said she wants her own show, and Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are starring in a series on HGTV, called “Farmhouse Fabulous.” The renovation show is slated to debut in spring 2023.

Farrah Abraham was briefly brought back for season 1 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” and rumors swirled that Jenelle Evans might be coming back this time around.

Evans Was Around MTV Cameras Again

Rumors that Evans would return to “Teen Mom” swirled in May when she attended Briana DeJesus’ “I Won” party after her lawsuit with Lowry was dismissed.

Evans got a tattoo of a dollar sign at the party and said that she talked to MTV’s cameras.

“Did they film me? Yes, I signed an agreement to film,” she told her fans in a YouTube video. “We had a little bit of conversation when I arrived. [They asked] how am I doing lately and stuff like that.”

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Eason was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2018 after he made offensive comments on Twitter.