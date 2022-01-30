Farrah Abraham Drops Big Announcement After Arrest

Farrah Abraham is leaving California.

That’s what she told TMZ on Saturday, January 29, as she was standing next to a U-Haul. Abraham said that after being arrested on January 15, 2022, after allegedly slapping a security guard, she has lost function in the “upper-right side of my body.” She proceeded to describe the past week as being “really suicidal.”

Abraham then burst into tears, saying she has had a very difficult time dealing with the incident. She said she worries the same thing will happen when she goes out again.

“It’s defamation when someone says you touched them and I was actually attacked,” she told TMZ. “It’s just scary.”

Abraham concluded by saying that she will be moving out of state “sadly,” and added that Los Angeles is the only place she has ever experienced what went down in Hollywood on January 16, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abraham’s January 16th Arrest

On January 16, 2022, Abraham was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor, according to E! News. TMZ reported that the reality star “got belligerent and was asked to leave the club but refused. At some point, she allegedly slapped the guard.”

Los Angeles Police told E! News that the “Teen Mom” star was placed on a citizen’s arrest around midnight and booked on a misdemeanor charge. She was released less than two hours later.

In a statement to TMZ, Abraham later said that she was “conspired against” and that she was the one attacked. “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

Abraham posted a video of the arrest to her Instagram on January 16, 2022. A section of the caption she wrote read, “I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always. Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger then all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.”