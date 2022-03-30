Reddit Mocks Jenelle Evans Amid Health Struggles

Reddit users are getting candid about Jenelle Evans. In a series of recent posts, users mocked Evans’ career, marriage, drinking, income, and use of social media.

One post was titled, “another expensive purchase that she probably can’t afford. ranges from 2k-5k depending on the model…” and featured a photo of Evans’ new gaming computer. In the comments section, one person wrote, “I’m sure she has convinced herself that she can write this off for her YouTube channel.”

And in a more recent post from March 30, 2022, which featured a screenshot of Evans’ Instagram story, the former reality star wrote, “@TikTok the bullying is real.. you should set controls like Instagram…”

The post, titled “bye, nobody cares,” featured the following response from one user: “what happened to free speech jenelle.” Another wrote, “Her and David are the bully’s. They stay posting their hot shit takes and then go off and cry about how the internet is so mean, and everyone just wants to bring them down. The only people bringing them down is themselves. Freedom of speech not freedom from consequences.”

The comments come in the midst of Evans’ many health struggles, which she has documented for fans on TikTok and Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Was Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia in March 2022

On February 20, 2022, Evans shared a concerning TikTok. She told fans: “I got a second opinion from a different neurologist, and she’s going to be checking me for ALS. Since she has told me this, yes, I’ve been freaking out in my head a lot. I’ve been crying a lot. I’ve been crying like every single night by myself.”

According to the ALS Foundation, ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a “progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.”

Then, on March 11, 2022, the former reality star told E! News revealed another health diagnosis– this time, it was fibromyalgia. In a statement to E!, she said, “For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Jenelle recalled, adding that she also exhibited sinus problems and neck and back pain, among other issues. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Evans Recently Spent Time in the Hospital

Along with sharing health updates on social media, Evans has spent time in the hospital.

On March 25, 2022, she shared on an Instagram Story that is no longer active that she “was in the hospital all day yesterday for chest pain,” according to Page Six.

In a separate post, Evans wrote, “New blood test results are in for me… I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system. Usually found in myasthenia gravis,” according to Page Six. Myasthenia Gravis is a “chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Still, Reddit users do not appear to be giving Evans a break when it comes to her health issues. On Reddit on March 29, 2022, one person wrote, “Saw this and thought of Juhnelle” and posted a photo of a man bending over, rubbing his back. The text on the photo read, “I’m gonna f***ing die disease,” and at the bottom, it read: “Symptoms: Back hurts a bit too much for a bit too long.”

One user wrote, “She reminds me of the crackhead on ‘Friday’ who ‘slips and falls’ on the floor and screams ‘Ahhh my neck, ahh my back. My neck and my back! And immediately asks for compensation.”

Another echoed those sentiments, writing, “I can totally see why you thought of her. I’m personally still extremely concerned about her thumb. She has not updated everyone on that terrifying situation yet. It sounded life or death.”