‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Tonight: Winner Predictions

It is finally time for “The Bachelorette” starring both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia to start, and fans are eager to see these two ladies looking for love. Filming wrapped some time ago, which means there should be some juicy spoilers floating around. There are some predictions regarding which bachelors might snag those final roses, and fans will want to keep these in mind as the season airs.

Having both Recchia and Windey film the whole season is a “Bachelorette” first, and there have been hints both ladies may end up engaged. “The Bachelorette” spoilers pinpointing answers on that front, however, remain elusive. Both women will meet the same group of men on the first night, and they will both date some of the same guys throughout the course of the season. Closer to the end, however, each lady will have a specific group of men with no crossover.

Warning! Spoilers ahead!

Recchia’s Hometown Dates Guys Are Known

Thanks to information from spoiler king Reality Steve, some details regarding the guys who got hometown dates are known. Recchia reportedly met the families for Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, Aven Jones, and Tino Franco. Jones is a sales executive from San Diego, California, and his life is “fueled by passion” and he “puts his heart into everything he does.” He loves to travel and spend quality time with his significant other, and he’s ready “to put it all out there if it means finding his forever.”

Norris is a small business owner from New Jersey, and he admits he’s not “afraid to be over the top.” He’s looking for love that’s “the kind of love you only see in movies,” and he wants a partner who is “fun, reliable, open-minded and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family.” Shallcross is a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, and he loves “his mama, his dogs and football,” and he says he is an “old-fashioned romantic.” He loves romantic grand gestures and wants a partner who loves “thoughtful surprises.” Franco is another California man, and he is a general contractor. He loves camping, surfing, and cycling, and he believes “family is everything. He wants four kids, and he “dreams of surfing in Bali.”

According to Reality Steve, Recchia picks either Franco or Shallcross. “The Bachelorette” spoiler fans seem torn as to whether it’s Franco or Shallcross who gets Recchia’s final rose, and viewers will be eager to watch her connections with these guys form.

Windey’s Journey Contains a Little More Mystery

Reality Steve has also shared some major “Bachelorette” spoilers for Windey’s journey. However, there is a layer of mystery here. Viewers should keep an eye on Johnny DePhillipo, who reportedly gets a hometown date. His ABC biography notes he’s a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and he says he’s a “laid back, simple man.” Another hometown date recipient on Windey’s side is Erich Schwer, a real estate analyst from New Jersey. He says he’s “low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side,” and he’s looking for a partner who is “easygoing, selfless and communicative.”

“The Bachelorette” spoilers reveal Jason Alabaster is another contender for Windey’s final rose. He’s an investment banker from Santa Monica, California, and he’s ready to find someone to “laugh and grow through life” with. He loves tennis, dancing, and surfing, and he wants a trustworthy and adventurous partner. While it is believed Windey also had four hometown dates, it’s not known which suitor snagged the fourth one. Reality Steve’s spoilers said DePhillipio was eliminated after hometowns.

While there is still a mystery man to consider, many “Bachelorette” spoiler fans see signs that both Schwer and Alabaster could have Windey’s final rose. Reddit seems torn about their predictions regarding Windey and Recchia’s final picks. “Tino/Rachel and Jason/Gabby!” one poster declared, while another wrote, “I’m leaning towards Gabby/Erich and Rache/Zach as well, but I’m not convinced yet.” Someone else believes it’s “Zach and Erich F1s,” and “Tino is the next Bachelor.” Which predictions will pan out to be accurate? The season 19 premiere for “The Bachelorette” airs Monday night and viewers will be eager to scope these guys out.