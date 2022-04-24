Leaked Videos of Rachel Recchia on Hometown Date Surface Online

Rachel Recchia is just days away from choosing the one guy that she wants to get engaged to — assuming “The Bachelorette” process worked for her, and she’s fallen in love.

After meeting their men at the Bachelor Mansion, Recchia and her co-bachelorette Gabby Windey went on a couple of dates to further narrow things down. Then, they flew across the pond to board a Virgin Voyage cruise ship with their which took them to different cities where they disembarked for dates around Europe, according to Reality Steve.

Warning: Major spoilers for “The Bachelorette” ahead.

In mid-April, photos of Recchia on a date with one of her guys in Belgium surfaced online. She was spotted on a one-on-one date with Aven Jones. In the photos posted on social media, Recchia and Jones, a 29-year-old originally from San Diego, appeared to be having a great time.

Now, it can be confirmed that Jones received a rose on that date — and he made it to Hometowns.

Recchia & Jones Were Seen in Massachusetts

(SPOILER VIDEO): Rachel on a hometown date with Aven Jones, taking a horse carriage ride in Salem, MA to Crow Haven Corner, which is some sort of witch store. pic.twitter.com/KF77c7q1yj — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 23, 2022

On April 23, 2022, Reality Steve shared several videos of Recchia and Jones on a date in Massachusetts. The two were seen taking a horse drawn carriage in Salem, Mass. According to Reality Steve’s tweet, Recchia and Jones were heading to Crow Haven Corner.

Another photo — this one more clear — posted on Reddit showed Recchia and Jones exiting their ride when arriving at their destination. Recchia was wearing a green dress with a gray sweater, and Jones was in a pair of brown pants, a white shirt, and a khaki-colored jacket.

Someone in the area was able to obtain footage of Recchia and Jones exiting the Crow Haven Corner store, and Reality Steve shared that video on Twitter as well.

(SPOILER VIDEO): More footage of Rachel and Aven coming out of the Crow Haven Corner store. pic.twitter.com/SWK2u9dCac — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 23, 2022

A short while later, Recchia and Jones were seen outside of Finz restaurant in Salem, Mass. Someone at the restaurant filmed them, and Reality Steve shared those videos on Twitter as well.

In one of the videos, Recchia and Jones are standing together in the grass, talking to someone who may have been a producer. There weren’t any filming cameras in sight.

In another video, Recchia and Jones are sitting on a bench chatting, and it looks like they are laughing. Although there still weren’t any filming cameras in sight, it looks like there are producers standing to the side of them.

You can see those videos below.

(VIDEO): Rachel and Aven outside of Finz. pic.twitter.com/xBnyjcqlPb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 24, 2022

Some Fans Are Hoping That Recchia & Jones End Up Together

Although “The Bachelorette” won’t air until July 2022, and fans haven’t gotten to know the guys just yet, many are hoping that Recchia and Jones end up together. They even have a couple name already; Raven.

“Everyone had Aven in Gabby’s F4 before the season started filming…but we got it wrong, Aven is for Rachel! I’m TEAM RAVEN!!! This is at least their second date together. We’ve only seen Rachel with Aven,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the spoiler photos.

“They look great together ngl,” another comment read.

“TEAM AVEN FOR RACHEL AHHHHHHHHHHHH,” a third person added.

“I absolutely ship them pls be F1,” someone else wrote.

