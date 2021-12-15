Fans Slam ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finale

The Tuesday, December 14, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 21 of the competition reality show, and some fans were not happy with the results.

Going into the finale, Ariana Grande was the only coach without a team member in the running. The remaining contestants were Team Blake’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple.

Some people weren’t happy with the finale, however, saying that the whole thing was too long and filled with unnecessary performances.

Some Fans Thought The Finale Should Be Shorter

this is so boring #TheVoice — sy 💖 (@NickiiVert) December 15, 2021

The finale of “The Voice” featured performances from Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Keke Palmer, Tori Kelly, Walker Hayes, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande and John Legend. On top of that, each of the coaches took the stage with each of their remaining contestants for a duet.

Some fans thought a lot of that could be cut, however.

“Cut all the guest performances. Give us the five duets with the coaches and bin the rest. This sh** is too long and pointless. #anticlimax #thevoice,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “I just checked, ‘The Voice’ really is 2 hours long tonight. How y’all gonna start 1 hour later than normal and drag this out 2 hours. I’m sick #TheVoice #VoiceFinale.”

“nah this lineup is too long. just looked through the voice likes and there’s like 600 randos showing up for no reason. just give ariana the mic and announce the winner #thevoice,” another person tweeted.

Another wrote, “This really didn’t have to be 2 hrs.”

Usually, the finale of “The Voice” is a three-hour event with the first hour being a recap of everything that has happened on the show throughout the season. This time, however, that first hour was completely cut and the show started at 9 p.m. ET instead of 8 p.m., when it would usually start. The finale always ends at 11 p.m. ET, however, so the end time is on track with previous seasons.

At the one-hour mark, one person wrote, “We still have another hour of this crap #TheVoice.”

Others were bored with all the performances.

“Can we just get to the results already, these performances are boring,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “i would like to see the results already pls. #TheVoice.”

“This is so boring #TheVoice,” another person tweeted.

Which Coaches Will Return For Season 22?

For season 22, no coaches have been officially confirmed. Of course, none would be confirmed until after the show has been renewed by NBC.

It’s likely that all four coaches, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, will return for season 22 of the show. Shelton has spoken out about wanting to leave in the past, but it’s clear he is very invested in the competition at the time of writing.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

READ NEXT: Is Ariana Grande Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 21?