What Time Does ‘Better Call Saul’ End? How Long Is Tonight’s Episode?

If you’re watching “Better Call Saul” tonight, then you might be a little confused when the episode doesn’t end at the time you expected it to be over. Just how long is tonight’s episode? Read on for all the details.

Tonight AMC Is Airing Two Episodes Back-to-Back

Tonight, AMC is airing two episodes of “Better Call Saul” back-to-back. So you’ll be able to see “Better Call Saul” season 6 episodes 1 and 2 this evening. But on top of that, the two episodes will still be longer than you’d expect even if you knew this was happening.

The premiere starts at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific on AMC on TV and on AMC Plus. But according to TV Guide’s online listing, the two episodes don’t end until 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Pacific.

So the two episodes, including commercials, will be two-and-a-half hours long if you’re watching live on TV.

If you’re watching on AMC Plus, you’ll get to watch commercial-free, so the two episodes will end earlier for you.

The two episodes are called “Wine and Roses” and then “Carrot on Stick.”

Better Call Saul Final Season Official Trailer | Premieres April 18 on AMC and AMC+ Whatever happens next, it's not gonna go down the way you think it is. Don't miss the premiere of Better Call Saul's final season, Monday, April 18 on AMC and AMC+. #BetterCallSaul #AMC For more Better Call Saul videos: amc.tv/BCSVideos Subscribe to the AMC YouTube Channel: goo.gl/Tu5rSx Better Call Saul: The Final Season Trailer Better… 2022-03-10T18:58:46Z

You’ll want to make note that the entire schedule for season 6 on AMC is a little different than you might expect, even beyond the back-to-back opening episodes.

There will be 13 episodes total this season. According to AMC’s press statement, the first seven episodes will air in one set starting today. So after tonight, you’ll still have five weeks of “Better Call Saul” episodes every Monday night.

But then the show will go on hiatus. It will return on July 11 for the second half of the final season, airing the last six episodes.

In other words, it looks like “Better Call Saul” is taking a similar path that “The Walking Dead” is following by breaking up its final season into different parts. The main difference is that the show isn’t airing each episode a week early on AMC Plus like the network is doing for “The Walking Dead.” Rather, each new episode of “Better Call Saul” premieres on AMC Plus at the same time that it premieres on TV on AMC.

AMC describes the final season this way:

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a press statement about the new season: “While we are very sad to say goodbye to this complicated and fascinating character, we can’t wait for Saul’s full story to be revealed to audiences. Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad are woven into the DNA of Sony Pictures Television and we are in complete awe of what Peter and Vince have created. They have truly transformed television. And this season of Saul, bolstered by the incomparable performances of Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the rest of this brilliant cast, takes that legacy to even loftier heights. We are so honored and grateful to have been on this journey with the entire Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul teams, as well as our partners at AMC in bringing this captivating world to life.”

