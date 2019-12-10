Over two years since its launch, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is easily in the best state it’s ever been in.

In fact, it’s been good for quite a while now but players still have the sour taste in their mouths from the launch.

All of the pay-to-win features that were found in the game back in 2017 are gone and were actually removed within a few weeks of launch, meaning the game has been perfectly playable for a long time now.

If you’re a fan of the Battlefield games and Star Wars, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not picking this game up for another try.

If you’re still on the fence about it, perhaps I can help you out. Here are 10 reasons you should play Star Wars Battlefront 2 again, or maybe even pick it up for the first time.

1. No Pay-To-Win

Outside of a tumultuous few weeks of launch, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been completely free-to-play, but a lot of potential players out there don’t realize that.

You will still have to grind to level up your Star Cards since you’re years behind now but that’s all you have to do.

The pay-to-win aspect of the game really hurt the launch but DICE has completely turned it around since then.

2. Free Updates

Every update that has arrived in Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been completely free-of-charge. That means all of the Clone Wars content such as new heroes and game modes have all been added at no expense.

This also means everything coming in the future will also be free. If there’s one thing players like, it’s free content so you won’t have to worry about paying for a season pass or anything like that.

The first Battlefront title became famous for its $50 season pass, but that has been remedied for the sequel.

3. You’re a Fan of the Prequels

The latter part of 2018 and most of 2019 has been spent adding in content from the prequel trilogy.

We’ve seen Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Count Dooku and General Grievous all join the game as heroes and that’s not even counting all of the various reinforcements.

There are clone trooper skins across both phase one and two featuring everything from Anakin’s 501st Legion to Obi Wan’s 212th.

Even a new game mode was introduced called Capital Supremacy and it features only prequel trilogy planets, until 2020 that is.

4. You Enjoy Large-Scale Battles

Since this game is made by DICE, it’s fair to expect some epic battles to take place and you’d be very correct in that assessment.

The sound design is perhaps one of the most impressive things about the game as it truly feels like a battle you’d see play out on the big screen thanks to the soundtrack and sound of the blasters firing.

While the Capital Supremacy mode is a 20v20 battle, it gets even larger thanks to the addition of bots so the battles feel as big as ever.

5. All Eras Get Love

The first Star Wars Battlefront title featured only the original trilogy and while it made for a fun experience, we couldn’t help but wonder how much better things could be if they expanded the universe a bit.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 covers the prequel, original, and sequel trilogies so there’s a lot for players to experience this time around.

A major update just hit in December 2019 that introduced The Rise of Skywalker content in the game so it’s officially all caught up with the movies. Despite that, it doesn’t mean the content is done coming to Battlefront 2 as there are currently no signs of slowing down.

6. Support Isn’t Slowing Down

Each month brings a new community transmission that introduces new content into the game. Of course, some months will bring more features than others, but it’s nice that we can look forward to something new coming to the game each month.

This support comes in the form of character reworks and fixes, new cosmetics, new planets, and even new heroes.

No update is created equal but luckily, we usually have a good idea of what to expect with each one before it actually drops.

7. It’s The Best Star Wars Shooter Out

One of the biggest reasons to pick up Star Wars Battlefront 2 is it’s pretty much the only option you have if you want to recreate the action scenes that you see play out in the films.

While you can still play the original Battlefront, you’ll find that the servers are mostly dead so this will be your only option if you want to play.

If single-player is more to your liking, Battlefront 2 does feature a campaign but it doesn’t hold a candle to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, so, by all means, pick that up if you want an engrossing story that allows you to play as a Jedi.

8. The Voice Actors Return

With the introduction of new heroes, players have finally gotten the ability to play as some of their favorite characters from the films.

What’s even better news is many of the voice actors have returned to voice their characters. Newer heroes like Obi-Wan and Anakin are voiced by James Arnold Taylor and Matt Lanter respectively, the same people who voice them in The Clone Wars animated series.

It’s definitely a nice touch that helps you actually feel like you’re playing as the characters themselves and not just a virtual recreation of them.

9. This Is Where The Fun Begins

Simply put, this is the best state Star Wars Battlefront 2 has ever been in. The servers are populated thanks to the new players, the game is very easy to pick up, and the fresh content is rolling in.

It’s an extremely fun game to play solo or with a group. One downside is matches of Capital Supremacy can last up to an hour so if you’re looking for a quick play session, you might want to pick a different mode.

However, I can confirm that it’s fun playing the entire time, even if the matches are quite long.

10. It’s Cheap To Try

If you’re a fan of Star Wars and shooters, there’s not really a reason to avoid this game anymore. The pay-to-win aspects are gone, it receives frequent updates, the players are here, and the list goes on and on.

Just do yourself a favor and pick it up for a few bucks as it goes on sale quite often. Alternatively, you can pick up an EA Access or Origin Access subscription and try it for just $5 a month.

That’ll be more than enough time to figure out if the game is for you or not so there’s really no reason not to.