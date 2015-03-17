PHOTOS: Arrow Shed BW54-A Brentwood 5-by-4-Foot Steel Storage Shed

Arrow Shed BW54-A Brentwood 5-Feet by 4-Feet Steel Storage Shed open view

The Arrow Shed Brentwood is another great shed for mid sized applications. It is made out of galvanized steel metal and has 93 cubic feet of storage space. This shed does not come with any indoor shelving, but Arrow Shed does sell compatible storage solutions such as Shelving Kits and Tool Hangers. This shed is a great inexpensive option for a backyard shed, but it does require assembly.

Arrow Shed also sells a larger version of this metal shed. The 8’x3′ Arrow Shed GS83-C model is $418 and has 122 cubic feet of storage space, with double doors that are perfect for accessing lawn mowers and wheel barrows.

Price: $216 & Free Shipping