Top 10 Best Products for Urban Vegetable Gardens

Gardening is a fantastic past time for anyone, no matter if you live in the country, the suburbs or in an urban area. Just because you live in the city does not mean that you cannot have a beautiful and productive garden. Urban gardening is extremely popular these days, and for good reason. People in cities and suburban areas are coming to appreciate the many benefits of gardening, even in a small space. Gardens are beautiful to look at, attract bees, birds and pollinators to your neighborhood, and provide much needed solace in nature while inside the concrete jungle. Growing your own organic produce or gorgeous flowers to liven up your yard and inside of your home is a fantastic past time to get involved in, and can relieve stress as well as lessen your grocery bills!

What is Urban Gardening? Simply stated, Urban gardening is growing plants in the city o the suburbs where you normally may not think gardening is possible. It is the process of turning indoor spaces, rooftops, balconies, patios or small vacant lots into lush gardens that produce compost, vegetables, fruits, flowers, herbs or all of the above. Urban gardens may be as small as a few pots on a balcony, or as large as a full blown farm on top of a city rooftop.

No matter how much space you have available, it is possible to bring a little bit of green into your home. Small gardens can help clean the air inside of your home, reduce your dependency on supermarkets, beautify urban areas and create relaxing retreats amidst the hustle and bustle of urban life. If you want to learn more about urban gardening, click here to browse more products for sale or check out our article on urban gardening books here.

1. Best Portable Gardening Container: Smart Pots Soft-Sided Container

Renters and anyone living in small spaces have fewer choices when it comes to planting an urban garden. Usually, even if you have a small yard the best idea is to use containers to grow your plants in. Smart Pots soft sided planters are perfect for starting a productive garden on your patio, balcony or in a small yard. They have soft yet rigid sides that hold their shape but are lightweight and easily movable when not in use, which is perfect for renters who want to take their gardens with them if they move. Smart Pots were developed for commercial tree growers but can be used for flowers, vegetables, fruits or herbs. Their fabric construction allows plenty of aeration, which enhances root structure and produces vigorous, strong plants. These pots come in all different sizes, ranging from 1 gallon ($5 each) all the way up to 1,000 gallons ($200 each). Linked below is the 10 gallon size, which is perfect for single plants. You can either use one at a time, or combine multiple pots for a bigger yet still totally flexible garden.

Price: $9.32 each for the 10 gallon size

Watch a video on the benefits of Smart Pots here:

Pros:

Black fabric attracts sunlight and holds in warmth

Fabric sides and bottom allow excess heat and water to drain easily and helps aerate roots

Fully portable system, empty pots are lightweight and can be moved to a new home easily

Cons:

Will wear out sooner than hard material pots such as ceramic or metal

Porous material can be difficult to clean if roots grow into it

Pots are not decorative or very attractive compared with ceramic

2. Best All-In-One Hydroponic Garden: Miracle-Gro AeroGarden

If you live in an apartment with no outdoor space, you can still have a thriving garden in your kitchen using Miracle-Gro’s hydroponics kit. The Aerogarden comes equipped with seven herb varieties for you to grow right on your kitchen counter, but the system can be used for any type of plant. You can easily grow lettuce, peppers, tomatoes or even flowers in the seven seed pod areas. This system uses LED lights, which are extremely efficient with electricity and will not run up your power bill. AeroGarden also has an easy to use control panel that makes set up and maintenance a breeze.

Price: $189.95 with free shipping

Watch a review video here:

Pros:

Grow food right on your kitchen counter

LED lights are super efficient

Comes with seeds and fertilizer

Cons:

Electronic systems always run the risk of breaking

Requires some electricity

Made of plastic, looks cheap

3. RSVP Herb Scissors

If you are going to be growing your own herbs at home, a good pair of herb scissors is a necessity. RSVP’s 5-blade scissors save time and hassle when chopping fresh herbs, and are dishwasher safe. RSVP makes the No. 1 best selling herb scissors on Amazon. They are 3 inches thick, 7.5 inches long and made of durable steel with a comfortable silicone and plastic handle.

Price: $9.51

Watch a demonstration video here:

Pros:

Includes plastic blade cover

Durable and not cheaply made

Stainless steel blades

Cons:

Difficult to clean

Difficult to sharpen

Herbs may stick to inner blades

4. Back to the Roots Mushroom Farm

Urban gardening does not have to mean only growing flowers and vegetables. Mushroom kits are another fun way to grow your own food right at home, without needing a big yard or wooden logs to inoculate. With the Back to the Roots Mushroom Farm, you can easily grow your own edible oyster mushrooms with just a spray bottle. It only takes 10 days for your first harvest, and the kit can be used multiple times for many crops. Even when the kit is spent, it is possible to recycle the mycelium into a new growing medium and make your own kits from scratch.

Price: $18.95

Watch a how-to video here:

Pros:

Easy to use

Certified organic

Can be recycled to make more kits

Cons:

Cardboard container is not durable

There is a learning curve if you have never grown mushrooms before

Some reviewers did not have successful crops

5. Topsy Turvy Upside-Down Tomato Planter

The Topsy Turvy tomato planter is perfect for balconies or to hang right inside of a window. They are easy to use, simply fill with soil and transplant a tomato starter into the bottom opening. With an upside down planter you do not have to worry about bending over to harvest, the fruit is right there at eye level ready to be picked.

Price: $14.25

Watch a review video here:

Pros:

Easy to use

Saves a lot of space

Easy to harvest

Cons:

Does not last more than a few years

Gets very heavy, needs a sturdy hanger

Made out of cheap plastic

6. EarthBox Garden Kit

The EarthBox is a low-maintenance, high-yielding planter box that is perfect for for balconies and small space gardens. This system eliminates guesswork and allows you to grow lush vegetables, herbs or flowers with less watering, less fertilizer and very little effort.

Here’s how it works: The Earthbox comes with an aeration screen, which you place on the bottom of the container before filling it with soil. You insert a tube into the aeration screen which allows you to easily fill the reservoir. The reservoir automatically waters your plants, giving them just the amount of water they need and eliminating the possibility of over watering or leaking water on to the floor. Simply fill the reservoir every few days, and the system does the rest.

Each pot has 2 cubic feet of space and comes equipped with an easy no-hassle watering system, dolomite soil addition, two mulch covers, 1-pound bag of fertilizer and four casters for easy movement. or flowers with less watering, less fertilizer and very little effort. You do not ever have to worry about weeding when you plant in an EarthBox.

Price: $54.99 with free shipping

Watch a how-to video here.

Pros:

Extremely easy and low-maintenance

Comes in green or terra cotta color

Impossible to over water

Cons:

Made out of plastic

Parts can be expensive to replace

Covers must be replaced every year

7. Bosmere Copper Plate Metal Marker, 20-Pack

Even if you are planting a small garden, it can be very helpful to use plant markers so that you always know which plant is where. These attractive copper plate markers are easy to use, simply write the name of the plant on the marker with a paint pen. They can be cleaned and reused year after year, or if you do not scrape the old name off, your wording will last for many years. These markers can be used in potted plants, container gardens, or outdoor gardens.

Price: $12.45 (pack of 20)

Pros:

Attractive and inconspicuous

Comes in a large pack of 20

Wording lasts for years

Cons:

May rust

It can be difficult to scrape off old wording in order to reuse

Large size, may not work for shallow planters

8. Wilcox All Pro Stainless Steel Garden Trowel

Every gardener, no matter the size of your garden, needs a good trowel, and they do not get any better than Wilcox’s stainless steel trowel. Made of extremely durable stainless steel with a strong handle, the manufacturer claims this trowel is indestructible and reviewers agree. The Wilcox trowel is inexpensive, durable, and can be used for any hand digging situation in the garden. Best of all, if you do ever have a problem with this tool, it comes backed with a lifetime guarantee.

Price: $19.90

Pros:

Extremely durable

Made in the U.S.

Will not rust

Cons:

Only good for hand digging

Does not come with a carrying case or cover

Different shape than traditional trowels may take some getting used to

9. CMS Gardens 4 Pocket Vertical Wall Garden Planter

The CMS Gardens vertical wall planter is an Eco-friendly and space saving solution for both indoor and balcony gardeners. The main planting pockets are made out of a durable and breathable felt, which is made from recycled plastic bottles and allows proper aeration for your plants’ roots. The backing is made of waterproof plastic, and the bottom pocket is line with plastic as well to prevent dripping. This vertical planter comes in three sizes — 12 Pocket for $59.9, 4 Pocket for $23.99 or 7 Pocket for $35.99.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Does not leak

Can be used indoors or outdoors

Heavy duty hooks

Cons:

Felt will wear out sooner than traditional containers

Direct sun may weaken plastic

10. Aqua Globe Mini — 3 Pack — Decorative Hand-Blown Glass Small Plant Watering Bulbs

Watering bulbs take the guess work out of watering your plants. They deliver only as much water as the plants need, so there is no need to worry about over watering, and as long as they are filled up regularly they will never let your plants go dry. These attractive hand blown watering bulbs are perfect for small container plants and only need to be filled up every week or two. They can be used in potted plants, hanging plants, container gardens or even on a small plant planted directly in the earth.

Price: $14.45 for a set of three

Watch a review video here:

Pros:

Attractive and decorative

Does not need to be filled often

Hassle free watering

Cons:

Not good for large plants

Breakable, especially the thin ends

Small neck can be difficult to fill

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.