Top 10 Best Products for Urban Vegetable Gardens

Gardening is a fantastic past time for anyone, no matter if you live in the country, the suburbs or in an urban area. Just because you live in the city does not mean that you cannot have a beautiful and productive garden. Urban gardening is extremely popular these days, and for good reason. People in cities and suburban areas are coming to appreciate the many benefits of gardening, even in a small space. Gardens are beautiful to look at, attract bees, birds and pollinators to your neighborhood, and provide much needed solace in nature while inside the concrete jungle. Growing your own organic produce or gorgeous flowers to liven up your yard and inside of your home is a fantastic past time to get involved in, and can relieve stress as well as lessen your grocery bills!
What is Urban Gardening? Simply stated, Urban gardening is growing plants in the city o the suburbs where you normally may not think gardening is possible. It is the process of turning indoor spaces, rooftops, balconies, patios or small vacant lots into lush gardens that produce compost, vegetables, fruits, flowers, herbs or all of the above. Urban gardens may be as small as a few pots on a balcony, or as large as a full blown farm on top of a city rooftop.
No matter how much space you have available, it is possible to bring a little bit of green into your home. Small gardens can help clean the air inside of your home, reduce your dependency on supermarkets, beautify urban areas and create relaxing retreats amidst the hustle and bustle of urban life. If you want to learn more about urban gardening, click here to browse more products for sale or check out our article on urban gardening books here.
1. Best Portable Gardening Container: Smart Pots Soft-Sided Container
Renters and anyone living in small spaces have fewer choices when it comes to planting an urban garden. Usually, even if you have a small yard the best idea is to use containers to grow your plants in. Smart Pots soft sided planters are perfect for starting a productive garden on your patio, balcony or in a small yard. They have soft yet rigid sides that hold their shape but are lightweight and easily movable when not in use, which is perfect for renters who want to take their gardens with them if they move. Smart Pots were developed for commercial tree growers but can be used for flowers, vegetables, fruits or herbs. Their fabric construction allows plenty of aeration, which enhances root structure and produces vigorous, strong plants. These pots come in all different sizes, ranging from 1 gallon ($5 each) all the way up to 1,000 gallons ($200 each). Linked below is the 10 gallon size, which is perfect for single plants. You can either use one at a time, or combine multiple pots for a bigger yet still totally flexible garden.
Price: $9.32 each for the 10 gallon size
Buy the Smart Pots Soft-Sided Container here.
Watch a video on the benefits of Smart Pots here:
Pros:
- Black fabric attracts sunlight and holds in warmth
- Fabric sides and bottom allow excess heat and water to drain easily and helps aerate roots
- Fully portable system, empty pots are lightweight and can be moved to a new home easily
Cons:
- Will wear out sooner than hard material pots such as ceramic or metal
- Porous material can be difficult to clean if roots grow into it
- Pots are not decorative or very attractive compared with ceramic
Find more Smart Pots information and reviews here.
2. Best All-In-One Hydroponic Garden: Miracle-Gro AeroGarden
If you live in an apartment with no outdoor space, you can still have a thriving garden in your kitchen using Miracle-Gro’s hydroponics kit. The Aerogarden comes equipped with seven herb varieties for you to grow right on your kitchen counter, but the system can be used for any type of plant. You can easily grow lettuce, peppers, tomatoes or even flowers in the seven seed pod areas. This system uses LED lights, which are extremely efficient with electricity and will not run up your power bill. AeroGarden also has an easy to use control panel that makes set up and maintenance a breeze.
Price: $189.95 with free shipping
Buy the Miracle-Gro AeroGarden here.
Watch a review video here:
Pros:
- Grow food right on your kitchen counter
- LED lights are super efficient
- Comes with seeds and fertilizer
Cons:
- Electronic systems always run the risk of breaking
- Requires some electricity
- Made of plastic, looks cheap
Find more Miracle-Gro AeroGarden 7-Pod LED Indoor Garden information and reviews here.
3. RSVP Herb Scissors
If you are going to be growing your own herbs at home, a good pair of herb scissors is a necessity. RSVP’s 5-blade scissors save time and hassle when chopping fresh herbs, and are dishwasher safe. RSVP makes the No. 1 best selling herb scissors on Amazon. They are 3 inches thick, 7.5 inches long and made of durable steel with a comfortable silicone and plastic handle.
Price: $9.51
Buy the RSVP Herb Scissors here.
Watch a demonstration video here:
Pros:
- Includes plastic blade cover
- Durable and not cheaply made
- Stainless steel blades
Cons:
- Difficult to clean
- Difficult to sharpen
- Herbs may stick to inner blades
Find more RSVP Herb Scissors information and reviews here.
4. Back to the Roots Mushroom Farm
Urban gardening does not have to mean only growing flowers and vegetables. Mushroom kits are another fun way to grow your own food right at home, without needing a big yard or wooden logs to inoculate. With the Back to the Roots Mushroom Farm, you can easily grow your own edible oyster mushrooms with just a spray bottle. It only takes 10 days for your first harvest, and the kit can be used multiple times for many crops. Even when the kit is spent, it is possible to recycle the mycelium into a new growing medium and make your own kits from scratch.
Price: $18.95
Buy the Back To The Roots Mushroom Farm here.
Watch a how-to video here:
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Certified organic
- Can be recycled to make more kits
Cons:
- Cardboard container is not durable
- There is a learning curve if you have never grown mushrooms before
- Some reviewers did not have successful crops
Find more Back To The Roots Mushroom Farm information and reviews here.
5. Topsy Turvy Upside-Down Tomato Planter
The Topsy Turvy tomato planter is perfect for balconies or to hang right inside of a window. They are easy to use, simply fill with soil and transplant a tomato starter into the bottom opening. With an upside down planter you do not have to worry about bending over to harvest, the fruit is right there at eye level ready to be picked.
Price: $14.25
Buy the Topsy Turvy Upside-Down Tomato Planter here.
Watch a review video here:
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Saves a lot of space
- Easy to harvest
Cons:
- Does not last more than a few years
- Gets very heavy, needs a sturdy hanger
- Made out of cheap plastic
Find more Topsy Turvy Upside-Down Tomato Planter information and reviews here.
6. EarthBox Garden Kit
The EarthBox is a low-maintenance, high-yielding planter box that is perfect for for balconies and small space gardens. This system eliminates guesswork and allows you to grow lush vegetables, herbs The EarthBox is a low-maintenance, high-yielding planter box that is perfect for for balconies and small space gardens. This system eliminates guesswork and allows you to grow lush vegetables, herbs or flowers with less watering, less fertilizer and very little effort.
Here’s how it works: The Earthbox comes with an aeration screen, which you place on the bottom of the container before filling it with soil. You insert a tube into the aeration screen which allows you to easily fill the reservoir. The reservoir automatically waters your plants, giving them just the amount of water they need and eliminating the possibility of over watering or leaking water on to the floor. Simply fill the reservoir every few days, and the system does the rest.
Each pot has 2 cubic feet of space and comes equipped with an easy no-hassle watering system, dolomite soil addition, two mulch covers, 1-pound bag of fertilizer and four casters for easy movement. or flowers with less watering, less fertilizer and very little effort. You do not ever have to worry about weeding when you plant in an EarthBox.
Price: $54.99 with free shipping
Buy the EarthBox Garden Kit here.
Watch a how-to video here.
Pros:
- Extremely easy and low-maintenance
- Comes in green or terra cotta color
- Impossible to over water
Cons:
- Made out of plastic
- Parts can be expensive to replace
- Covers must be replaced every year
Find more EarthBox Garden Kit information and reviews here.
7. Bosmere Copper Plate Metal Marker, 20-Pack
Even if you are planting a small garden, it can be very helpful to use plant markers so that you always know which plant is where. These attractive copper plate markers are easy to use, simply write the name of the plant on the marker with a paint pen. They can be cleaned and reused year after year, or if you do not scrape the old name off, your wording will last for many years. These markers can be used in potted plants, container gardens, or outdoor gardens.
Price: $12.45 (pack of 20)
Buy Bosmere Copper Plate Metal Markers here.
Pros:
- Attractive and inconspicuous
- Comes in a large pack of 20
- Wording lasts for years
Cons:
- May rust
- It can be difficult to scrape off old wording in order to reuse
- Large size, may not work for shallow planters
Find more Bosmere Copper Plate Metal Marker information and reviews here.
8. Wilcox All Pro Stainless Steel Garden Trowel
Every gardener, no matter the size of your garden, needs a good trowel, and they do not get any better than Wilcox’s stainless steel trowel. Made of extremely durable stainless steel with a strong handle, the manufacturer claims this trowel is indestructible and reviewers agree. The Wilcox trowel is inexpensive, durable, and can be used for any hand digging situation in the garden. Best of all, if you do ever have a problem with this tool, it comes backed with a lifetime guarantee.
Price: $19.90
Buy the Wilcox All Pro Stainless Steel Garden Trowel here.
Pros:
- Extremely durable
- Made in the U.S.
- Will not rust
Cons:
- Only good for hand digging
- Does not come with a carrying case or cover
- Different shape than traditional trowels may take some getting used to
Find more Wilcox All Pro Stainless Steel Garden Trowel information and reviews here.
9. CMS Gardens 4 Pocket Vertical Wall Garden Planter
The CMS Gardens vertical wall planter is an Eco-friendly and space saving solution for both indoor and balcony gardeners. The main planting pockets are made out of a durable and breathable felt, which is made from recycled plastic bottles and allows proper aeration for your plants’ roots. The backing is made of waterproof plastic, and the bottom pocket is line with plastic as well to prevent dripping. This vertical planter comes in three sizes — 12 Pocket for $59.9, 4 Pocket for $23.99 or 7 Pocket for $35.99.
Price: $19.99
Buy the cmsGardens 4 Pocket Vertical Wall Garden Planter here.
Pros:
- Does not leak
- Can be used indoors or outdoors
- Heavy duty hooks
Cons:
- Felt will wear out sooner than traditional containers
- Direct sun may weaken plastic
- Text here
Find more cmsGardens 4 Pocket Vertical Wall Garden Planter information and reviews here.
10. Aqua Globe Mini — 3 Pack — Decorative Hand-Blown Glass Small Plant Watering Bulbs
Watering bulbs take the guess work out of watering your plants. They deliver only as much water as the plants need, so there is no need to worry about over watering, and as long as they are filled up regularly they will never let your plants go dry. These attractive hand blown watering bulbs are perfect for small container plants and only need to be filled up every week or two. They can be used in potted plants, hanging plants, container gardens or even on a small plant planted directly in the earth.
Price: $14.45 for a set of three
Buy Aqua Globe Mini Decorative Hand-blown Glass Watering Bulbs here.
Watch a review video here:
Pros:
- Attractive and decorative
- Does not need to be filled often
- Hassle free watering
Cons:
- Not good for large plants
- Breakable, especially the thin ends
- Small neck can be difficult to fill