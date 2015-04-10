PHOTOS: California Light Works Solar Storm 880w Grow Light

Hanging Ratchet Included - California Light Works Solar Storm 880w Grow Light
To purchase the California Light Works Solar Storm 880w Grow Light click here.
Learn more about grow lights in our post about the best LED grow lights
The California Light Works Solar Storm is one of the most powerful lights out there. The light is 800 watts and you get full control over the color spectrum via an easy dual spectrum switch. You can easily switch from “flower” mode to “vegetative” mode at the flip of a switch. This system also has a unique UVB switch that you can use to give your plants an extra boost at the end of their growth phase. This lighting system comes equipped with hanging ratchets so that you do not have to try and DIY a hanging solution or buy hanging cords separately. California Light Works also has a 220 Watt (Price: $425.99 & Free Shipping) and a 440 Watt system (Price: $899 & Free Shipping) available for smaller set ups.
Price: $1,800 & Free Shipping
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook