PHOTOS: Black Dog BDmicro-U Universal Series LED Grow Lightc

Specs - Black Dog BDmicro-U Universal Series LED Grow Light

Learn more about grow lights in our post about the best LED grow lights

The BlackDog is another great choice for small to mid size hydroponics set ups. This system contains 54 five-watt LEDs, which is enough light to replace a standard 250w grow light, but it only draws 140 watts of electricity. This light is perfect for when you want to save space without sacrificing light quality. It puts out the exact spectrum needed to grow plants in all stages of life. The square housing provides a larger, uniform footprint for very even coverage of all plants in your system. This system is true full spectrum lighting, ranging from UVA to IR for full and complete flowering and vegetative plant cycles.

Price: $459.99 & Free Shipping