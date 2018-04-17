Top 10 Best Chicken Feeders: Which Is Right for Your Flock?

You’ve made the decision to get chickens: Now what? When starting your own flock, there are so many factors to consider which will affect the health and happiness of your birds and in turn, their egg or meat production. It is important to start off on the right foot with all of the proper equipment so that you can guarantee success and avoid months or even years of frustration. Things to consider include the number of birds, coop design, what breed to get, what to feed them and of course what type of feeder to use.

Chicken feeders range from the most basic buckets or troughs to complicated mechanical devices and everything in between. Deciding what is best for you will depend on the size of your flock and how much space your chickens have to roam, as well as your budget and how much time you want to spend on filling the feeder and clean up.

The simplest form of feeder is an open bucket, tray or trough. This system is as straightforward as it gets, and can be achieved with materials you already have at home. Unfortunately, using an open feeder like this can cause you a lot of hassle in the long run. Chickens will scratch in the tray with their feet and spread the feed all around. They will then most likely poop in the spilled feed as well, creating an even bigger mess. You will have to refill the tray every day and clean up around it to keep it appetizing for your birds. Open feeders can also attract pests like bugs, rats or mice. If this sounds like a lot of work, that’s because it is! Simple, open feeders seem easy and are certainly inexpensive, but they can cost you a lot in wasted time and feed.

Hanging bucket feeders solve this problem by keeping the feeder off of the ground where the chickens can only reach it with their beaks, not their feet. You can fill a large bucket at a time and not have to worry about refilling it for many days. These feeders have a wide tray around the bottom where many chickens can approach and eat at the same time. They may be made of plastic or of galvanized steel, and they tend to be fairly inexpensive. These types of feeders are typically designed for indoor use, whether inside of their coop, a barn, or just a covered shed to keep the rain out. Galvanized steel rusts fairly quickly so it especially needs to stay under a roof. Hanging feeders may also attract mice and bugs.

Treadle feeders are some of the most complex automatic feeders available. They use an automatic mechanical system to provide food for your chickens as needed, without exposing it to the elements or to other creatures who may want to sneak a snack. Treadle feeders have a ramp and a reservoir with a movable lid. When a chicken steps on the ramp, the lid opens up and gives the chicken access to the food inside. These feeders can be used indoors or outdoors. They are a great option for free range flocks, because they can have access to additional feed whenever they want it. The only down side is that more complex mechanisms always have the possibility of breaking down, so you will need to check it regularly to make sure it is functioning properly.

As you will see below, there are many more automatic chicken feeder designs on the market today. While considering which is best for your flock, keep these factors in mind: Cost, storage capacity, potential mess, pest deterrents, and weather proofing.

1. Royal Rooster Chicken Feeder with Rain Cover and Valve-Cup Waterer Set – 6.5lbs / 1 gal

This feeder and waterer set from Royal Rooster is simple and functional, and provides an easy solution for mess-free feeding. The innovative vertical design allows you to give your chickens days worth of food and water at a time, while keeping it elevated to prevent spillage. The valve-operated drinker cup keeps water fresh and clean and reduces the time you spend cleaning the equipment. These feeders hook straight into a mesh fence or can be hung on a solid wall with the included brackets. One set is perfect for four to six chickens, with a 6.5lb feed capacity and 1 gallon water capacity. They are made of UV stable, durable PVC so they can be used indoors or out.

Price: $99.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Comes with both feeder and waterer

Easy to install on mesh fence or solid wall

Weather guard and scratch guard included in feeder design

Easy to fill

Cons:

Relatively small capacity

Valve needs to be checked regularly to make sure it is functioning properly

Relatively expensive

2. Grandpa’s Feeders Automatic Chicken Feeder

Grandpa’s Feeder is a top of the line treadle feeder that effectively prevents food waste, both by reducing messes and keeping pests out. This single feeder can hold 20lbs of food, enough to feed six chickens for ten days at a time. The feeder can either be used indoors inside of a coop or barn, or you can even leave it outdoors without worrying about rain or pests. The weatherproof lid keeps moisture out, while the covered treadle design allows only your chickens to access the food, keeping birds, mice, rats and bugs out. Unlike other treadle feeders, this model has side guards to prevent chickens from feeding out of the sides. If this happens, those unlucky birds could get their heads stuck when the front-feeders step off of the treadle. This brand has been trusted for over 20 years, and the reviews rave about how much time and money it saves over the long run.

Price: $119.95 Standard Size, $169.95 Large Size

Pros:

Designed to keep out rain as well as pests

Large capacity

Well known brand with good reputation

Includes side guards for chicken safety

Cons:

Expensive

Mechanical parts need to be checked regularly

Rats may figure out how to open lid without using treadle

3. Harris Farms Hanging Poultry Feeder

If you want a simple, no nonsense feeder that is inexpensive and effective, this hanging feeder from Harris Farms is just the thing. This 30lb feeder has an extra large capacity and can feed 30 to 50 birds. It is easy to install and to adjust the hanging height based on the age and breed of your chickens. The feeder is made of galvanized steel with edges rolled for safety and has a convenient hanger than can also be used as a handle when transporting the feeder. Galvanized steel is not rust proof, so it is best to use this type of feeder inside of your coop and out of the weather. This feeder also comes with a limited one year warranty.

Price: $13.68 15lb Capacity, $15.32 30lb Capacity

Pros:

Simple and easy to use

Large capacity

Inexpensive

Rolled edges for safety and scratch guards to prevent mess

Cons:

Will rust if used outdoors

Handle/hanger is a weak point

Comparatively cheap construction

4. RentACoop Chicken Feeder

This 20lb feeder from Rent A Coop has a very unique design and is suitable for up to six hens per feeder. This feeder features an L shaped tube on two sides of the bucket, where the chickens stick their heads in in order to get to the feed. The reason for this is to keep them from scratching or pecking at the food and spilling it, and also to keep out pests. The tube extends outwards a bit from the bucket as well, in order to keep the food inside nice and dry in any weather. This feeder can be used indoors or outdoors, and is made of durable, food grade BPA free plastic.

Price: $54.95

Pros:

Very unique design

BPA free, food grade plastic

Large capacity

Prevents mess

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Easy to DIY

Sits on the ground unless you put it on an elevated surface

5. Ware Manufacturing Chicken Feeder Trough

A trough is the simplest form of chicken feeder on the market. This design has been used for centuries and still works just fine today. If you have a small backyard flock, you may not need to get an overly complex feeder, and setting fresh food out for your chickens every day is not as much of a hassle when you only have a small number of mouths to feed. This trough features a wire scratch guard to prevent the chickens from standing in and scratching their food, which leads to spills and spoiled food.

Price: $15.23

Pros:

Very simple and easy to use

Easy to move around the coop

Inexpensive

Scratch guard included

Cons:

Relatively messy

Indoor use only

Must be filled daily

6. RentACoop Automatic Treadle Feeder

Here is another treadle feeder option for your flock. This feeder comes in four different sizes – 11 lb, 15.7 lb, 26.5 lb or 44 lb. It is made of rust proof steel and plastic and is 100% waterproof, so it can be used inside of your coop or outdoors. This feeder will keep your chickens’ food safe from birds, squirrels, rats and any other pests that might want to sneak a treat. It is easy to install, and with so many sizes to choose from you can be sure there is a perfect fit for your flock!

Price: $59.95 11lbs Capacity, $69.96 17.5lbs Capacity, $79.95 26.5lbs Capacity, $89.95 44lbs Capacity

Pros:

Comes in four sizes for different size flocks

Made of durable rust proof steel and plastic

Easy to install

Cons:

Expensive

Moving parts need to be checked regularly to make sure they function correctly

Unusual capacity sizes

7. MILLER Little Giant High Capacity Poultry Galvanized Steel Feeder (2 Pack)

This two pack feeder set is a great solution for anyone who wants a no-fuss setup that offers all of the features of more complex feeders, but with zero hassle. This feeder has a straightforward design that is easy to fill with a chute designed for an ideal rate of food flow, and keeps chickens from making a mess of their feed. It hangs off of the ground as well, making it harder for pests to get in. The feeder is made of galvanized steel, so it is recommended for indoor use. It can hold up to 25 lbs of feed at one time, giving you a total capacity of 50 lbs between the two. You can mount these directly on the wall inside your coop for frustration free feeding.

Price: $96.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Two pack with extra large 50 lb total capacity

Very simple design

Chute designed to regulate the flow of feed

Cons:

Metal construction is not rust proof

Design is not totally weatherproof

Relatively expensive

8. Wise Cage Poultry Feeder

The Wise Cage poultry feeder is unique because you can access it from both sides. This means you can mount it on the inside of your coop, and fill it from the outside. Or, you can also mount it directly to a fence for pastured chickens to have free access to food whenever they need it. This feeder is especially useful for birds in caged runs. The capacity is 10 lbs, but you can also purchase an additional 10 lbs extender by clicking here. This feeder also features a rain hood to keep food dry, and a rolled lip to discourage scratching.

Price: $74.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Accessible from the outside or the inside

Best design for enclosed runs

Easy to fill and easy to install

Cons:

Larger capacity 20 lb feeder may leak at the seams

Expensive

Relatively small capacity

9. Wooden Treadle Chicken Feeder

This wooden treadle feeder brings up visions of quaint country life. It is well designed and functional, with high marks from customer reviews. This feeder comes fully assembled and will keep your food clean and fresh whether it is used indoors or outdoors. This cute feeder would be best for a smaller backyard flock because it does need to be refilled fairly frequently. It also may need the addition of side guards to prevent your chickens from side feeding.

Price: $40

Pros:

Cute wooden look

Functional and easy to use

Indoor or outdoor use

Cons:

No side guard

Small capacity

Relatively expensive for the size

10. Ware Little Red Hen Feeder

Finally, here is a sweet and simple feeder from Ware. This inexpensive feeder has all of the features you need for easy and convenient feeding, with none of the fuss or extra cost. This feeder has a hooded lid to keep food dry in all weather, fold out legs to elevate to feed off of the ground, and a scratch guard to minimize waste. It can be used inside the coop or outdoors, and is easy to transport. This feeder has a capacity of 2.5 lbs, perfect for a small backyard flock.

Price: $22.37

Pros:

Simple and easy to use

Suitable for indoors or outdoors with weather hood

Includes fold out legs to elevate feeder

Includes scratch guard

Cons:

Still more messy than other designs

Small capacity

Height is not adjustable

