5 Best Tortilla Presses: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Making tortillas can be quite a tedious process. From getting the consistency right to rolling out the dough by hand, you may find yourself longing for a tortilla press that can churn out one perfect tortilla after the next. Aside from price, some of the main consideration when looking for the right tortilla press include size and features. The most popular sizes are 8- to 10-inch presses, although you can find ones with a larger surface. Depending on your budget and preferences, you may opt to pay more for features such as an auto indicator light, convenient storage, and easy-to-clean surfaces. Here are the best tortilla presses available right now: