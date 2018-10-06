5 Best Tortilla Presses: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Making tortillas can be quite a tedious process. From getting the consistency right to rolling out the dough by hand, you may find yourself longing for a tortilla press that can churn out one perfect tortilla after the next. Aside from price, some of the main consideration when looking for the right tortilla press include size and features. The most popular sizes are 8- to 10-inch presses, although you can find ones with a larger surface. Depending on your budget and preferences, you may opt to pay more for features such as an auto indicator light, convenient storage, and easy-to-clean surfaces. Here are the best tortilla presses available right now:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.13 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla PressPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes preseasoned
- Enables simple, easy pressing
- Improved base and handle
- Initial learning curve
- Need to press a few times to flatten tortillas
- A bit small
This heavy-duty cast iron tortilla maker is ideal for making empanadas, arepas, tostones, patacones, tortillas, and more. Its durable construction allows for simple and easy pressing. An improved base and handle offers more resistance and control over the final product. As an added bonus, this tortilla maker has been preseasoned with Colombian palm oil to keep the dough from sticking.
Find more Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press – 8 inch, Original Made in Colombia, Pataconera information and reviews here.
-
IMUSA Tortilla Press, Silver, 8-InchesPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great leverage
- Suitable for large quantities
- Preseasoned
- Heavy
- Clean-up can be tedious
- Several owners complain about sticking
If you’re looking for a tortilla press that can handle large quantities at once, this one is a good choice. It’s a traditional press with optimal leverage — great for making everything from corn and flour tortillas to tostones, patacones, and arepas. The eight-inch round surface is crafted from durable cast iron material, which even comes preseasoned to prevent the tortillas from sticking.
Find more IMUSA, 85008, Cast Iron Tortilla Press, Black, 8-Inches information and reviews here.
-
CucinaPro 1443 Flatbread and Tortilla MakerPrice: $64.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10-inch surface
- Easy cleanup
- Features ready light and cord wrap
- Time-consuming cooking process
- Doesn’t get very hot
- Pricey
Bakes 10-inch tortillas along with flatbreads and pitas. Cleanup is also very simple, as you can wipe the surface clean. Durable aluminum non-stick coated cooking plates ensure even heat distribution and uniform baking. Storage is simple, even if you have limited countertop space, as this tortilla maker stores upright. It’s also equipped with a ready light and a cord wrap for added convenience.
Find more CucinaPro 1443 Flatbread and Tortilla Maker information and reviews here.
-
Saachi SA1650 Electric Non-Stick Roti Chapati Flat Bread Wraps/Tortilla Maker with Temperature ControlPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nonstick cooking plates
- Upscale chrome finish
- Professional cool-touch handle
- Long cooking time
- Dough tends to stick
- Some users complain about quality issues
This model is designed to make optimal roti, tortillas, and chapatti. It’s equipped with nonstick cooking plates, which not only heat up quickly but also promote even heat distribution. The plates are also easy to clean up. Aside from an auto on/off/ready light, this tortilla maker stands out for its eye-catching chrome finish. A professional cool-touch top handle lets you effortlessly flatten out dough.
Find more Saachi SA1650 Electric Non-Stick Roti Chapati Flat Bread Wraps/Tortilla Maker with Temperature Control information and reviews here.
-
Chef Pro 10 Inch Tortilla Maker/Flat Bread MakerPrice: $109.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nonstick plates
- Fast baking
- Ready light
- Steep learning curve
- Takes awhile to heat up
- Quality concerns
Tired of messy cleanups? You’ll appreciate this tortilla maker’s nonstick plates, which help to make cleanup a breeze. It’s also equipped with temperature control, allowing you to stay in control of the end result. Another bonus is its 1200 watts of power for super-fast baking. A ready light lets you know when it’s time to begin baking. Aside from tortillas, you can use this machine to make wraps, rotis, burritos, puris, and more.
Find more Chef Pro 10 Inch Tortilla Maker/Flat Bread Maker information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
5 Comments
5 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
What’s the price of 10 inch cast-iron tortilla press is that to hard for you???
0=3 look…!my friend’s mom makes $81 /hour on the internet . She has been fired for 7 months but last month her check was $19169 just working on the internet for a few hours. check this site out ➜➜➜➜➜➜► See More