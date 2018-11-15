10 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Craving a cold drink during the warmer summer months? A cold brew iced coffee maker could be the ideal investment. Perks of this type of coffee maker include reduced acidity and a smoother flavor. However, the coffee-making process often takes longer. In fact, many cold brew enthusiasts typically need up to 24 hours to complete a batch. As with traditional coffee makers, you’ll find a selection to choose from based on your budget and preferences.
Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee MakerPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- BPA-free
- Leakproof lid
- Can be used with coffee grinds
- A bit time-consuming
- Tends to leave some sediment behind
- Lacks a water fill level indicator
A non-slip silicone handle helps to minimize spills as you pour your favorite cold beverage. You can expect around four servings at a time with this 1-quart coffee maker. Aside from its BPA-free Tritan material, the coffee maker stands out its leakproof lid, which also locks in freshness and flavor. As an added bonus, you can also use it with coffee grinds.
Toddy T2N Cold Brew SystemPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Less acidic than most hot brewed coffee
- Uses regular coffee beans
- Doesn’t require electricity
- Can be tough to find replacement filters
- Flimsy handle
- Requires a lot of coffee
If you prefer a less acidic cup of coffee, consider this brew system. According to the manufacturer, this cold brew coffee maker is designed to brew coffee with over 60 percent less acidity than your average hot brew coffee maker. In addition, this machine uses regular coffee beans but doesn’t require electricity. If coffee isn’t your thing, you can also use it to make hot and cold tea. A Deluxe Toddy Brew System is also available.
OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee MakerPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- BPA-free
- Makes hot and cold coffee
- Silicone seal keeps coffee fresh
- Can be tricky to fit in fridge
- Filter doesn’t have a seal
- Lid needs to be washed after each use
This BPA-free coffee maker produces a smooth cup of coffee with minimal acidity. You can also use it to make hot coffee when the weather is chilly. An easily accessible switch allows you to start the filtration process without getting your hands dirty. As an added bonus, the stopper comes with measurement markings. A handy silicone seal keeps your beverage fresh throughout the day.
Hario Water Brew Coffee PotPrice: $15.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes at least four cups
- Comes with a reusable filter
- Dishwasher-safe
- Plastic components feel flimsy
- Instructions could be better
- A bit tall
You can expect to get at least four cups of coffee per use with this cold brew coffee maker. In addition, it comes with a reusable filter that’s also easy to clean. You also won’t have to spend extra time cleaning, as this cold coffee maker is dishwasher-safe. A user-friendly pour spout keeps drips at bay. A smaller 600ml Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot is also available.
Simple Life Cycle Quart Mason Jar Cold Brew Coffee Maker & Iced Tea MakerPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes up to 32 ounces per serving
- BPA-free
- User-friendly
- Some complain of leftover silt
- Water can make lid peel
- Coffee may spill when pouring
If you prefer a simple cold brew coffee maker, consider this combination coffee and iced tea maker. The wide mouth jar makes up to 32 ounces of your favorite drink at a time. The jar is free from harmful chemicals, including BPA and plastic. It’s also user-friendly and simply requires you to add the ground beans to the filter then stir gently.
Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate BrewerPrice: $39.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for milk drinks and hot and cold brews
- Includes two filters
- Coffee concentrate can be stored up to two weeks
- Handle isn’t attached
- Requires a lot of coffee beans
- Components are all plastic
You can use this cold water coffee concentrate brewer to make hot and cold brews along with milk drinks. One benefit is that the brewing process helps to reduce acidity in the coffee. Additionally, the cold brew concentrate you make can last up to two weeks. Features include a 1.5-liter decanter and two paper filters.
Primula Cold Brew Glass Carafe Iced Coffee MakerPrice: $25.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 50-ounce capacity
- Sturdy borosilicate glass carafe
- Non-slip rubber foot
- Initial learning curve
- Tall
- Some wish the mesh filter was finer
If you’re looking for a larger capacity cold brew coffee maker, you’ll appreciate this product’s 50-ounce capacity. The coffee maker also features a shock-resistant borosilicate glass carafe and non-slip rubber foot for added security when it’s time to make your favorite cold brew. It’s also BPA-free. The removable bottom and steel mesh components are easy to clean.
Coldbroo by Broo Coffee Goods Cold Brew Iced Coffee MakerPrice: $29.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-plastic components
- Reduced acidity
- Permanent filter
- Relatively small brew capacity
- Carafe doesn’t have a spout
- Some users wish the glass was thicker
This cold brew coffee maker features components such as sturdy borosilicate glass and food-grade stainless steel. The result is a durable coffee maker that ensures the most realistic coffee taste. Another benefit is that the coffee is less acidic than hot brewed coffee. The permanent filter is easy to clean and makes a practical choice for the eco-conscious coffee drinker.
Staresso Coffee Maker with Espresso, Cappuccino, Quick Cold Brew All in OnePrice: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes espresso, cappuccino, and cold brew drinks
- Quick cold brew function
- Portable
- A few users complain that the base leaks
- Can be tricky to clean
- Initial learning curve
Don’t let its small size fool you, as this coffee maker serves multiple functions. For example, you can use it to make espresso and cappuccino drinks. The coffee maker also features a quick cold brew function for a refreshing cup of coffee. It’s about the same size as a mug yet produces ample pressure to ensure a rich flavor without the usual acidity.
Yama Glass 6-8 Cup Cold Drip MakerPrice: $234.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Produces acid-free coffee
- Can also be used for tea
- Glass can break relatively easily
- Very tall
- Pricey
This coffee maker adds a stylish look to any kitchen with its stunning wood frame. It also produces an acid-free coffee without compromising the flavor. This cold brew coffee maker comes with a permanent ceramic filter for added convenience. You can also use it to make tea.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
Wow nice list for Cold brewers, I personally like Toddy T2N as this Patented cold brew system uses regular coffee beans to create super smooth hot coffee, but with no electricity required. I take this when traveling.