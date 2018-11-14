10 Best Sous Vide Machines for Home Cooks

If you’re interested in sous vide cooking, you’ll have two options. Sous vide machines tend to be larger and pricier than sous vide immersion circulators. However, this kitchen appliance typically reaches higher temperatures and offers a larger cooking capacity than the circulator, which pumps water around a pot to cook your food to ensure even heating. A sous vide machine, sometimes referred to as a water bath, doesn’t require a circulator motor as it has precise temperature control technology to maintain a consistent temperature. Many sous vide machines have more insulation to help keep the temperature even compared to a typical pot you would use with an immersion circulator.

This list has options for every budget and experience level. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, check out additional sous vide machines along with the best sous vide immersion circulators for more choices.

1. Sous Vide Supreme Water Oven SVS10LS

This sous vide machine is a solid choice for home and small restaurant use. An 11-liter capacity offers enough space to cook larger amounts of food at once. Customers particularly like the precise temperature control, which keeps water within a single degree of the ideal setting. This oven can also maintain the same temperature for an extended period of time, whether it’s hours or even days at a time. This machine can be used for meat, poultry, eggs, desserts, yogurt, and more. Double wall insulation locks in heat, making it an efficient choice for any kitchen. Prolonged cooking times at lower temperatures ensures your food won’t overcook.

The 11-liter SousVide Supreme Water Oven System PSV-00179, which includes a cookbook, vacuum sealer, and vacuum pouches, is also available.

Price: $428.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Prolonged temperature control

11-liter capacity

Quiet operation

Cons:

Lid lacks insulation

Water collects on underside of lid when cooking

Can take awhile for power button to engage

2. Tribest Sousvant SV-101 Complete Sous Vide Circulator

If space is an issue, consider this machine, which combines the convenience of a sous vide immersion circulator and the performance of a sous vide machine. A 1000W circulator rapidly heats up water to your desired cooking temperature. The lid is removable and keeps the temperature under control. The user-friendly digital display features precise temperature controls. Other highlights include insulated housing and a built-in safety indicator that alerts if power has been interrupted. The machine has a three gallon capacity and a transparent carafe so that you can keep track of your meal as it cooks. Additionally, the water tank lifts up from the base for easy emptying and refills.

Price: $379.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

1000W circulator

Insulated housing

Space-saving design

Cons:

Setting the desired temperature can be tedious

Doesn’t alarm when optimal water temperature is reached

Lacks Bluetooth/WiFi connectivity

3. Gourmia GSV550 Sous Vide Water Oven Cooker

There’s no shortage of features with this affordable sous vide cooker. Highlights include a multi-use lid that doubles as a drip tray, digital timer and temperatures, and audio alerts. A rack is included for cooking multiple pouches of food at once. The temperature regulates between 45 and 90 degrees Celsius for even and thorough results. A 9-quart capacity ensures plenty of room for cooking larger portions. Busy cooks also appreciate the nonstick pot for easy cleaning.

Price: $79.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multi-use lid

Digital temperatures and timer with audible alerts

Nonstick pot surface

Cons:

Racks are a bit small

Nonstick coating can flake off over time

Some complain of inaccurate temperature readings

4. Oliso 60001000 Smart Hub Sous Vide Oven

A distinctive feature of this sous vide machine is its induction base. Unlike other sous vide machines, which require searing the meat on a grill or pan to finish it, anyone using this machine can place a pan on the induction hub. Doing so can save time and cuts down on the need for extra equipment in the kitchen. A wide range of 2W to 1500W lets the induction burner maintain nearly any temperature. The 10.4-liter water bath is removable for added convenience.

Price: $499.00

Pros:

Includes an induction cooktop

Removable water bath

10.4-liter capacity

Cons:

Water temperature alert could be louder

Pricey

Doesn’t include a recipe book

5. Hamilton Beach Professional Sous Vide Water Oven

Save space in your kitchen with this combination sous vide machine and slow cooker. This product is designed with precise temperature control technology to cook your food evenly and thoroughly. A 6-quart nonstick vessel makes cleanup that much easier. Users appreciate the convenient programmable controls and LED indicator lights. The water temperature can be set from 104 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can choose to cook your meal between one and 72 hours.

Price: $122.55 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Water temperature range of 104 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit

Programmable controls with LED indicator lights

6-quart nonstick vessel

Cons:

Faint audible alert

Some wish the lid had a more secure fit

Build materials seem flimsy

6. Sous Vide Supreme Demi Water Oven SVD-00101

If you’re in the market for a smaller water oven, this one is a good choice as it has room for up to 8.7 liters of water. It’s also renowned for its easy cleanup, which simply involves emptying the contents and wiping down the interior with a soft cloth. This oven is a hit among consumers for the fact that it retains natural juices and nutrients in its food-safe vacuum seal bag. Energy-conscious consumers will appreciate the fact that the amount of energy this sous vide oven uses is equivalent to a 60 watt light bulb once the target temperature is reached.

Price: $259.99

Pros:

Holds up to 8.7 liters of water

Easy clean-up

Energy use is equivalent to a 60 watt bulb

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a vacuum sealing machine

Lacks a countdown timer

Material seems a bit flimsy

7. Ivation Sous Vide Precision Cooker

The Ivation Sous Vide Precision Cooker is a budget-friendly option for those who are just getting into sous vide cooking. A large, user-friendly screen makes it easy to keep track of information such as the cook time and temperature. Other highlights include a digital timer and controls. An audible alert will sound once the food is ready. A temperature range of 100 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit ensures food is cooked precisely each time. Tongs and a food pouch rack are included, as is a cooking guide.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large LCD display

Audible alert when food is ready

Comes with tongs, food pouch rack, and cooking guide

Cons:

Temperatures aren’t as precise as in many higher-end machines

Doesn’t go below 100 degrees Fahrenheit

Small pouch rack

8. Gourmia GSV900 Sous Vide Water Oven

Precise circulation and temperature control technology makes the cooking process easier, even if you’re just getting started with sous vide cooking. This affordable sous vide water oven offers customizable temperature settings and a display that’s easy to read from any angle. A stay cool exterior keeps your hands from getting burned as your meal is cooking. A 10-quart capacity ensures plenty of room for cooking larger portions. The machine can be recalibrated if necessary.

Price: $129.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

10-quart capacity

Stay cool exterior

Precise circulation and temperature control technology

Cons:

Temperature selection could be faster

Lacks WiFi connectivity

Some complain about noisy operation

9. VonShef Premium Sous Vide Water Oven

You can use this sous vide machine to cook vegetables, meat, and fish while retaining natural flavors and moisture. The 8-liter capacity offers enough space for six vacuum sealed food pouches. Highlights include a programmable time range up to 24 hours and a controlled temperature range of 0 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit. A viewing window lets you watch your meal as it cooks without needing to remove the lid.

Price: $89.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Holds up to 8.7 liters of water

Easy clean-up

Energy use is equivalent to a 60 watt bulb

Cons:

Needs to be unplugged to turn off

Condensation can accumulate under the lid and drip when the lid is removed

Temperatures may fluctuate slightly when cooking

10. Sous Vide Supreme Professional Water Oven SSC-00100

Consider this sous vide machine if you’re looking for a high-quality product for your commercial cooking demands. It’s also a solid choice for the serious sous vide chef at home. A maximum cooking capacity of 10 liters makes it easy to cook several servings of food at once. Despite its power and performance, the unit is roughly the same size as a bread maker. The lid keeps steam from escaping into the kitchen. Other highlights include thermal technology that ensures optimal temperature control along with a surface that cleans up with just a soft damp cloth.

Price: $627.12

Pros:

Ideal for commercial kitchens

Approximately the same size as a bread maker

Easy to clean

Cons:

Doesn’t come with sample recipes

Lacks Bluetooth/WiFi connectivity

Pricey

