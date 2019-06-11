7 Best Ice Cream Makers for Your Home

Making ice cream at home doesn’t have to be a challenge. This ice cream maker from Cuisinart is compact and versatile, allowing you to easily whip up a batch of your favorite ice cream or other frozen treats.

This fully automatic machine comes in handy for making a batch of your favorite ice cream, frozen yogurt and sorbet. The mixing bowl has a two-quart capacity and will have delicious desserts ready in just 25 minutes or less. The bowl is also double-insulated for optimal results. A large part of what makes this ice cream maker so efficient is its heavy-duty motor, which churns ingredients with ease.

A large ingredient pour spout lets you mix in your favorite berries, chocolate and toppings for a more flavorful batch of your favorite frozen dessert.

The sleek brushed metal housing not only catches the eye but also cleans up easily when you’re done. An instruction booklet is included, along with several recipes.