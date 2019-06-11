7 Best Ice Cream Makers for Your Home

Frequent trips to your local grocery store or favorite ice cream shop can add up. Plus, having your own ice cream maker at home allows you to customize your favorite frozen desserts just the way you want. If you’re ready to make your own delicious ice cream or other frozen desserts, check out the best ice cream makers for home use below.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $65.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $319.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $218.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream & Yogurt MakerPrice: $65.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful integrated motor
- Ideal for making ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt
- Stylish brushed stainless steel housing
- A bit noisy
- May run up to 30 minutes per session
- Results are best when mixing bowl is kept in freezer at all times
Making ice cream at home doesn’t have to be a challenge. This ice cream maker from Cuisinart is compact and versatile, allowing you to easily whip up a batch of your favorite ice cream or other frozen treats.
This fully automatic machine comes in handy for making a batch of your favorite ice cream, frozen yogurt and sorbet. The mixing bowl has a two-quart capacity and will have delicious desserts ready in just 25 minutes or less. The bowl is also double-insulated for optimal results. A large part of what makes this ice cream maker so efficient is its heavy-duty motor, which churns ingredients with ease.
A large ingredient pour spout lets you mix in your favorite berries, chocolate and toppings for a more flavorful batch of your favorite frozen dessert.
The sleek brushed metal housing not only catches the eye but also cleans up easily when you’re done. An instruction booklet is included, along with several recipes.
Find more Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream & Yogurt Maker information and reviews here.
-
2. Yonanas Frozen Healthy Dessert MakerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes a variety of healthy desserts
- Creates desserts without excess fat, sugar, or preservatives
- Excels at incorporating frozen fruit
- A bit loud
- Instructions could be better
- Ingredients sometimes start to melt prematurely
If you want to make a delicious and healthy frozen dessert without the added guilt, this frozen dessert maker is an excellent choice. You can create your delicious creations using any combination of ingredients such as chocolate or your favorite fruit. Simply insert a frozen banana or another fruit of your choice into the chute to get started.
While it can be hard to make low or non-fat recipes in a traditional ice cream maker, this one excels in creating a healthier dessert without the extra fat, preservatives, and sugar.
Simply insert a frozen banana or fruit of your choice into the chute. Then push the plunger down and watch as the machine takes over. Cleanup is effortless as the chute, plunger, and blade are all dishwasher safe.
Find more Yonanas Frozen Healthy Dessert Maker information and reviews here.
-
3. Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker (ICE-21)Price: $42.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes dessert in 20 minutes or less
- User-friendly design
- Heavy duty motor
- No lid for ingredient spout
- Can’t use a metal scoop in the nonstick interior
- Thicker ice cream requires freezing the bowl after making a batch
Tired of waiting for your frozen dessert to be ready? This ice cream maker whips up dessert in just 20 minutes or less thanks to a powerful mixing paddle.
It’s also generously sized and can make up to 1.5 quarts at once. A double-insulated freezer bowl keeps ingredients from melting early and eliminates the need for ice. T
his ice cream maker also comes with an easy lock transparent lid with a large spout to facilitate pouring ingredients. As an added bonus, the setup also means less of a mess when you’re adding ingredients.
Other handy features include a heavy-duty motor that can easily handle ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and frozen drinks as well as nonslip rubber feet to keep the machine steady.
Find more Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker information and reviews here.
-
4. Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream MakerPrice: $319.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple hardness settings
- Self-refrigerating compressor
- Audible alert when ready
- Small capacity
- Noisy operation
- Heavy
This heavy-duty ice cream maker has 12 hardness settings, ensuring you get the precise results you want each and every time.
Aside from ice cream, it can also make gelato, frozen yogurt and sorbet. A self-refrigerating compressor promises enough power along with the most efficient operation.
This machine also has a keep cool setting for up to three hours if you’d rather wait a bit to enjoy your frozen treat. A pre-cool setting keeps the ice cream maker at the best operating temperature.
Other highlights include BPA-free materials and an audible alert when your dessert is ready.
Find more Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker information and reviews here.
-
5. Whynter 2.1-Quart Ice Cream MakerPrice: $218.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in compressor freezer
- Extended cooling function keeps contents from melting
- Built-in timer chimes when dessert is ready
- A bit loud
- Requires plenty of storage space
- Can be tricky to get replacement parts
You can fully customize flavors with this ice cream maker, ensuring your frozen desserts will turn out just the way you like each and every time.
This ice cream maker features a user-friendly design and a high capacity, making it a particularly good choice for families. The appliance has an attractive stainless steel housing and a 2.1-quart capacity.
All the essentials are in place with this ice cream machine, meaning you don’t have to pre-freeze a bowl separately. A built-in compressor keeps contents cold. Both the blade and the churn blade are removable and can easily be cleaned by hand.
You’ll know when your ice cream is ready when the built-in timer sounds. An extended cooling function prevents your dessert from melting.
Find more Whynter 2.1-Quart Ice Cream Maker information and reviews here.
-
6. Aicok Ice Cream MakerPrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included spout makes it easy to add ingredients
- Double-insulated freezer bowl
- Recipe book is included
- Struggles a bit when mixture is very thick
- No audible alarm when contents are ready
- Relatively small capacity
When the craving for fresh ice cream hits, you don’t want to wait much longer.
This ice cream maker by Aicok has a 1.6-quart capacity and will deliver results in just 15 to 20 minutes. A handy ingredient spout lets you add in tasty ingredients such as fruit, nuts, chocolate and more.
If you’re not sure how or where to begin, simply consult the included recipe book. The book also contains handy tips and hints to help you make the best possible ice cream at home.
The freezer bowl has a double-insulated wall that’s filled with liquid. Not only does this ensure the dessert freezes evenly, it also keeps contents cold until you can enjoy them. Both the mixing arm and freezer bowl are detachable for easy cleaning.
Find more Aicok Ice Cream Maker information and reviews here.
-
7. Nostalgia Electric Wood Bucket Ice Cream MakerPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun retro style
- Powerful electric motor automatically churns ingredients
- Manual includes recipes
- Thin canister wall
- Takes nearly twice as long to make a batch as some smaller ice cream makers
- Bulky
If you’re looking for a larger capacity ice cream maker, not to mention one with a classic design, consider this Nostalgia machine.
This ice cream maker has a four-quart capacity. In comparison, many competitors in this price range have up to a two-quart capacity. Its larger size makes this ice cream maker well suited for families, parties and groups of friends.
You can use your favorite Nostalgia ice cream kits, including a starter kit. Once you’ve added your ingredients the motor will get to work, so all you have to do is wait patiently for your dessert. Cleaning is simple, as the plastic bucket can be wiped clean.
A see-through lid lets you track progress and view how much leftover ice cream is remaining.
The manual comes with several recipes to help you get started.
Find more Nostalgia Electric Wood Bucket Ice Cream Maker information and reviews here.
According to Research America, in 2017 Americans spent roughly $5.5 billion on ice cream. When you add up the cost per gallon and the number of gallons consumed by you (and other members of your household), investing in an ice cream machine for home use makes a lot of sense.
You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a good quality ice cream maker. In fact, some of the best machines on the market are some of the least expensive appliances. If you want a larger capacity or something like a self-contained machine that freezes as it goes, you'll probably end up spending a bit more.
Another obvious advantage of making your own frozen desserts is that you can customize them according to personal preference. If you're like many Americans you prefer something other than plain flavors, especially vanilla or chocolate. While the most popular flavor among survey participants was chocolate mint chip according to this Reader's Digest article, combinations such as chocolate peanut butter cup, chocolate chip cookie dough, butter pecan and other pairings remain quite popular.
See Also:
- Best Yogurt Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 11 Best Stand Mixers: Which Is Right for You?
- 11 Best Smoothie Makers: Which Is Right for You?
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.