11 Best Ceramic Knives: Your Easy Buying Guide

Unlike your average versatile kitchen knife, ceramic knives excel at specific kitchen tasks, such as finely chopping and dicing fruits and veggies. The blades stay sharp over time and can be cleaned with a quick rinse. We’ve rounded up the best ceramic knives for every cook.
1. NANO ID Ceramic Steak Knife
Cons:
- High temperature construction gives blade ample shine
- Easy to clean
- Comes with a matching sheath
- Not dishwasher safe
- Not recommended for use on surfaces other than wood and glass
- Some complaints about tips breaking off
Not only is this ceramic blade designed to remain sharp over time, its high-heat construction gives it an elegant shine. This ceramic knife is quite versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes. The blade measures four inches long. You can use the knife to slice fruits and veggies, cut meat from bones along with general cutting and dicing. The ergonomic handle allows you to easily hold and maneuver the knife as needed.
Some knives tend to absorb odors, impart their own odors or even leave foods slightly discolored. This ceramic knife has a knife blade that doesn’t transfer odors or absorb food elements. As an added bonus, it can be wiped clean when you’re done.
A matching knife sheath is included. All items come in a gift box, making this knife a practical gift choice for the chef in your life.
Find more Kitchen NANO ID Ceramic Steak Knife information and reviews here.
2. Alpha Inspirations Ceramic Chef's Knife
Cons:
- Rubberized grip prevents hand fatigue
- Versatile lightweight blade
- Injection-molded handle won't come loose
- Must be washed by hand
- Blade is prone to chipping
- Some say the sheath doesn't fit quite right
If you’re looking for a knife with a longer blade, consider this eight-inch ceramic chef’s knife. Not only does this ceramic knife have a longer blade, it can go for years without sharpening. One of the main reasons is because ceramic retains its sharp edge over time, unlike stainless steel.
This knife wipes clean and won’t absorb odors over time. Food also won’t stick to it as you cut. The lightweight blade is coupled with a rubberized grip, allowing you to use the knife for longer stretches of time without feeling fatigue or soreness in your hands. The knife’s thicker spine adds an element of durability.
Find more Alpha Inspirations Ceramic Chef’s Knife information and reviews here.
3. Farberware Ceramic Knife Set
Cons:
- Blades forged from zirconia for added durability
- Each knife comes with a protective sheath
- Dishwasher safe
- Prone to staining
- Not designed for cutting into anything hard
- Eventually loses its sharp edge
This ceramic knife set contains a three-inch paring knife and a five-inch Santoku knife. If you’re looking for a knife set to handle specific needs, consider this set, which includes a paring knife and a Santoku knife.
Each knife is made with long-lasting ceramic material and a soft grip handle for your comfort. The blades are forged from zirconia for added durability and longevity. Not only will the blades remain sharp over time, they’re also resistant to rust, stains and oxidization.
Both knives come with protective sheaths. They’re also dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.
Find more Farberware Ceramic Knife Set information and reviews here.
4. Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series Professional Chef's Knife
Cons:
- Blade is easy to clean
- Advanced ceramic construction
- Blades won't rust over time
- Shouldn't be used on hard foods
- Not dishwasher safe
- Not recommended for use on hard cutting surfaces
This Kyocera ceramic knife stands out for its durable zirconia material, which is produced in Japan. If you’re looking for a durable knife, you’ll find it with this Kyocera ceramic knife.
As the company explains, its advanced ceramics are renowned for their extreme hardness. It’s also optimal for wear resistance. In fact, Kyocera reveals that ceramic displayed only 10 percent the abrasion found in stainless steel samples.
Its durability isn’t the only strong point of this ceramic knife. The knife is lightweight and easy to clean. The blades won’t rust over time and are resistant to acids.
At seven inches long, the blade is large enough to slice up fruits, vegetables and boneless meats.
Find more Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series Professional Chef's Knife information and reviews here.
5. QUELLANCE Ceramic Chef's Knife
Cons:
- Doesn't absorb food elements
- Lightweight blade
- Comfortable hand grip
- Not dishwasher safe
- Cheap handle material
- Shouldn't be used on anything hard
This affordable ceramic knife comes in two sizes and can be used for a variety of kitchen tasks. If a six-inch blade sounds a bit too big, consider the more compact four-inch blade. This ceramic knife is made with zirconia, and has a non-porous design to avoid absorbing odors. Food also won’t get stuck to the blades as you cut.
A combined lightweight blade and secure, comfortable grip allows you to use the knife for many different food-related tasks. The knife is sharp enough to handle fruits and vegetables as well as sushi and sashimi.
For your protection, a sheath is included. This knife should be wiped clean.
Find more QUELLANCE Ceramic Chef's Knife information and reviews here.
6. Kitchen Emperor Ceramic Chef's Knife
Cons:
- Comes with a safety sheath
- Blade won't rust over time
- Comfortable ergonomic handle
- Not dishwasher safe
- Shouldn't be used on hard foods
- Not the sharpest blade
This chef’s knife has a long eight-inch blade, which is just the right size for handling fruits, veggies and other foods. Its zirconium oxide construction means this knife won’t rust or impart a brown hue on fruits and veggies. Not only is the blade high durable, it’s designed to retain its sharpness over time.
The blade on this ceramic knife is lighter than a steel knife. It’s also easy to clean when you’re done. The handle is secure enough to keep hands from slipping as you chop and slice your food.
Find more Kitchen Emperor Ceramic Chef's Knife information and reviews here.
7. IMORI Ceramic Knife Set
Cons:
- Set contains three knives
- Each knife has a rounded back corner
- Protective sheaths included
- Tips can break off
- Not the sharpest blades
- Should be hand washed
You’ll find three different types of ceramic knives in this set. The first is a six-inch chef’s knife, followed by a five-inch slicing knife and a four-inch pairing knife.
For your safety, each knife features rounded back corners and comes with its own protective sheath.
Compared with traditional metal knives, corrosion is much less of an issue. These blades won’t stain or rust over time. As an added bonus, they also hold up against acid, oils and salts that are used in everyday cooking.
The blades on each knife are made with high-grade zirconia, which ensures they will stay sharp over time. Non-slip handles keep your hands secure as you slice, dice and cut with the knives.
Find more IMORI Ceramic Knife Set information and reviews here.
8. Coiwin Ceramic Knife Set
Cons:
- Set contains three blades
- Each knife has its own cover
- Arched handles for added comfort
- Blades chip fairly easily
- Not designed for hard food
- Blades aren't the sharpest
This ceramic knife set comes with four knives. You’ll get a bread knife and chef’s knife, both of which have a six-inch blade. The set also has a five-inch utility knife and a four-inch fruit knife. Other color options are available, and you can also choose a slightly larger set that includes a peeler.
Each knife comes with a safety cover to protect you from the sharp blades. Another perk is the fact that despite their robust construction, the ceramic blades are lighter than your average steel knife.
Another perk is that the knives have ergonomic, arched handles for easier and more comfortable handling. This type of handle ensures plenty of control during tasks such as cutting boneless meat, fruits, bread and veggies.
As with most ceramic blades, these blades are non-reactive and won’t disrupt the original color, smell or taste of your food. The blades are constructed with durable zirconia.
Find more Coiwin Ceramic Knife Set information and reviews here.
9. WACOOL Ceramic Knife Set
Cons:
- Set is also available in multi-color
- Each knife comes with its own sheath
- Soft touch handle
- Recommended for use on softer cutting surfaces
- Can't be used for hard food
- Relatively fragile blades
This three-piece ceramic knife set includes a six-inch chef’s knife, five-inch utility knife and a four-inch fruit paring knife. There are separate sheaths for each blade to keep your hands protected. If you’re tired of ordinary black handles you can choose the set with multi-colored handles.
Each blade is made with zirconia and undergoes Cold Isostatic Pressing, which uniformly compresses the body over its entire surface. Once the process is complete the blades are subjected to high heat, resulting in stronger, harder and lighter blades.
The advantages don’t stop with sharp blades. These knives also won’t rust or absorb odors. The blades are resistant to acids and salts for enhanced longevity.
Find more WACOOL Ceramic Knife Set information and reviews here.
10. Cuisinart Ceramic Chef's Knife
Cons:
- Sturdy break-resistant blade
- Blade retains sharp edge over time
- Ideal for various kitchen tasks
- A bit pricey
- Hand washing recommended
- Prone to chips
You’ll pay a bit more upfront, but this ceramic knife from Cuisinart comes with a durable break-resistant blade that holds up to demanding cooking tasks. As with other ceramic knives, this knife has a blade that’s stronger and sturdier than stainless steel. The blade also retains its sharpness for a longer stretch of time compared with your average stainless steel blade.
Cooks appreciate the ergonomic handle, which makes the knife comfortable and sturdy to use, even over a longer stretch of time.
The eight-inch blade is a bit longer than average. You can use it for various tasks, from chopping into harder root veggies to cutting meat fats and more. The blades are rust-resistant.
Find more Cuisinart Ceramic Chef's Knife information and reviews here.
11. Vos Paring Knife
Cons:
- Well-balanced handle
- Blade is resistant to acids and rust
- Won't leave a metallic taste on food
- Not dishwasher safe
- Can't be used on hard surfaces
- Tip is prone to breaking
The blade is only four inches long, but it’s robust enough to accomplish essential tasks, from slicing and dicing to peeling and cutting fruit, veggies and other types of food.
The zirconia ceramic material is nearly twice as hard as stainless steel. In addition to staying sharper for longer, it also means the blade is quite durable overall.
As is the case with most ceramic knives, this one is lightweight and comfortable to use. The handle is soft yet well-balanced, allowing you to use the knife for longer stretches of time.
The ceramic blade is resistant to oils, rust and acids. It also won’t impart any sort of bad taste. Once you’re done, simply rinse the blade clean.
Ceramic knives check certain boxes that metal knives don't. For starters, ceramic blades are notoriously hard. In fact, when it comes to the hardest material, ceramic comes in second only to diamonds.
Another big draw is that a ceramic knife generally retains its edge after it's been sharpened, and likely won't need to be resharpened over time.
Ceramic knives don't retain odors, as the material isn't very porous. They also collect a minimal amount of food remnants and can typically be cleaned with a quick rinse. There isn't an opportunity for rust to build up as there is no metal.
