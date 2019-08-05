17 Best Halloween Tree Decorations for Your Yard

Whether you create an epic front yard haunt every year or are just looking for something simple to get your space into the Halloween spirit, Halloween tree decorations are a way to make use of very convenient decoration space. The trees in front of your home are often the focal point of your yard as people drive by and can make a huge impact and set you apart from the neighbors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone in your neighborhood can have a tree full of black plastic bats, so go a step further with these bat skeletons.
Available in wingspans of 12 inches, 22 inches, and a huge 36 inches, these bats can hang from their heads or feet and really stand out. They have moveable jaws and heads and the largest size has moveable wings as well.
You can also take it all the way and add vulture and raven skeletons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If poison oak had a face, this would be it.
This gnarled looking plaque is made of cast stone and resin and is 14 inches tall. The detailed eyes, curled chin, and shiny, pointed faces are threatening in a quiet, eerie way. Hang this on any tree to set the mood. They even added UV resistant finish so it won’t fade in sunlight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing sets the mood like flickering candlelight in the darkness and these lanterns can fill your tree with flameless candles.
With this set, you can the ambiance of candles hung on your tree without the risk of fire or having to deal with batteries. They have a solar panel at the top which captures all the energy it needs during the day to power the flickering light at night.
The lanterns have a light sensor and will automatically turn on when it gets dark. Plus they also come with optional stakes so you can line your walkways when them the rest of the year when you don’t want to hang them.
They are made of weather-proof plastic with an appearance of metal and are available as an eight-pack or two-pack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for something that takes only a minute to set up?
Peek-a-boo Ghost is a posable frame covered in durable fabric with a cute ghost face on it. You can bend and wrap your ghost around anything you want like tree branches, lamp posts, or mailboxes. It’s a simple Halloween tree decoration that makes a bigger impact than the labor you put in. I always love that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s a classic for a reason. The crashed witch is funny, cute, and perfect for a tree you want to Halloween up.
At 37 inches high, no one is going to miss this witch and the bright purple hair, neon green hands, and striped stockings make it even more eye-catching. It’s made of weather-proof nylon and is padded to keep the witch in nice shape but also lightweight. While it may not be the most original Halloween tree decoration, if it brings you a smile, go for it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Go for height with this ghostly grim reaper that hangs 16.5 feet tall.
Attach this to a few tall branches and watch its 16 foot long black cloak float in the breeze. The sheer massive size of this thing will have folks stopping to look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For something more on the cute side check out this set of six hanging Halloween pals.
They are both adorable and durable and they look happy to be out trick-or-treating. Each one is about 13 inches long and has a matching fringe on the bottom that blows in the wind. The attached rope makes them simple and fast to hang.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There isn’t much else worse than a tree covered in spiders, but glowing spiders might do it.
This 9.8 foot long strand of 30 LED spiders is battery-powered (three AA not included) and has IPP4 water-proofing so you can leave it out all season long. The spiders have good detail and realistic 3D shape and while 10 feet of lights probably isn’t enough to cover your entire tree, these are priced so that buying a few strands won’t break the bank.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Windsocks have the perfect float and sway to be shaped like ghosts. It’s a natural pairing.
These spooky ghosts come in 43-inch long and smaller 18-inch long sizes. They have ghoulish trailing arms but a kid-friendly face.
Hang a few on your tree and the breezy fall weather will have your ghosts really moving. They’re simple to install, take down, and very easy to store since they fold up flat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For something a little more colorful and kid-friendly, check out these witches’ hats.
This unique set up comes with a battery-powered (three AA not included) string of LED lights and a set of eight weatherproof witches’ hats. The 33-foot long string of lights has sections which hang down like icicles which you fit into the colorful hats making them glow. They’re perfect for a cuter Halloween set up.
The lights have eight different patterns of flashing and glowing so you can make them your own. Plus, after Halloween, you can take the hats off and you’re all set for Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This giant spiderweb covers 200 square feet and would be perfect for attaching to a tall branch with included hook and stretching it 16 feet down to the ground where you secure the edges with small stakes.
The strands are strong and thick enough to be seen from the street. This set comes with a bag of cobwebs and tiny plastic spiders to add to the gaps in your large web.
For a real scare, pick up this Giant Halloween Spider which can stretch its legs out to 7.5 feet across. Place your giant spider on the web and arrange all the tiny plastic spiders like they’re flowing out from under your 7.5 foot wide spider. Yuck.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t have a creepy Halloween haunt without dark, ominous crows.
There are plenty of mediocre fake crows out there but you’ll turn heads with these ultra-realistic crows, handmade with real feathers. This set comes with two large crows, one with folded wings and one with its wings spread. There are sturdy wires attached to their feet so you can secure them on tree branches to stare down at trick-or-treaters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With these lights, you can make it look as though your tree is filled with glowing, blinking eyes.
These are the perfect, “Did you see that?” Halloween tree decoration. Each set comes with three pairs of light-up eyes on a six-foot-long cord. The lights flash as though the eyes are blinking and they flash at different times so it draws your eyes around trying to keep track of all the creatures who are watching you.
You can connect up to three sets of Peep n’ Peepers on one cord. Each pair of eyes has a small rotating hook so it’s easy to set them exactly where you want them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you had to pick one image to represent Halloween it would likely be the jack-o’-lantern.
Each of these 9.5 foot long strands of string lights holds 29 glowing, grinning pumpkins. It’s powered by three AA batteries (not included) and while the pumpkins are waterproof, you’ll want to give the battery packs a little more protection if you’re in a rainy climate. The lights have a steady on mode and a flashing mode.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hanging spiderwebs over your hedges and trees is one thing and it’s completely another to hang up the victims of your giant spiders.
This gives the appearance of a human body that has been captured by the spider and surrounded in its web for munching on later. It’s 72 inches long but is mostly cloth with a styrofoam skull and feet which makes it extremely light and easy to fold up and store.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If having a mini, haggard old witch hanging from a tree branch, kicking her feet and saying witchy things to your trick-or-treaters sounds like a Halloween well done, then this is for you.
The witch on her broom swing is about 2.75 feet tall and is battery-powered with batteries included. She is motion and sound-activated to give your guests a good start.
This one doesn’t look as high quality as some of the others on the list, but at this price point, you get great value.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This six-foot-tall witch decoration will turn heads by day and by night.
It’s easily hung from a look on the hat and the cloth body looks great blowing in the fall breeze. Cloth body decorations are great because they’re so easy to store.
Flashing and color-changing LED bulbs light up her eyes and gaping mouth for extra creepiness in the dark. The lights run on batteries which are not included.