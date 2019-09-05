15 Best Maple Syrup Brands: Your Ultimate List

15 Best Maple Syrup Brands: Your Ultimate List

Pancakes, waffles, fruit, ice cream – no matter what you put it on, the best maple syrup improves the dish with a subtle, complex sweetness. Below find our suggestions for the best maple syrup bottles and gift packs.

Maple syrup is one of nature's great sweetners. Made by boiling down sap from maple trees, it purportedly has health benefits other sweetners don't offer, including a lower glycemic index and higher antioxidant availability. All we know is that it's delicious.

To be clear, much of what you see on the supermarket shelf is not actually maple syrup. Mrs. Butterworth's? Nope. Log Cabin? No. Vermont Maid? Negative. All of these are corn syrups with flavoring added. While that holds the cost down, it has none of the delightful flavors and definitely none of the potential bonuses for health.

Real maple syrup is a regulated product that must be made from the sap of maple trees. Virtually all of the pure maple syrup sold is Grade A, classified into the following designations:

  • Golden Colour and Delicate Taste
  • Amber Colour and Rich Taste
  • Dark Colour and Robust Taste
  • Very Dark Colour and Strong Taste

These correlate roughly to when in the season and how much they're boiled. The lighter grades are subtler in flavor and good for delicate dishes, while the darker colors are best for culinary uses. The middle grades excel on pancakes and other traditional breakfast uses. Our list includes offerings from all of these to suit your needs.

