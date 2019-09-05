15 Best Maple Syrup Brands: Your Ultimate List

Pancakes, waffles, fruit, ice cream – no matter what you put it on, the best maple syrup improves the dish with a subtle, complex sweetness. Below find our suggestions for the best maple syrup bottles and gift packs.
Of all the maple syrup producing regions on the planet, Québec certainly belongs in the conversation for the best. After all, a traditional Québécois dish is cabane à sucre, where they pour syrup on snow and roll it up with a stick as a treat. This syrup is brought from the Candian province to the Tuthilltown Spirits distillery in New York, where it’s aged in bourbon barrels to put a fine finishing touch on it. Well-suited to use in cocktails.
You could also consider a gift pack that includes both the Tonic 01 and Tonic 02.
The best way to sample the different grades of maple syrup is to buy a gift bundle that includes one of each. This offering from Escuminac, a Québécois producer, includes their Extra Rare Amber, Great Harvest medium, and Late Harvest Dark Robust, all produced from a single forest. The first of these is best for desserts, the second for pancakes and waffles, and the last is best suited to baking.
These bundles are available in 50 ml, 200 ml, and 500 ml sizes. If you decide you love one of them and want to go all out, each is available in a liter size, too.
By far my favorite syrup for adding to a glass of whiskey, this syrup is aged in Woodinville Whiskey barrels in Washington state. I’ve been to the distillery several times to sample both the whiskey and the syrup and absolutely recommend combining the two. Great in a rye on the rocks.
Crown of Duchess County, New York is probably the first artisan maple syrup maker I became aware of, and certainly the first brand I tried combining with whiskey. This offering takes it all a step further, infusing Dark Amber maple syrup with Madagascar vanilla for a dessert-focused choice. Excellent on hearty items like pastries where the contrast will draw out the highlights.
Crown offers a number of interesting options, including a traditional Amber syrup, as well as cinnamon infused, applewood smoked, bourbon barrel aged, and samplers.
While bourbon barrel aged offerings are easy to come by, rarer is the rum barrel aged maple syrup like this one from Runamok Maple. The rum barrel aging encourages a smooth and complex flavor that pairs well with ice cream and cocktails.
Runamok Maple offers a wide variety of flavored maple syrup, including Jasmine Tea Infused, Elderberry Infused, Pecan Wood Smoked and more. To get a sample of a few of them, opt for one of their themed gift boxes.
For seven generations, the Coombs family has been sustainably harvesting sap on their farm in Vermont with limited impact to the trees. These days, they bring to market maple syrup from a coalition of 3,000 small family farms, including this Grade A Amber flavor, which makes an excellent general-purpose syrup. This is the one I prefer to use daily in my coffee in lieu of other sweetners.
Choose from eight, 16, 32, and 64 ounce containers in glass or plastic jugs.
The first syrup produced in the boiling season is the lightest, sometimes called Delicate or Vermont Fancy. The flavor is the lightest and most subtle, but often complex and highlighting different characteristics than the darker grades. This offering from Mount Mansfield comes in your choice of five sizes and would best suit ice cream or fruit to draw upon the vanilla undertones.
Not to be outdone by its Canadian and Northeast counterparts, Wisconsin produces its share of maple syrup, too. That includes this offering from the relatively new, very small family operation. It offers a clean, balanced taste that works well in a variety of applications.
If you prefer, you can opt for their barrel aged maple syrup or their grade sampler pack.
For a robust grade syrup from Wisconsin, try Homestead Maple Syrup.
Wisconsin neighbor Michigan also holds their own when it comes to maple syrup production. I lived in the state for a time and discovered that they excel at craft beer, cider mills and maple syrup, though the last of these seems lesser known compared to the more popular production regions. This is a light amber offering with a balanced flavor that works well for a variety of applications.
You might also consider Shepherd Sugar Bush Michigan Maple Syrup, if you’re set on syrup from the Mitten.
Being a native of New Hampshire, I know that the state’s maple syrup prowess is often overshadowed by its neighbors to the West and North. Still, of all the syrup I’ve tried, when it comes to the dark amber that excels for pancakes and other breakfast applications, Ben’s Sugar Shack gets my vote for the best. I don’t prefer it in my beverages, but it’s hard to beat on breakfast foods.
A contender to the New Hampshire dark amber crown is Fuller’s Sugarhouse, which is also worth considering.
Relative newcomers Nova produce their syrup in Northwest Pennsylvania on a combined 170 acres using solar powered equipment. This is a well-rounded syrup, equally good on all the expected breakfast foods as it is on pork chops as a glaze. Available in quarts, half gallons, and for the committed, gallons.
Maple sugar is also available.
Gourmet food purveyors Stonewall Kitchen of York, Maine champion breakfast like few other brands. Their Maine Maple Syrup is a Dark Amber offering aimed squarely at complementing their breakfast food mixes, which include both Farmhouse Pancake & Waffle Mix and Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, among many others.
While maple syrup typically is the flavoring, when you get into flavoring the syrup itself like with this smoked Vermont maple syrup, you’re moving into more culinary territory. This is an excellent syrup, especially for creating glazes and sauces. While you certainly could use it as a traditional syrup, this is best paired with something savory and grilled.
As an alternative, Tippleman’s Barrel Smoked Maple Syrup is similar, but aimed more at cocktail creation.
For something really different, try pairing spicy and sweet with this chili infused maple syrup. The contrast of the spicy kick against the rich, Dark Amber maple syrup taste will add a new dimension to many dishes. Worth a try if you’ve seen it all and are feeling adventurous.
If you find yourself caught between using maple syrup or honey as a sweetner, this option means you don’t have to decide. By combining the two, you get a rich, complex flavor unlike anything the two are able to achieve separately. Great on yogurt or for baking, and of course, in tea.