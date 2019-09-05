15 Best Maple Syrup Brands: Your Ultimate List

Of all the maple syrup producing regions on the planet, Québec certainly belongs in the conversation for the best. After all, a traditional Québécois dish is cabane à sucre, where they pour syrup on snow and roll it up with a stick as a treat. This syrup is brought from the Candian province to the Tuthilltown Spirits distillery in New York, where it’s aged in bourbon barrels to put a fine finishing touch on it. Well-suited to use in cocktails.

You could also consider a gift pack that includes both the Tonic 01 and Tonic 02.