Cyber Monday: 59% Off Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier

Get This Deal Here

Are you looking for an air purifier that can handle large spaces rather than a single room? If your home is open concept, odors, dust and allergens permeate every space.

How much air does it clean?

The Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier cleans and purifies up to 1,560 square feet. That’s the size of a modern one level ranch style home!

During the winter months, we can’t keep our homes open and with windows shut, all those smells and other particulates stay inside. Often that means you wake up with a stuffy nose, headache, or having slept badly. This air purifier can help tackle those issues in a big way.

This air purifier cleanses air in your home fast – two times per hour, as a matter of fact. With combined activated carbon and True HEPA filters, it captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants, and other allergens. It also reduces more than 99% of volatile organic compounds and reduces fumes such as NH3 and CH3CHO.

Keep in mind, for a unit to clean this amount of space, it’s a little more sizey than some, so you’ll want to find a convenient place to put it.

Is it really effective?

The Air Mega has five fan modes: Smart, Sleep, Low, Medium and High. The noise level is nearly silent at lower speeds and the maximum noise it creates at the highest setting is 43.2 decibels. I can tell you from experience, since I have one in my home, that will happen every time you cook bacon. If you’re not happy with food odors, neither is the Air Mega. It will kick on even if you’re baking pie or other goodies, so just know that.

A huge selling point with this air purifier is the fact that it includes washable and permanent pre-filters to catch larger dust particles. Because you can wash rather than replace those filters, it saves you a lot of money over the life of this air purifier.

What makes it smart?

This air purifier features a smart mode with three settings, so it adapts to its surroundings. The fan speed automatically adjusts based on the room’s air quality and lighting conditions to improve air quality. That means no worry for you, because the pollution sensor senses and communicates your air quality throughout the day.

You’ll love how easy it is to see exactly the air quality status at all times, because the bright LED display keeps you in touch throughout the day. It also lets you know when it’s time to wash the pre-filters because it begins to flash red and a light comes on indicating “wash”.

The only downside to this amazing air purifier is the large light on the front of the unit. It’s a cool blue and kind of soothing in my opinion, however, we started with this air purifier in our bedroom and my picky spouse felt that it kept him awake at night. Overall, we’ve found it to be a great addition to our home, and for the first time in years, the place feels fresh no matter how much we’ve kept our house tightly closed up.

Get this awesome air purifier for 59% off the regular price before your winter house gets too stale.

Get This Deal Here