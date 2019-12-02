5 Best Cyber Monday Coffee Machine Deals

Skip the pricey coffee runs at your local shop and enjoy delicious and convenient homemade brews while saving 45 percent off the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker with this Cyber Monday coffee machine deal. This Keurig makes coffee as well as lattes and cappuccinos.

You can use your favorite K-Cup pods to brew coffee as well as make hot or iced cappuccinos and lattes. The coffee maker has a large 60-ounce water reservoir, which holds up to six cups at a time. If you’re the type that gets impatient waiting for your coffee to brew, you’ll appreciate how this Keurig heats and brews in a single step. This coffee machine can accommodate a travel mug for added convenience.