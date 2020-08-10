21 Best Items to Increase Your Curb Appeal

Whether you have a spacious house in the suburbs, a small home in the city, or something in between, curb appeal is important.
The new emphasis on staying at home – and staying safe, healthy, and sane during the quarantine – has led many people to focus on how to transform the backyard into a mini oasis. However, the front of the home is usually the most visible area, so it’s important to also focus on making it as appealing as possible. And if you have a corner lot, at least three sides of your home are typically visible, so you’ll need to consider curb appeal from various angles.
These are some of the best items to help improve your home’s curb appeal, along with tips from several experts on how to achieve your objective.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Tacklife Front Door Handle Set updates your front door while also providing convenience. The sleek design and satin nickel finish complement any door, but it’s also functional. The door can be set to lock anywhere from 10 to 99 seconds, and the keypad door lock and handle are waterproof and can endure extreme hot and cold temperatures, kicks, picks, drills, and saws. It has one-touch locking, and 6 customizable user codes. The set includes everything you need, including a digital deadbolt and grip, interior knob, deadbolt latch and spring latch, 2 cylinders, strike for deadbolt latch and spring latch, a pack of screws, installation template, and 2 keys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sample was provided for an honest review
Remove dirt, dust, and grime with the Karcher K2 Plus Electric Power Pressure Washer. The 20-foot-high pressure hose can clean windows, decks, sidewalks, steps, siding, fences, lawn equipment and furniture – and even vehicles. The lightweight design, wheels, and handle provide easy transport. There’s no need to switch nozzles, since the Vario spray wand can adjust effortlessly between low and high pressure settings. In addition to the high-pressure hose and Vario power jet, the pressure washer also includes a high-pressure gun, dirt blaster, integrated water filter, and adapter garden hose.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your front door is in good shape, maybe all it needs is a few coats of Modern Masters Front Door Paint in a satin elegant sheen. The water-based paint can be used on exterior and interior wood and metal sources, so it’s ideal for doors and shutters. One quart can cover up to 100 square feet, and the paint dries to the touch in 60 minutes. The never-fade technology ensures that the luscious color won’t dull. Modern Masters offers its front door paint in a variety of satin colors, including red, blue, gray, black, teal, green, and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The clean lines of this Quoizel Westover Outdoor Wall Sconce can match any outdoor décor style. It’s constructed of steel, with beveled clear glass panels. Finish colors include earth black, antique brass, stainless steel, and western bronze. The light is also approved for use in wet locations. The model shown is 20”H x 7”W, and the backplate is 7”H x 4.5”W. However, the wall sconce is also available in 14”H and 17”H versions, and also post-mount and flush, and pendant options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Instantly update the look of your garage with Coach House Accents Simulated Garage Door Windows. They’re not really windows, but your neighbors won’t be able to tell. Made of automotive-grade plastic resin and durable weather-resistant finishes, they give the appearance of garage windows. To install, you merely need to drill 1/8” holes for the included screws. The window panels are available in white and sandstone, but they’re also paintable to help you perfectly match the color of your garage doors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One simple way to add curb appeal is with this Personalized Address Plaque. The durable sign is made of coated aluminum, and designed to hold up in any weather without rusting. You can add up to 5 numbers on the top line and 17 characters on the bottom line. The plaque measures 15.75” x 9.25” x 0.375” and includes mounting hardware for easily installation. It’s available in 10 color options, including white address/black background, silver address/pewter background, gold address/red background, and gold address/black background
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hide that ugly HVAC unit with this Zippity Outdoor Privacy Screen. It’s made of weather-resistant PVC vinyl, and easy to install: just use a sledge hammer to drive the included stakes into the ground. The strong and study panels snap and lock together and are maintenance free. The model shown above has two panels that join tomake a right angle. However, it’s also available with 4 panels to completely surround the HVAC unit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another way to add beautiful flowers is with this Mayne Nantucket Window Box. Made of 100% high-grade polyethylene, the window box has a double wall design that can hold 3.5 gallons of soil, and 2.5 gallons of water in the water reservoir. The outside dimensions are 36”L x 10”W x 11.5”H and the internal dimensions are 31.5” x 8″W x 7.5”D. The window box is weatherproof and includes 3 steel wall mount brackets. It’s available in 3 colors: white, black, and clay.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flowers and plants look even better in this FCMP Outdoor 2-Pack Planter Set. The planters can be used on porches, decks, or in other locations around the home’s exterior. Also, if you drill a small hole in the side just below the waterline, you can use it as a self-watering planter. The inner tray is reversible, so it can be used to hold small or large pots. Made of BPA-free recycled polyethylene, each planter is 28.5” tall, and has a 12.5” x 12.5” opening.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nature provides the most beautiful colors for creating curb appeal and this one pound sack of Eden Brothers All Annual Wildflower Seed Mix is sure to make your home’s exterior irresistible. There are no fillers in the package – it’s 100% pure seed. The rainbow of varieties can provide an explosion of colors in your yard. And since the Wildfire Mixes bloom at different times of the year, you will have flowers from spring to fall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No one wants to see your trash cans and lawn supplies, and they don’t have to with this Suncast Horizontal Outdoor Storage Shed. It’s made of strong, durable multi-wall resin panels, and can withstand rain and also harsh UV rays. There’s an easy-lift lid and the prop rod allows the lid to stay open when needed. The three-door locking system ensures that whatever you put in the storage shed stays secure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Update your home’s appearance and increase functionality with the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. The sleek looking matte black lock is easy to install – requiring only a screwdriver – and uses Snap ‘n Stay technology to secure the deadbolt to the door. It is fingerprint resistant, and has a capacitive touchscreen. Using built-in Wi-Fi, you can lock or unlock the door from wherever you are. The lock can also be used with the Key by Amazon app or the Schlage Home app to manage 100 access codes for family, friends, and delivery drivers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make mail delivery a special occasion every day with this Polar Aurora Mailbox in Cast Aluminum. It’s 46” tall and 16.5” wide, weighing 18.3 pounds. The 100% cast aluminum resists rust, and combined with the stainless-steel hardware, the mailbox is designed to not only add historical beauty, but also last for a long time. The access door can be locked, and includes 2 keys. It’s available in black, white, and also bronze. The pedestal mailbox can either be placed on flat ground or drilled into concrete. (Note: the mailbox does not include a red carrier signal flag.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 22-inch Appalachia Berry Silk Door Wreath by the Wreath Depot fits beautifully in any décor style and it looks good from far away or close up. The handcrafted berry clusters and silk foliage are intertwined on a natural gravevine base that is thick and sturdy. There is also a built-in hanging loop, which makes it easy to place the wreath on your wreath hanger and ensure that it remains intact. The wreath is shipped in a white gift box that can be used to store the wreath when not in use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shutters add architectural details, and this ExteriorSolutions Standard Raised Panel Exterior Vinyl Shutter Pair can add a polished look to your home at a relatively inexpensive price. The vinyl shutters are made using an injection molded process for expensive-looking results. UV additives provide protection from fading, and the weather-resistant shutters are designed to last a long time and require practically no maintenance. The color choices are plentiful, and include white, black, burgundy, green, dark gray, brown, and blue. The model shown above is 15” x 63”, but the shutters are available in several other lengths ranging from 35” to 71”.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Grand Patio 3-Piece Resin Wicker Bistro Set can instantly update your porch, deck, or patio. Made of double-sided handwoven resin wicker and powder-coated steel frames, the chairs are designed to be durable and weather resistant, and they resist fading for 3 years. They’re also designed to be comfortable, with foam, batting, and olenfin fabric. Each chair has a weight limit of 290 pounds. The table has a steel top and includes adjustable height levels for uneven surfaces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Curb appeal is also important at night and this Zuckeo Landscape Lights 8-Pack ensures that your home is attractive, well-lit, and safe. The lights can be used for your steps, driveway, fence, deck, and trees. Each light has a stainless-steel cover, and a waterproof rubber ring. The LED light chip lasts for up to 30,000 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 4-Pack Multy Industries Slate Stomp Stone can add interest as stepping stones or pavers. Each stone is 12” x 12” x 1.25” and weighs 1.87 pounds. The slate stone is made of 98% recycled materials and can be installed directly on your grass, soil, or sand. It also uses a self-leveling system to ensure it installs correctly to the ground surface. Installation is simple: soften the surface, place the stone in the desired space, step on the stone, and then stomp it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Update your front porch and add convenience and safety with this Ring Video Doorbell 3. The sleek design doesn’t take up much space, but the small device does a lot. Using the Ring app, you can see who is at your front door, and also hear and speak with them. You can also receive notifications on your phone whenever the doorbell is pressed or even when any type of motion is detected. Installation is easy and includes a mounting bracket, installation tools and hardware. You can also choose to wire the doorbell into your existing doorbell system.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When is a house number more than a house number? When it’s this Address Planter Plaque. The vertical sign is a great way to identify your home while adding curb appeal. The planter box can be used to hold small flowers, succulents, etc. The planter plaque is made of wood and then stained to your preference (deep brown, light brown, classic gray, ebony, Sedona red, or natural). You can also choose between brushed nickel or black address numbers. The planter plaque is available in 3 sizes: 29”, 23” or 19.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Incorporate some natural wood elements in your landscape with the Plow & Hearth Roll Out Wood Curved Garden Pathway. Made with weather-resistant cedar planks, the walkway is 4 feet in length. The curvature provides interest and uniqueness to the design. The planks include wire and rubber spacers to ensure they stay in place, and can be rolled up to easily move or store. The planks are also easy to clean – merely rinse with a hose.