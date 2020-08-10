21 Best Items to Increase Your Curb Appeal

Whether you have a spacious house in the suburbs, a small home in the city, or something in between, curb appeal is important.

The new emphasis on staying at home – and staying safe, healthy, and sane during the quarantine – has led many people to focus on how to transform the backyard into a mini oasis. However, the front of the home is usually the most visible area, so it’s important to also focus on making it as appealing as possible. And if you have a corner lot, at least three sides of your home are typically visible, so you’ll need to consider curb appeal from various angles.

These are some of the best items to help improve your home’s curb appeal, along with tips from several experts on how to achieve your objective.