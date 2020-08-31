11 Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaners: The Ultimate List

Need help cleaning a set-in stain, a pet mess, or simply want to make a dingy carpet or sofa look brand new? Carpet and upholstery cleaners basically pay for themselves within one use, allowing you to tackle home cleaning of fabrics with professional-level machines.

Why Should You Buy a Carpet or Upholstery Cleaner?

Hiring a professional carpet cleaner or upholstery cleaner can be upwards of $100 per room depending on the company. While it might save you some time, it can be expensive to call in the professionals for every single spill and stain. Keeping a carpet or upholstery cleaner on hand is much easier and cost-effective so you can take care of stains as they happen without forking over too much money.

Best Upholstery Cleaners for Pets

Whether you have a new puppy or an older dog who's having trouble waiting to do their business outside, having pet messes throughout the house is frustrating. Prevent pets from ruining your carpet, rugs, and furniture by keeping a carpet and upholstery cleaner like the Bissell SpotClean Pet Bot on hand, with great suction and scrubbing abilities. Simply spray the water to dilute the stain and then vacuum it, repeating as necessary.

Best Professional Carpet Cleaners

Some carpet and upholstery cleaners are best for spot cleaning, while others function at the same level as the professional machines. The rug doctor is the top-selling item, with the same cleaning abilities as someone you would hire. These are great for tackling large spaces like a fully carpeted room or home or an entire sofa. It not only cleans and shampoos the surface but then picks up existing dirt and stains, even if they've been sitting for some time.

Best Upholstery Cleaners for Spot Cleaning

It's silly to keep a huge, bulky machine on hand if you simply want something that can tackle small spots on your sofa or carpet. The Bissell spotClean says it all in the name. It's light, portable, easy to use, and great to tackle spots, keeping water warm for better results.