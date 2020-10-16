10 Best Shower Stall Curtains: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’re short on space in your bathroom, a shower stall is a nice option to have. Not only do you have the functionality of a full shower, but it’s condensed in size leaving room for a larger vanity or more “getting ready” room in your bathroom.

Although shower stalls are often seen in apartments, dorm suites, and smaller bathrooms, shower stall curtains can be hard to find in stores. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options online that will help you dress up your shower stall.

Shower stall curtains are shorter in width than standard shower curtains and are designed to fit in your shower stall perfectly. You may think that you can just use a regular standard shower curtain and scrunch it up, but there ends up being way too much fabric and curtain rings. Plus, if there is a cool design on the shower curtain, it's pretty much hidden by all of the mashed fabric. If you have a door on your shower stall, you may think you don't need a curtain, but you could still install a curtain rod above the shower door to add a dramatic design touch.

Most shower stall curtains measure at 36 inches across and 72 inches long, so make sure to measure your shower before ordering to be sure the shower curtain will fit perfectly. Pick a fun design to make the curtain an accent piece in your bathroom, or choose a solid color to match the rest of your bathroom decor.