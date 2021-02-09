Caraway x Crate & Barrel: Limited Edition Ceramic Cookware Release

Calling all home cooks, professional chefs, and foodies: do we have an exciting announcement for you. Caraway, arguably the biggest name in cookware right now, has announced a collaboration with Crate & Barrel. And, if that wasn’t exciting enough, Caraway’s released a limited edition color of their highly sought-after ceramic cookware collection to mark the occasion.

Naturally non-stick, free of harmful chemicals, and compatible with all cooktops, there’s a reason Caraway tops our list of the best ceramic cooking pots and pans. Available in a series of gorgeous colors, including the newly released limited edition “Silt Green,” there’s a Caraway ceramic cookware collection for everyone.

For all the details on Caraway, the Caraway x Crate & Barrel collaboration, and the newly released collection, read on.

About Caraway Ceramic Cookware

Founded in 2018, Caraway has become one of the trendiest names in cooking. Thanks to a gorgeous design and promises of a healthier cooking experience, it didn’t take long for these ceramic cooking pots and pans to become an internet sensation and flood the feeds on TikTok and Instagram.

What do we mean by healthier cooking? Well, that’s what ceramic cookware is all about. Like other ceramic pieces, Caraway’s collection is naturally non-stick and free of harmful chemicals often associated with other non-stick finishes. Don’t get us wrong, traditional non-stick cookware is safe to use. However, if it’s mistreated or overheated, those harmful chemicals can become activated and can potentially harm you or your food. Ceramic finishes, and Caraway’s cookware in-particular, cut-out the possibility for those kinds of issues.

Designed with home cooks in mind, Caraway’s collection comes with accessories that make it easy to stack and store. These ceramic pots and pans also wipe clean with no hassle, are compatible with all cooktops including induction, and are oven-safe up to 550-degrees.

Sold as part of a set that features a 10.5″ fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, and a 6.5-quart dutch oven, you’ll have everything you need to cook up a variety of delicious meals.

Special note: Caraway is incredibly popular. Aside from the newly released and limited edition “Silt Green” option, orders placed now for all other colors will ship in March 2021. You can reserve your set today and expect it in the Spring.

Caraway x Crate & Barrel

The Caraway x Crate & Barrel collaboration is an exciting one. The first of its kind for Caraway, this exclusive partnership puts these ceramic cooking pots and pans in stores for the very first time, giving home cooks an opportunity to see Caraway in person like never before. While these collections will only be available in select Crate & Barrel stores, they are also available online.

This collaboration doesn’t just bring together Caraway x Crate & Barrel, it also marks the release of a brand new and limited edition color called “Silt Green.”

Easy on the eyes and aesthetically pleasing in the kitchen, the Silt Green Ceramic Cookware Collection is seriously swoon-worthy. Evoking a sense of freshness and renewal, this gorgeous mint green addition to Caraway’s line-up adds a touch of luxury to any home. This collection also features brushed gold hardware, making it unlike any other Carway collection on the market today. Like we said – gorgeous.

Here’s the best part: it’s available to purchase and ship right now. Better hurry, though. We have a feeling this limited edition release between Caraway x Crate & Barrel will not last.

Price: $445

Sold as part of a set that features a 10.5″ fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, and a 6.5-quart dutch oven.

