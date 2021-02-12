11 Best Evaporative Coolers: Compare, Buy & Save

Definitely, one of the cooler looking evaporative coolers on the market and it is affordable enough to justify making the purchase on top of being super energy-efficient and saving you more than constantly running an AC unit all day and all night to stay cool. This unit is also so much more than just an evaporative cooler. It is a personal humidifier and fan and can also run as a small portable AC unit if that is what you want. The fan blows incredibly quiet so you won’t hear it in the background. The humidifier is perfect for dry rooms or basements that don’t get a lot of moisture.

It is incredibly modern looking so it will fit in with any decor. It will cool and purify any area within 45 sq feet around the device which is great if you don’t want to pay the power bill on cooling the entire house but want to stay cool in the area around you. It features an enlarged water tank that will increase its run time up to 9 extra hours. Its dimensions are just 6.5 x 6.5 x 6.5 inches and it weighs just 2 pounds when it isn’t filled with water. Its power consumption is only 7.5 watts so you are going to save a ton of money on your energy bill every month by investing in one or even two of these awesome machines. IF you dig it in white there is also a really cool Urban Grey that you are going to love.