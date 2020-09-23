11 Best Firewood Racks: Compare & Save

In the world of firewood racks, Woodhaven is one of the powerhouse vendors. They use a baked-on powder-coated finish, stainless steel nuts and bolts, arc-welded sections, and they include a top cover for all of their racks. On top of that, they offer a lifetime structural warranty.

The rack design keeps the top of the wood completely dry and ready to burn while allowing airflow to travel through the stack. This six-foot rack measures 72 inches wide by 48 inches high by 14-1/4-inches deep. Woodhaven makes racks just like this in multiple sizes starting at two feet wide to maxing out at 16 feet wide.

The cover fits over the four rack uprights and moves down as the wood stack gets smaller. It’s made out of top-quality re-enforced vinyl with Velcro front sides for quick access to your firewood. This particular rack fits wood up to 24 inches long. Looking for a full cover because of nasty weather? consider this brown variety with Velcro front clasps.