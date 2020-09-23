11 Best Firewood Racks: Compare & Save

You’ve spent an entire weekend or more using your chainsaw and log splitter (or a maul and splitter like a true lumberjack) to create a pile of wood ready to keep your home all toasty this winter. So now what do you do with it? For crying out loud, don’t stack it on the ground up against the garage, you animal!

Get a firewood rack. Firewood racks come in all sizes and shapes from big and utilitarian to smaller and pretty to dress up your porch. Whichever style you choose, they all do one thing supremely well: keep firewood dry and seasoned up off the ground.

Do I Need a Firewood Rack?

Winter is coming (insert Game of Thrones joke here) and if you know what's good for you, you'll have a large supply of firewood ready for your wood stove or fireplace.

But how should one store all that fuel? The right firewood storage is the first step to keeping a roaring fire going all season long. Finding a good storage solution will increase the lifespan of your firewood and also your home's safety.

When logs are first split, they can be made up of 45 percent water. That water can turn into creosote that may cause a chimney fire if not taken care of properly. You want to avoid that at all costs.

Freshly cut logs need air circulation to dry out and become seasoned. That means storing them outside is the best approach. But stacking up against the house (bark side down and no higher than four feet high) isn't a great idea. 

Pests are given an open door to your fuel when firewood is stacked up against your house or garage. Storing five feet away and elevated to prevent moisture from leaching back into the wood is a good rule of thumb. 

Does Firewood Need To Be Covered?

The best solution is to dry your firewood out well in advance of cold weather. It should remain uncovered to season properly but those of us who live in northern climates understand about rain, snow, and ice.

Invest in a good cover for your firewood. Cheap covers won't stand up to the elements and will degrade quickly, forcing you to purchase another one. Some firewood racks come already packaged with covers which is a plus.

A good cover should be large enough to provide a good overhang. It should also have the ability to open up along the sides to keep air moving through. Ideally, your firewood rack cover should protect your wood, your rack, and positioned so that it's slanted to direct moisture away from the base of your wood. 

Can I Store Firewood In My Garage?

It's not a great idea and here's why: as much as pests love it when firewood is stacked close to a warm house, they completely freak out and host a rave when moved indoors out of the cold and rain and snow. 

Spiders, beetles, termites, and carpenter ants all appreciate a good stack of firewood. When they bore themselves into the fibers, they'll get warm and active inside your garage or especially your home once the logs are brought inside.

Trust me: having family over for the holidays is stressful enough. you really don't want a bug infestation on top of that.handy carrier to bring in logs when you need them.

