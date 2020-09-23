11 Best Firewood Racks: Compare & Save

You’ve spent an entire weekend or more using your chainsaw and log splitter (or a maul and splitter like a true lumberjack) to create a pile of wood ready to keep your home all toasty this winter. So now what do you do with it? For crying out loud, don’t stack it on the ground up against the garage, you animal!
Get a firewood rack. Firewood racks come in all sizes and shapes from big and utilitarian to smaller and pretty to dress up your porch. Whichever style you choose, they all do one thing supremely well: keep firewood dry and seasoned up off the ground.
In the world of firewood racks, Woodhaven is one of the powerhouse vendors. They use a baked-on powder-coated finish, stainless steel nuts and bolts, arc-welded sections, and they include a top cover for all of their racks. On top of that, they offer a lifetime structural warranty.
The rack design keeps the top of the wood completely dry and ready to burn while allowing airflow to travel through the stack. This six-foot rack measures 72 inches wide by 48 inches high by 14-1/4-inches deep. Woodhaven makes racks just like this in multiple sizes starting at two feet wide to maxing out at 16 feet wide.
The cover fits over the four rack uprights and moves down as the wood stack gets smaller. It’s made out of top-quality re-enforced vinyl with Velcro front sides for quick access to your firewood. This particular rack fits wood up to 24 inches long. Looking for a full cover because of nasty weather? consider this brown variety with Velcro front clasps.
The ShelterLogic Adjustable Heavy Duty Outdoor Firewood Rack comes with an adjustable polyester cover that slides up and down the side posts to fit the height of the wood stack. The cover adjusts to fit split wood up to 24 inches in length while the firewood storage can hold two-fifths of a cord of wood and up to 2,200 pounds.
The rack keeps firewood off of the ground to help eliminate insects, mold, and rot while encouraging wood seasoning. Increased airflow is possible with this half-cover design. The top levels of the wood are kept dry while also allowing for ventilation.
This firewood rack measures 96-1/4-inches wide by 15-1/2-inches deep and 46-5/8-inches high. The rack ships in one box and can be assembled quickly with only a 1/2-inch wrench. A 12-foot version of this rack is available as well.
Practical and stylish are the words that anyone would choose to associate with this beautiful Woodhaven 8-Foot Crescent Firewood Rack. Measuring 60 inches wide by 15 inches deep by 36 inches tall, this work of art is constructed with square-tube steel with stainless steel hardware. The ends are arc-welded for strength.
The steel tube features a UV stable powder-coated finish and is backed by a lifetime structural warranty. If this was on my porch, I would prefer to chop some kindling for the lower shelf and use the rest for the big stuff. The rack weighs 92 pounds so it’s definitely not flying off your back deck.
This sturdy and durable firewood storage solution from Landmann is made from 18-gauge tubular steel that is powder-coated black to provide weatherproof protection against rust. The firewood rack provides a great surface on which to stack your pile neatly off the ground, away from the moisture. The rack is eight feet long and holds approximately two-thirds a cord of fuel.
Four extra support legs are included for stability and the entire assembly is designed for a long life. The rack includes a zipper-less PVC cover that protects your treasure from the elements when you need to. Put this rack together easily with standard tools. If you need more storage, simply pick up another Landmann rack and add it one you already have.
Stylish storage is the name of the game with this Woodhaven Courtyard Nine-Foot Firewood Log Rack. Like all of the Woodhaven log racks, this comes with a heavy-duty vinyl top cover that slides down the posts as the pile gets smaller. End sections are arc-welded and the entire assembly boasts a UV stable powder-coated finish.
Not only is the Courtyard one of the prettiest firewood racks on the market, but it can also hold a half of a cord of firewood. I mean, just look at this thing. It’s going to make your patio or porch look amazing. Assembly is completely simple and the rack comes with a lifetime structural warranty and it’s made in the USA. Awesome.
So here’s an idea: save some money and pick up these Doeworks Heavy-Duty Adjustable Firewood Rack Brackets. These allow you to make a firewood storage solution for yourself. The hard part has been taken care of with the powder-coated tube steel end brackets. All you need to do is fashion a couple of 2×4 boards as long as you want them (up to 16 feet).
This wood rack is about as simple as it gets. Your firewood rests on the 2×4 boards and the steel brackets keep the pile in check. Assembly is fairly simple with just a few stainless steel nuts and bolts to fasten to the 2x4s. If you use 16-foot boards, this rack can hold approximately half a cord of wood.
This Vivohome Three-Foot Heavy-Duty Firewood Rack may be small in stature but it carries a very big style quotient. Made of double powder-coated steel tubing, this rack measures 33 inches wide by 13 inches deep by 30 inches high. Designed to carry a smaller amount of firewood located at your hearth or nearby your door, this rack also comes with two kindling holders that can hang off the top rails.
This wood rack holds approximately one-quarter of a cord. This firewood storage solution would also look good outside a fire pit. It also fits just about anywhere including your porch, garden, deck, or patio. The lower rails are curved so that the pile will fall into a nice stacking shape while keeping it off the ground.
Looking for something inexpensive and simple to put together for your winter fuel? This Adjustable Firewood Rack from NUVO ACS might be right up your alley. The steel firewood rack plate makes room for kindling, fire starters, and, yes, more firewood.
The thick steel tube and double powder-coated finish will keep your wood off the ground and away from moisture and pests. Adjustable from four feet at the smallest to six feet wide to accommodate however much you have close by. It’s the perfect size for your back porch or patio.
This firewood rack doesn’t come with any sort of cover whatsoever so consider something like this six-foot long PVC drape from Sunnydaze.
You’ve got to have something to move the firewood around other than a wheelbarrow or a utility cart, right? This Firewood Cart from Earth Worth looks good while functioning admirably. Firewood is kept off the ground and neat and dry while also allowing you to move it from here to there. How about that?
The cart measures 23 inches wide by 19-1/2 inches deep by 42-1/2 inches tall. Made of tube steel, it’s meant to hold up for years and also features a one-year warranty. Big pneumatic tires make transporting your bounty smooth and painless.
My guess is that you’ll use this to load up at the large firewood rack you’ve got around the shop then wheel this baby over to look amazing at your door. Amirite? Earth Worth claims that this cart can be assembled in 15 minutes but I think you could do it in 12. What do you say? Let’s get to moving some firewood around.
For some reason, this four-foot firewood rack from Amagabeli is the go-to small rack on Amazon with over 1,350 ratings and a 4.4 average score. Hm. Okay. Let’s take a look, shall we? The rack measures a compact 48 inches long by 48 inches tall by 14 inches deep and keeps your firewood over six inches off the ground.
It’s made of 1.5mm-thick tubular steel and can carry up to 330 pounds of firewood (roughly a quarter of a cord). The wood rack is a good size for just about anywhere in your backyard, patio, or porch. It’s super simple to put together and if you think you want to store a half of a cord, Amagabeli offers up an eight-foot version, too.
Why do firewood racks need to be rectangular? The answer is that they don’t. This Panacea 40-Inch Tubular Steel Log Hoop will keep your firewood neat, clean, and dry. Place it next to your fireplace for your burning pile or right out side your back door on the deck.
Its look will add a touch of class with its clean lines and elegant shape. The hoop measures 40 inches in diameter so it’s not meant to store a massive amount of wood however it’s great for keeping close to your wood stove and refilling it from time to time. Made of powder-coated steel, this rack will withstand the elements and can be used indoors or out.