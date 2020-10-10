21 Best Kids Science Kits: Your Ultimate List

  Updated

If you’ve made the decision to homeschool your kids or want to supplement their learning (try woodshop!) with a few lessons at home, you will need creative materials to accompany your curriculum.

Part of your teaching plan will undoubtedly include science. There’s no need to be scared; science is awesome and kids love it. Science is not only crucially important to your child’s education overall but it can also be an incredible amount of fun!

What can make science so interesting for kids is how it can be taught. You’ve seen what kind of chemistry happens when you pitch a pack of Mentos candies into a 2-liter bottle of Diet Coke, right? I’m talking about experiments!

It may seem daunting to teach science to your kids however there are many incredible kits available that will not only help you successfully teach scientific principles but also make learning fun. You may even learn something new, too.

Our list of 21 Best Science Kits includes materials for many disciplines including chemistry, biology, physics, and engineering. Put on that lab coat (bow tie and crazy hair optional) and get ready to show your kids how you can be the coolest science teacher ever.

Why is Science Education So Important to Kids?

At its core, teaching science provides students the opportunity to understand the world around them. Everything works for a reason; those reasons why things work is science. From the microscopic world to weather systems to race cars to the intricacies of the human body, science explains why systems work like they do. 

Science does more than simply provide information about disciplines such as chemistry, biology, physics, and others. It also teaches kids how to communicate with people that may have different perspectives than them.

Science teaches patience and perseverance. It allows kids to develop critical thinking and skepticism and it lets them know that they can help solve the world’s important issues.

Kids really love to understand things. They want desperately to know why things are like they are. That phrase you’ve undoubtedly heard, “they’re like little sponges” is all too true. Between birth and the age of 18, human beings learn the majority of knowledge that will last their lifetimes.

This knowledge can be used to understand new concepts as they arise, make informed decisions, and pursue new interests. Science provides tactile or visible proof of all the information found in textbooks; that visual learning increases understanding which then leads to the retention of that knowledge.

There is so much more to teaching science than the memorization of theories and formulas. Don’t get me wrong: textbooks and learning by rote has its place. Sometimes you just have to burn that stuff to memory. But getting kids interested in science should be easy because, at its core, science is about how stuff works. And that’s fun.

With the pandemic still active across the globe, more and more parents are finding their children facing remote learning, learning at school under different circumstances, or a combination of the two. Parents may need to assist with learning more than ever before.

How Can I Be A Better Science Teacher When I’m Not A Science Teacher?

Teaching science is sort of like being a parent. It’s an act of passing on important information that will benefit a person throughout their life. So while it’s different than teaching life skills like table manners, the importance of taking care of personal belongings, and hygiene, teaching science as to how it relates to daily life will be incredibly interesting to your kids.

Science is supposed to be fun. It’s not that important to get caught up in trying to teach everything. Teaching your kids to enjoy science is the best plan. That approach may spark a lifelong interest that may result in a fulfilling career or at the very least a great hobby. 

Emphasize the love of learning and you’ll make so much more progress with your kids than following textbook rules. That said, prepare your science lessons in advance and make sure you’ve got a plan in mind before talking with your students...er...kids.

Got more than one kid at home and they’re different ages? No worries. You can teach basic subjects to all of them at once. Keep calm and cover the material with plenty of experiments, field trips, and documentaries. Learning as a family can be a lot of fun.

You know more than you think you do about science. It may not immediately resonate as chemistry to you but that’s exactly what cooking is. A trip to the vet for your pet’s well being can turn into a biology lesson. That thunderstorm moving in is a great opportunity to talk about weather systems and electricity. You got this.

Is There Anything Other Than Kids Science Kits That I Can Use To Teach?

There’s no reason you have to wait to start teaching science to your littles. In fact, it’s immensely important that you start early! There are many wonderful books and television shows expressly produced for preschoolers and elementary children. Start teaching your child as soon as they express an interest in why the sky is blue or why fish have scales.

Experiments are the fun part of science so conduct as many as you want. Use them as incentives to get book work or chores finished. Building a Jacob’s Ladder at the end of a week can be a great treat for your kids. It doesn’t matter when or how often you make them happen, just make them happen.

Kids science kits come with most of the supplies you may need for an experiment. They’re very handy for organization and convenience. Instead of tearing your house apart to find rubbing alcohol, some ball bearings, and a magnet, you can focus on what’s in your kit and having fun. They’re well worth the investment.

That said, science kits may not have all the supplies you need. Make sure to go over the directions of each kit in case you actually do need some rubbing alcohol, some ball bearings, or a magnet. You may want to stock up on certain science supplies in bulk. 

I touched on textbooks earlier but they’re not all dry. There are many great science books for kids. Supplement your lessons with some of these books.

Your local library can be an excellent resource and now that most libraries have online catalogs, you can reserve them in advance. And when you inevitably hear the dreaded phrase, “I’m bored!” you can throw one their way to alleviate that boredom.

If your kids are truly bored, consider sending them down a rabbit hole. Give them time to explore a subject they're interested in further. That time is excellent for developing an actual interest in science.

Do an extra project with them, read books, and study it in depth. You won’t ruin your child’s education by going off the curriculum for a while. You may find that you’ve kindled a fire in your kids regarding their interest in science.

Don’t worry about using your television as an electronic babysitter, either. Television has come such a long way in turning science programs into pseudo-entertainment. Campaigns like Shark Week on Discovery can be a real blessing in disguise. With the invention of on-demand programming and YouTube, it is now even easier to find shows that are appropriate for your lessons.

Science documentaries are wonderful for illustrating concepts that you simply can’t recreate at home. Especially when it comes to lessons on space and astrology, television programs allow the presentation of the solar system that no book can do.

Even though you’re teaching science at home, that doesn’t mean you have to stay in the house. Get outside with your kids and see things. If you’re studying astronomy, go outside to see the stars in the shining beauty.

If you’re studying biology, learn about your regional flora, fauna, and wildlife. Take advantage of any local national parks or state-sponsored programs for an extra punch.

And don’t forget about the gear! Technology is a huge part of teaching science. Knowing how telescopes, microscopes, and laboratory equipment works can help kids examine objects and determine differences.

But you don't have to pick up anything special. Science is all around you. It might take the form of working on a car; changing the oil in your car might lead to a discussion about fossil fuels, for example.

Magnifying glasses aren't as powerful as microscopes but taking a closer look at nature can be a great starting point. Feel free to use whatever you have around. The most important thing is to pass on what you know.

