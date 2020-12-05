13 Best Mushroom Grow Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Mushrooms are having a moment in the foodie world. They’re low in calories, fat-free, and overflowing with vitamins and antioxidants. Plus, they can benefit your mental health.

Mushrooms also happen to taste incredible (seriously!) when included in dozens of recipes and there are literally millions of varieties. You can find mushrooms at the grocery store but where’s the fun in that? And foraging for fungus in the forest can be overrated (and perhaps dangerous). Be a do-it-yourselfer instead!

With a few tools and the right growing conditions, you can develop your own designer colony at home. With one of these mushroom grow kits, you’ll be well on your way to raising your own savory morsels that will drive your umami taste buds wild.