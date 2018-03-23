March for Our Lives Boston: Time, Map, Route & Schedule for March 24

On Saturday, March 24, a national March for Our Lives event is happening, with the major march occurring in Washington D.C. at 10 a.m. Eastern and sister marches taking place around the country on the same day. One of those marches will be taking place in Boston. Here’s everything you need to know about the March in Boston, including what time it will start and other details.

In Boston, the event will begin at 11 a.m. at Madison Technical Vocational High School, 75 Malcolm X Blvd in Roxbury. Participants are encouraged to arrive at by 10 a.m. So far, 20,000 have RSVP’d to attend and 55,000 have expressed interest on Facebook. Here’s a map of where you should meet:

Here’s the schedule for the event. Arrive between 9-10 a.m. Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans to greet students at the school. The march will begin at 11 a.m. and participants will march to the Common. The march is about two miles long. Participants can join halfway through the march if needed. The march is expected to arrive at the Common by 1 p.m., and the rally will begin at 2 p.m. at Boston Common. The march route is on the map below, provided by March for Our Lives Boston.

What’s happening at the rally at 2 p.m.? Some of the rally speakers have remained confidential due to security reasons. But the event will include speeches, poetry, music, and dance. Everyone speaking or performing is local. Charlotte Lowell, one of the organizers, told Boston.com: “The speaker list is entirely composed of students and teachers from Boston and Massachusetts to emphasize the locality of this march and the presence of gun violence in schools and in streets in this city.”

If you want to take a bus, the bus drop-off for marching groups is Madison Park High. Participants will be picked up by buses at Commons. If you’re taking the train, use the MTBA Orange Line with a train stop at Roxbury Crossing.

Buses that have stops along the March route will be detoured.

To get a free Lyft ride, RSVP for the rally visit marchforourlives.com/events or visit http://www.lyft.com/MFOL starting Saturday morning to get your free ride code. Enter the code into the Lyft app’s promos tab. CTA will be providing extra service on the green line.

Marchers are seeking universal background checks and common sense gun control laws. In Boston specifically, they are supporting a red flag law that would let family members of law enforcement “red flag” a gun owner that they think poses a risk of injury to themselves or others, petitioning a judge to prevent them from possessing or buying firearms for a year, Boston.com reported. They are also seeking a national ban on assault weapons, along with supporting a state ban.