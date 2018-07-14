Angela Webb, Tulare Coach: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angela Webb, a Tulare Union High teacher and championship volleyball coach in California, is accused of sexual misconduct with a then-student.

Angela Holguin Webb, 50, was arrested on Friday morning, July 13, 2018, on suspicion of committing sexual acts with a prior student, according to a press release from the Tulare Police Department. She is one of a string of female teachers accused in recent years of sexual misconduct with a student. You can read more of the stories and see photos below.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Angela Webb, a College Champion Volleyball Player, Is Accused of Engaging in a Relationship With a Student for More Than Three Years

Tulare police confirmed that Angela Webb was a Tulare Union High School Teacher and volleyball coach.

“The relationship lasted approximately three and a half years during the victim’s time as a student at Tulare Western High School,” the police wrote, adding, “The identity, gender, and age of the victim will not be released due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.”

The lead detective in this case, Detective M. Muller “asks anyone with additional information to call the Tulare Police Department Investigation Division at 559-684-4265,” wrote the police.

“It is violation of trust in that sense. It’s a student teacher relationship, that has to be taken very seriously,” said Tulare police Lt. Jerod Boatman to ABC30.

According to Webb’s LinkedIn page, she received a master’s degree from Fresno Pacific University in 2000 and studied Kinesiology and Exercise Science. She was part of the 1989 national champion volleyball team there.

“FPU’s 1989 women’s volleyball team was among those inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 1. These Sunbirds were the first to win a national championship for Fresno Pacific, setting a new standard for athletics at the university!” the page says.

Facebook photos indicate she’s married with two children.

2. Police Say They Learned of the Allegations in June 2018 & Webb Wrote That ‘God & Family Are Everything’

Police say they learned about the accusations only a month before they brought charges. “The alleged relationship between Webb and the victim was brought to the attention of the Tulare Police Department on June 20th, 2018,” the Tulare PD press release says.

Police tracked down the accuser, saying, “Investigators have been actively investigating the case since that date. During the initial part of this investigation Tulare PD Detectives contacted the victim who confirmed the allegations. Detectives responded to Webb’s residence, after obtaining an arrest warrant which was granted by a Tulare County Superior Court Judge.”

Webb was arrested this morning at her residence. “She was transported to the Tulare Police Department where she was booked and interviewed. She was later transported and booked at the Tulare County Women’s Facility,” said police.

On Twitter, Webb wrote, “P.E. Teacher – Love it! God & Family are everything. Enjoy vacations and great restaurants with delicious desserts!” She mostly wrote about inspirational sayings, student trips and sports. “3rd P. E. Class karaoke getting pumped and ready for Friday night football !!!” read one tweet. “Hornets 5-1 big win over Cal Poly qualifying for Big west Post season. Way to go Hornets!!!” read another.

3. Webb, a Physical Education Teacher, Was Known as a ‘Really Good Athlete’ & Won Championships as a Coach

Angela Webb was well known as a volleyball coach and led her team to success. The Tulare Union team earned four league titles from 2008 to 2013, and Tulare Western won a Central Section championship in 1996, with her as coach, according to Your Central Valley.

One woman wrote on the police comment thread on Facebook, “She graduated with my husband. I remember her from high school. She was a really good athlete. Crazy though to hear about this! Wow!” Other people wrote on the thread that Webb was their physical education teacher in high school.

According to Visala Times Delta, Webb’s record as a volleyball coach was 93-57-0, and she earned more than $133,000 a year.

“She went by the rules, it was always the way she wanted things to be done,” said high school graduate Linda Delgado, to ABC30. “Typical strict teacher.”

An old story about a volleyball player committing to a college quoted the player as mentioning Webb and gives a sense of the kind of coach she was. “My high school coach (Angela Webb) just took me under her wing. Everything I know goes back to her,” that player told Visalia Times Delta.

4. The High School Placed Webb on Administration Leave

50-year-old Angela Webb has been a teacher for 26 years in Tulare County. This morning police officers arrested her for having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. The victim claims it lasted for 3.5 years. pic.twitter.com/RbWCEP7jbG — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) July 13, 2018

Angela Webb had worked at two high schools in the district.

According to The Fresno Bee, Tulare Joint Union High School District has placed Webb on administrative leave. She had worked for the school district since 992 and was a physical education teacher at Tulare Union High, and a physical education teacher and volleyball coach at Tulare Western, according to the newspaper.

Tulare is a community of almost 60,000 people not far from Bakersfield, California. The district released a statement that read, “The district takes the allegations against Mrs. Webb very seriously and is continuing to work with Tulare Police Department as they investigate this matter. While the district understands the need and desire for more information, there are specific laws that govern school districts which prohibit the district from sharing details of an ongoing personnel investigation.”

5. Multiple Educational Workers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law for Alleged Sex Offenses

