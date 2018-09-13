Where Did Brett Kavanaugh Go to High School?

Brett Kavanaugh attended high school at Georgetown Preparatory School, an elite Maryland high school that’s home to several famous political alums.

Kavanaugh’s alma mater has been the source of controversy several times over the course of his confirmation hearings. First, it was a point of controversy when Kavanaugh argued that he grew up in a city “plagued by gang violence.” Kavanaugh actually grew up in Bethesda Maryland, though he lived close to dangerous parts of D.C.

Now, it’s an increasing point of controversy as the result of a letter that has been handed over to the FBI by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, which several publications are reporting contains a sexual misconduct allegation dating back to Kavanaugh’s high school years.

According to The Huffington Post, the letter in question was sent to Rep. Anna Eshoo, though the confidentiality of the woman in question has been preserved. Additionally, The Huffington Post claims that Debra Katz, a well known lawyer of the #MeToo movement, is representing the anonymous letter writer.

Georgetown Prep is an all-boys school in Bethesda, Maryland. Here’s what you need to know about Kavanaugh’s high school years.

Georgetown Prep Costs up to $60,000 a Year & Has Its Own Golf Course & Recording Studio

NEW: Two officials familiar with the matter say the incident detailed in the Feinstein letter involved possible sexual misconduct between Judge Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school.https://t.co/6UI9DSPiMJ — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 13, 2018

Georgetown Prep is a boarding school of just under 500 students. It’s a rigorous school, academically, with the average SAT score being 1386 (out of 1600).

It sits on 93 acres of land, which include the following, according to its site: “collegiate-level facilities and includes a basketball arena, four full-size practice courts, a 200-meter indoor track, a double-ring wrestling room, a fitness center, and a state of the art pool with a diving well. The construction of the Hanley Center enabled Georgetown Prep in 2010 to convert its former gymnasium into a first-rate learning facility, the George Center, which includes a magnificent library, eight classrooms, a recording studio, a student union, several offices, and the Boardroom.”

Kavanaugh Graduated From Georgetown Prep in 1983

"I grew up in a city plagued by gun and gang and drug violence." Kavanaugh's high school, Georgetown Prep, literally has an on-campus golf course. pic.twitter.com/0mDur3ecLD — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) September 5, 2018

Kavanaugh graduated from Georgetown Prep in 1983. He and Gorsuch were actually at the school at the same time, Kavanaugh being two grades ahead of Gorsuch. Other graduates of Georgetown prep include four current or former ambassadors and two sitting congressmen, according to The Washington Post.

Georgetown Prep was founded in 1789 alongside Georgetown University, and has a Jesuit-based educational foundation.

Kavanaugh Has Claimed That Georgetown Prep Taught Him to Live the Creed of ‘Men for Others’

People from ANYWHERE in DC! For those unaware, that’s akin to citing your intimate knowledge of gun violence in 1990s South Central L.A. when you lived in Malibu Colony. Look at his high school (Georgetown Prep): 93 acres for 491 students. pic.twitter.com/Z7AyKjKQzf — TKWallace (@TKWallace4) September 8, 2018

During his opening remarks as a Supreme Court nominee, Kavanaugh noted that Georgetown Prep inspired his life motto. He said,

“The motto of my Jesuit high school was ‘Men for others.’‌ I’ve tried to live that creed. I’ve spent my career in public service from the executive branch in the White House to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. I’ve served with 17 other judges, each of them a colleague and a friend.”

The president of Georgetown Prep Rev. James R. Van Dyke, has publicly congratulated Kavanaugh on his nomination, writing in a statement on the school website, “He is a proud Prep alumnus and holds the school in the highest regard. Judge Kavanaugh has Georgetown Prep’s prayers and support as he faces the confirmation process.”

The school has not yet commented on the potential allegations against Kavanaugh.