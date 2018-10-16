John James vs Debbie Stabenow: Michigan Senate Race Narrows

President Donald Trump drew attention to the Senate race in Michigan on October 16. He sent a tweet in support of Republican candidate John James, who is challenging current Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat.

WOW, John James is making headway in Michigan. We are bringing jobs back to the State, and the People of Michigan appreciate it. Debbie Stabenow has been no help, if anything, a major hindrance. John James is a star, I hope the voters see it. Polls are tightening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

The president wrote, “WOW, John James is making headway in Michigan. We are bringing jobs back to the State, and the People of Michigan appreciate it. Debbie Stabenow has been no help, if anything, a major hindrance. John James is a star, I hope the voters see it. Polls are tightening!”

Thank you, President Trump! I don't have a black message, I don't have a white message, I have a RED, WHITE & BLUE message that is resonating across Michigan! LET'S FLY! >> https://t.co/CCFFtmx2eq << #LetsFlyMI #TeamJohnJames #MISen — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 16, 2018

John James thanked the president for the shout-out, writing, “Thank you, President Trump! I don’t have a black message, I don’t have a white message, I have a RED, WHITE & BLUE message that is resonating across Michigan! LET’S FLY!”

For Debbie, it’s all about Michigan, for John James it’s all about making Donald Trump proud. #MISen #MISenDebate #econclub — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) October 15, 2018

Senator Stabenow’s office criticized James’ embrace of the president in a message tweeted October 15. “For Debbie, it’s all about Michigan, for John James it’s all about making Donald Trump proud.”

Senator Stabenow was first elected to the office in 2000 and was the first woman to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate. She has the incumbent advantage, having the more recognizable name in the state. Real Clear Politics has also labeled the race as “Likely Dem.”

It’s worth noting, however, that President Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016. It was the first time that the northern state had selected the GOP candidate for president since 1988.

Several polls conducted since July have shown Senator Stabenow with a sizable lead over James leading into the midterms. During the summer, she led by as many as 20 points. But James has appeared to shrink that gap, with less than three weeks until voters head to the polls.

When President Trump mentioned on Twitter that the race was tightening, he may have been referring to a poll that was released October 10 by Mitchell Research & Communications, on behalf of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. It was conducted September 30-October 7 and focused on likely voters. The margin of error was labeled as +/-3.8 percent.

Mitchell Research: Do you plan to vote for Debbie Stabenow or John James for the U.S. Senate [9/30/18 to 10/07/18]

Stabenow 50.5% James 41.7% Don’t Know 7.8%

The poll found that just over 50 percent of respondents said they planned to vote for Senator Stabenow. 41.7 percent favored John James. But nearly 8 percent had not yet made up their minds, meaning it is possible the race could still shift heavily in either direction before November 6.

Mitchell Research: Do You Approve or Disapprove of President Trump’s Job Performance? [9/30/18 to 10/07/18]

Approve 44.3% Disapprove 53.1% Undecided 2.6%

The poll suggests the president is having a big impact on this Senate race. Among total voters surveyed, 53 percent disapprove of his job performance. 44 percent gave him a favorable rating. When broken down by party affiliation, Mitchell Research found that 81 percent of voters who approve of President Trump’s performance are planning to vote for Republican candidates. The same is true for Democrats; 81 percent of those showing unfavorable views of the president plan to vote for the Democratic candidates. You can see the full results of the poll above.

READ NEXT: Former American Idol Contestant Antonella Barba Arrested