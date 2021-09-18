Creative Arts Emmys 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 Creative Arts Emmys were handed out on Sept. 11 and 12, but they are being televised Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys online:

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Hollywood Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FXX, and you can get your first month for just $16:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FXX is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of FXX and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include new episodes the day after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2021 Creative Arts Emmys Preview





Play



2021 Creative Arts Emmys: Live Saturday Show with Winners, Losers and Analysis | GOLD DERBY David Buchanan, Riley Chow, Kevin Jacobsen, Rob Licuria and Daniel Montgomery reveal and analyze the results of the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards as they learn of the winners. 36 categories will be awarded with top contenders including "The Crown," "The Flight Attendant," "Hacks," "Hamilton," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Mandalorian," "Pose," "The… 2021-09-12T02:31:32Z

The 2021 Creative Arts Emmys were handed out at the Microsoft Theater campus at L.A. Live on Sept. 11 and 12 in front of a limited audience made up of the nominees and their guests. The Creative Arts Emmys are given out to “honor and celebrate the talented artists and craftspeople in categories across all genres including reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series and movies,” according to the Emmys official website.

The nominees are as follows:

TV MOVIE

X – “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

X – Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

X – Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

X – Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

X – Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Big Mouth” — “The New Me”

“Bob’s Burgers” — “Worms of In-Rear-ment”

X – “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” — “Plague of Madness”

“The Simpsons” — “The Dad-Feelings Limited”

“South Park: The Pandemic Special”

BEST SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

X – “Love, Death & Robots” — “Ice”

“Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens from Its Nap”

“Once Upon a Snowman”

“Robot Chicken” — “Endgame”

BEST INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

X — “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” — “Plague of Madness” — David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

X — “Love, Death & Robots” — “All Through the House” — Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

X — “Love, Death & Robots” — “Automated Customer Service” — Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

X — “Love, Death & Robots” — “Ice” — Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

X — “Love, Death & Robots” — “Ice” — Robert Valley, Production Designer

X — “The Simpsons” — “Wad Goals” — Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

BEST DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION SPECIAL

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

X – “Boys State”

“Framing Britney Spears”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Tina”

BEST DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION SERIES

“Allen v. Farrow”

“American Masters”

“City So Real”

“Pretend It’s a City”

X – “Secrets of the Whales”

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”

X – “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”

“Vice”

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

X – “76 Days”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Property Brothers: Forever Home”

X – “Queer Eye”

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”

“Shark Tank”

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Becoming”

“Below Deck”

“Indian Matchmaking”

X – “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

BEST REALITY HOST

Nicole Byer — “Nailed It!”

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — “Queer Eye”

X – RuPaul Charles — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary — “Shark Tank”

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, and Gail Simmons — “Top Chef”

BEST COMEDY CASTING

“The Flight Attendant”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15”

X – “Ted Lasso”

BEST DRAMA CASTING

“Bridgerton”

X – “The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE CASTING

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

BEST CASTING (REALITY)

“Queer Eye”

X – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Shark Tank”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY (SCRIPTED PROGRAM)

X – Debbie Allen, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

Dondraico Johnson, “Genius: Aretha”

Brooke Lipton, “Lucifer”

Mandy Moore, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Mandy Moore and Luther Brown, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY (VARIETY/REALITY)

Sergio Trujillo, “Christmas in Rockefeller Center”

Artem Chigvintsev, “Dancing with the Stars”

X – Derek Hough, “Dancing with the Stars”

Derek Hough, “The Disney Holiday Singalong”

Parris Goebel, “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2”

Marie Haince Lebel, “World of Dance”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (MULTI-CAMERA)

“Call Me Kat” — “Plus One”

“The Conners” — “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake”

X – “Country Comfort” — “Crazy”

“Last Man Standing” — “Time Flies”

“The Upshaws” — “Big Plans”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (SINGLE-CAMERA, HALF-HOUR)

“Grown-ish” — “Know Yourself”

“Hacks” — “Primm”

“Made for Love” — “User One”

X – “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 15: The Believer”

“Servant” — “2:00”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (SINGLE-CAMERA, ONE HOUR)

“Bridgerton” — “Art of the Swoon”

X – “The Crown” — “Fairytale”

“Euphoria” — “Trouble Don’t Last Always”

“Lovecraft Country” — “Sundown”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“Perry Mason” — “Chapter 2”

“The Umbrella Academy — “Right Back Where We Started”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (LIMITED/MOVIE)

“Fargo” — “East/West”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Illusions”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“Small Axe” — “Mangrove”

“The Underground Railroad” — “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (NONFICTION)

“City So Real” — “Blood Sport”

X – “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Rebuilding Paradise”

“Secrets of the Whales” — “Ocean Giants”

“The Social Dilemma”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (REALITY)

“The Amazing Race” — “Give Me a Beard Bump”

“Deadliest Catch”

X – “Life Below Zero”

“Queer Eye” – “Groomer Has It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

COMMERCIAL

“Airpods Pro — Jump” (Apple AirPods)

“Alexa’s Body” (Amazon Alexa)

“Better | Mamba Forever” (Nike)

“It Already Does That” (Apple Watch Series 6)

X – “You Can’t Stop Us” (Nike)

“You Love Me” (Beats by Dre)

BEST COSTUMES (PERIOD)

“Bridgerton” — “Diamond of the First Water”

“The Crown” — “Terra Nullius”

“Halston” — “Versailles”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“Ratched” — “Pilot”

BEST COSTUMES (FANTASY/SCI-FI)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Nightshade”

“Lovecraft Country” — “I Am.”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“The Umbrella Academy” — “The Frankel Footage”

X – “WandaVision” — “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

BEST COSTUMES (CONTEMPORARY)

“Black-ish” — “Our Wedding Dre”

“Euphoria” — “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

“Hacks” — “There Is No Line”

“I May Destroy You” — “Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

“The Politician” — “New York State of Mind”

X – “Pose” — “Series Finale”

BEST COSTUMES (VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY)

X – “Black Is King”

X – “The Masked Singer” — “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2”

X – “Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular”

BEST DIRECTING (VARIETY SERIES)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — “Episode 1085a”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

“Real Time with Bill Maher” — “Episode 1835”

X – “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dave Chappelle”

BEST DIRECTING (VARIETY SPECIAL)

X – “Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

BEST DIRECTING (DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 3”

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Boys State”

X – “Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Tina”

BEST DIRECTING (REALITY)

“The Amazing Race” — “Give Me a Beard Bump”

“Queer Eye” — “Preaching Out Loud”

X – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Gettin’ Lucky”

“Top Chef” — “Pan African Portland”

“The Voice” — “The Blind Auditions Premiere”

BEST HAIRSTYLING (PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER)

X – “Bridgerton” — “Art of the Swoon”

“The Crown” — “War”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

“Ratched” — “The Dance”

“WandaVision” — “Don’t Touch That Dial”

BEST HAIRSTYLING (CONTEMPORARY)

“Black-ish” — “Our Wedding Dre”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Vows”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Sore Must Be the Storm”

“The Politician” — “What’s in the Box?”

X – “Pose” — “Series Finale”

BEST HAIRSTYLING (CONTEMPORARY, VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Finale”

“Legendary” — “Pop Tart”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “The Pork Chop”

X – “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Maya Rudolph”

“The Voice” — “Live Top 17 Performances”

BEST INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

“Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt”

“Inside COVID19”

X – “Space Explorers: The ISS Experience”

“Welcome to the Blumhouse Live”

BEST INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

X — “For All Mankind: Time Capsule”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION (VARIETY SERIES)

“America’s Got Talent” — “The Finals”

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Finale”

“The Masked Singer” — “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”

X – “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Adele”

“The Voice” — “Live Top 17 Performances”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION (VARIETY SPECIAL)

X – “David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“The 63rd Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN

“Between the World and Me”

X – “The Good Lord Bird”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Raised by Wolves”

“WandaVision”

BEST MAKEUP (PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER, NON-PROSTHETIC)

“Halston” — “Versailles”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “Adjournment”

“Ratched” — “Pilot”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “Terra Firma, Part 2”

“WandaVision” — “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

BEST MAKEUP (CONTEMPORARY, NON-PROSTHETIC)

“Euphoria” — “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Pigs”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Sore Must Be the Storm”

“The Politician” — “What’s in the Box?”

X – “Pose” — “Series Finale”

BEST MAKEUP (CONTEMPORARY, VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY, NON-PROSTHETIC)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Top 11”

“Legendary” — “Pop Tart”

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “The Pork Chop”

X – “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Elon Musk”

BEST PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

“Lovecraft Country” — “Sundown”

X – “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“Pose” — “On the Run”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “The Hope Is You, Part 1”

“This Is Us” — “There”

BEST MOTION DESIGN

X — “Calls”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION (SERIES)

“Bridgerton” — “Diamond of the First Water”

“The Crown” — “The Balmoral Test”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Crossing”

“Lovecraft Country” — “Rewind 1921”

X – “The Mandalorian — “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

“This Is Us” — “Birth Mother”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION (LIMITED/MOVIE/SPECIAL)

“Fargo” — “East/West”

“Oslo”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“The Underground Railroad” — “Chapter 2: South Carolina”

“WandaVision” — “Previously On”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION (DOCUMENTARY)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 4”

“American Masters” — “Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir”

X – “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre”

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

X – “Bo Burnham: Inside”

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” — “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye”

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

“Bridgerton” — “Diamond of the First Water”

“The Crown” — “Fairytale”

“Halston” — “The Party’s Over”

X – “I May Destroy You” — “Ego Death”

“Lovecraft Country” — “Strange Case”

“The Queen’s Gambit” — “Adjournment”

“WandaVision” — “Don’t Touch That Dial”

BEST MUSIC AND LYRICS

“Bo Burnham: Inside” — “Comedy”

“The Boys” — “Never Truly Vanish”

“The Queen’s Gambit” — “I Can’t Remember Love”

“Soundtrack of Our Lives” — “The End Titles”

X – “WandaVision” — “Agatha All Along”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” — “Crimson Love”

BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

“Allen v. Farrow”

“Bridgerton”

X – “The Flight Attendant”

“Ted Lasso”

“WandaVision”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA DRAMA)

“The Crown” — “Avalanche”

X – “The Crown” — “Fairytale”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Crossing”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY)

“The Flight Attendant” — “In Case of Emergency”

“Hacks” — “Primm”

“Hacks” — “There Is No Line”

“Hacks” — “Tunnel of Love”

X – “Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You”

“Ted Lasso” — “Make Rebecca Great Again”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY)

X – “The Conners” — “Jeopardé, Sobrieté and Infidelité”

“Man with a Plan” — “Driving Miss Katie”

“Mom” — “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA LIMITED/MOVIE)

“Mare of Easttown” — “Fathers”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “Exchanges”

“WandaVision” — “On a Very Special Episode…”

“WandaVision” — “The Series Finale”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (VARIETY)

X – “A Black Lady Sketch Show” — “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?”

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“Hamilton”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Murder Show”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Stu”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (NONFICTION)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 1”

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Framing Britney Spears”

“Q Into the Storm”

X – “The Social Dilemma”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (STRUCTURED REALITY/COMPETITION)

“The Amazing Race”

“Queer Eye” — “Preaching Out Loud”

X – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Condragulations”

“Top Chef” — “Restaurant Wars”

“The Voice”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (UNSTRUCTURED REALITY)

“Below Deck” — “Steamy Vibes”

“Deadliest Catch”

X – “Life Below Zero” — “The Other Side”

“Naked and Afraid” — “Sand Trapped”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” — “The Big Ball”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY, ONE HOUR OR MORE)

“The Flight Attendant” — “After Dark”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Chicago”

X – “Mare of Easttown”

“The Undoing”

“Yellowstone” — “Going Back to Cali”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (NARRATIVE PERIOD/FANTASY, ONE HOUR OR MORE)

“Bridgerton” — “After the Rain”

“The Crown” — “War”

“Halston”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“Perry Mason” — “Chapter 3”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (NARRATIVE, HALF-HOUR OR LESS)

“Emily in Paris” — “Emily in Paris”

“Hacks” — “Primm”

“Ted Lasso” — “For the Children”

“United States of Al” — “Pilot”

X – “WandaVision”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (VARIETY/REALITY SERIES)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — “Dr. John Lapook / Maroon 5”

“The Masked Singer” — “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Bossy Rossy Ruboot”, “Condragulations”

X – “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Kristen Wiig”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“Friends: The Reunion”

“The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

X – “The Oscars”

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY/DRAMA/VARIETY SERIES

X – “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS”

“The Randy Rainbow Show”

“Reno 911!”

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”

BEST SHORT FORM ACTOR

Brendan Scannell, “Bonding”

Kevin Hart, “Die Hart”

John Travolta, “Die Hart”

John Lutz, “Mapleworth Murders”

X – J.B. Smoove, “Mapleworth Murders”

BEST SHORT FORM ACTRESS

Nathalie Emmanuel, “Die Hart”

X – Keke Palmer, “Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors”

Paula Pell, “Mapleworth Murders”

Kerri Kinney-Silver, “Reno 911!”

BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION/REALITY

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed”

“Inside Pixar”

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community”

“Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen”

X – “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”

BEST SOUND EDITING (HALF-HOUR/ANIMATION)

“Cobra Kai” — “December 19”

X – “Love, Death & Robots” — “Snow in the Desert”

“Mythic Quest” — “Everlight”

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” — “No Small Parts”

“Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You”

BEST SOUND EDITING (ONE HOUR SERIES)

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — “One World, One People”

X – “Lovecraft Country” — “Sundown”

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “The Hope Is You, Part 1”

“The Umbrella Academy” — “The End of Something”

BEST SOUND EDITING (LIMITED/MOVIE/SPECIAL)

“Fargo” — “East/West”

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” — “The Two Faces, Part Two”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“The Underground Railroad” — “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”

“WandaVision” — “The Series Finale”

BEST SOUND EDITING (NONFICTION)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 2”

X – “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre”

BEST SOUND MIXING (HALF-HOUR/ANIMATION)

“B Positive” — “High Risk Factor”

“Cobra Kai” — “December 19”

“Hacks” — “Falling”

“The Kominsky Method” — “Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are”

X – “Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You”

BEST SOUND MIXING (ONE HOUR SERIES)

“The Boys” — “What I Know”

“The Crown” — “Fairytale”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Chicago”

“Lovecraft Country” — “Sundown”

X – “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

BEST SOUND MIXING (LIMITED/MOVIE)

“Genius: Aretha” — “Respect”

“Mare of Easttown” — “Sore Must Be the Storm”

X – “The Queen’s Gambit” — “End Game”

“The Underground Railroad” — “Chapter 1: Georgia”

“WandaVision” — “The Series Finale”

BEST SOUND MIXING (VARIETY)

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”

X – “David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“Hamilton”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

BEST SOUND MIXING (NONFICTION)

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

X – “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Life Below Zero” — “The Other Side”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“Tina”

BEST STUNT COORDINATION

“Doom Patrol”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

X – “The Mandalorian”

“S.W.A.T.”

“Warrior”

BEST STUNT PERFORMANCE

“Cobra Kai” — “December 19”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — “Truth”

“Gangs of London” — “Episode 2”

“Lovecraft Country” — “I Am.”

X – “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION/CAMERAWORK/VIDEO CONTROL (SERIES)

“America’s Got Talent” — “Episode 1523”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — “Sacha Baron Cohen / Wesley Snipes / Charlotte Lawrence”

X – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dan Levy”

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 2”

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION/CAMERAWORK/VIDEO CONTROL (SPECIAL)

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

X – “Hamilton”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (SEASON/MOVIE)

“The Boys”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Lovecraft Country”

X – “The Mandalorian”

“WandaVision”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (EPISODE)

“The Crown” — “Gold Stick”

“The Nevers” — “Ignition”

X – “Star Trek: Discovery” — “Su’kal”

“The Umbrella Academy” — “743”

“Vikings” — “The Signal”

BEST NARRATOR

X – Sterling K. Brown, “Lincoln: Divided We Stand”

Anthony Hopkins, “Mythic Quest”

David Attenborough, “A Perfect Planet”

Sigourney Weaver, “Secrets of the Whales”

David Attenborough, “The Year Earth Changed”

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Jessica Walter, “Archer”

X – Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”

Stacey Abrams, “Black-ish: Election Special, Part 2”

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton”

Tituss Burgess, “Central Park”

Stanley Tucci, “Central Park”

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

BEST WRITING (VARIETY SPECIAL)

X – “Bo Burnham: Inside”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse”

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero”

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

BEST WRITING (NONFICTION)

“Allen v. Farrow” — “Episode 3”

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

X – “The Social Dilemma”

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre”

The 2021 Creative Arts Emmys air Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FXX.