How to Watch Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Online

Popular Nickelodeon ’90s game show “Legends of the Hidden Temple” has been rebooted and this time, it’s for adults. It premieres Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch “Legends of the Hidden Temple” online:

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ 2021 Preview





Legends of The Hidden Temple | Rock God | Season Trailer | The CW Legends of The Hidden Temple premieres Sunday, October 10. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE: Based on the original game show, this supersized adult version, hosted by Cristela Alonzo, is taken out of the studio and into a "jungle," and scaled up with tougher challenges… 2021-09-13T17:00:27Z

Get ready, all you silver snakes and purple parrots. “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is back and this time, it’s the adults who are taking on Olmec’s Temple.

The CW press release teases:

This supersized, adult version of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the“Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

The updated version is hosted by comedian, writer, producer, actor Cristela Alonzo, who made history in 2014 when she became the first Latina to create, producer and star in her own network TV show, “Cristela,” on ABC. She is super excited for “Legends of the Hidden Temple” because she was a huge fan of the original show growing up.

“Having grown up on ’90s pop culture and actually being a fan of the original ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple,’ I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show,” said Alonzo in a press release. “The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time.”

“When we decided to revisit ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple,’ we wanted a host with stature who also had the humor of a stand-up and the energy of a camp counselor,” added Scott A. Stone, creator and executive producer. “That’s Cristela Alonzo, she’s perfect!”

In addition to “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” The CW’s Sunday night lineup includes a second season of “Killer Camp.” The first season was a surprise hit U.K. import in 2020 and now it is back with a new U.S. version. This season, 13 “unlucky American and British campers navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the ‘killer’ among them for a share of the $50,000 cash prize.”

Trust us, if you didn’t watch the first season, “Killer Camp” is a ton of fun. This is going to be a killer one-two punch on Sunday nights.

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” airs Sundays at 8 p.m., followed by “Killer Camp” at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.