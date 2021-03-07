Stone Foltz: Ohio Student’s Organs Are Being Donated After Hazing

Stone Foltz is a Bowling Green State University (BGSU) college student in Ohio who was critically injured in a hazing incident at a college fraternity and whose organs are now being donated.

Journalist Tara Morgan reported on Twitter that an attorney for the family of Stone Foltz says the 20 year old “is undergoing organ donation after a hazing incident, that the Bowling Green State Univ. student was dropped off at his apartment after going to a frat house & told to drink a bottle of liquor.”

The fraternity’s chapter was suspended, and an investigation is underway into what happened to Foltz, a sophomore.

1. The University Says the Incident Is an Alleged ‘Hazing Activity Involving Alcohol Consumption’

Although few details have been released about what happened to Foltz, the university did say that the allegations involve “hazing activity involving alcohol consumption.”

“Bowling Green State University is aware of alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event on March 4,” the university’s statement reads.

“We have placed this fraternity on interim suspension as we work with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this serious situation. We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected.”

On March 6, the university released an additional statement:

Yesterday, Bowling Green State University placed Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity on interim suspension for alleged hazing activity. We are working with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this unfolding situation. This tragic incident has certainly impacted our students and community. BGSU is committed to not just the student conduct and law enforcement investigations, but a full inquiry into each Greek chapter’s prevention and compliance responsibilities under University policies prohibiting hazing. These University processes and policies have been established to set high expectations and standards and to enforce compliance and ensure the safety of all students. This morning, we began to meet with our student leaders to decide the short- and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life at BGSU. In the days to come, we will also be reviewing all other student organizations. Above all, we remain committed to supporting the hospitalized student’s family and friends. They are living every loved one’s worst nightmare, and we owe them the utmost respect and privacy at this time. While our community deserves a space to process this tragic incident and we cannot censor freedom of speech, we strongly encourage those who are sharing their opinions and potentially misleading details on social media to cease and recognize that the student’s family and friends are in those same spaces reliving the trauma and grief from these comments.

2. Tributes Flowed in for Stone Foltz

An attorney speaking on behalf of the family of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz says that the student is being kept alive while they work with doctors to donate his organs in the wake of an alleged alcohol-fueled fraternity hazing incident on Thursday that left him in critical condition.

St. Thomas More University Parish & Newman Center wrote on Facebook:

It has long been the custom of priests to offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for a particular intention, asking for God to bestow special graces upon the person or persons through this most powerful prayer. Mass intentions can be offered for those who are living or for a soul in purgatory. While we are already storming Heaven with prayers for him and those who love him, this Sunday’s 5pm Mass will be offered for Stone Foltz.

A friend wrote, “This shouldn’t have happened. Please pray for the Foltz family. He was a classmate of mine at BVMS/HS. Sad and disgusting that hazing is still an issue…LLS🙏💛”

3. The Fraternity’s National Office Released a Statement Condemning Hazing & Suspending the Chapter

“A student and unreported new member of the Delta Beta Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) in Bowling Green, Ohio, was involved in an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event,” reads a statement from the fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha.

“The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad.”

The statement continues, “We have immediately placed this chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leaders to cooperate fully with University administration and local law enforcement. As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity.”

The fraternity added: “The International Fraternity will cooperate fully with authorities as this incident is investigated and will consider every possible course of action to hold the chapter and individual members accountable to the fullest extent in accordance with the International Fraternity Constitution and Codes.”

4. A BGSU Student Told a Local Television Station About Excessive Drinking at a Fraternity Party

A BGSU student who wanted his identity camouflaged told WTOL-TV about heavy alcohol consumption relating to the fraternity. He said it made him concerned for his roommate who is pledging to the frat.

A BGSU student who wanted his identity camouflaged told WTOL-TV about heavy alcohol consumption relating to the fraternity. He said it made him concerned for his roommate who is pledging to the frat.

“We have to drink a handle of any alcohol that our big gives us. We have to finish the whole thing in the time we’re there before we leave,” the student told the television station.

He said his roommate came back from the same party under investigation.

“A handle of alcohol is… equal to about 40, 1.5-ounce shots,” the television station reported, quoting the student as saying, “I’ve never seen my roommate more drunk in his entire life. He immediately went to the bathroom and was throwing up in the toilet for just 15 minutes to an hour and making himself vomit.”

5. Foltz Was Attending a Big Brother Event at the Frat

According to journalist Morgan, "Attorney says Foltz, from Delaware county, was attending a big brother event at the frat house. Foltz was a sophomore at Bowling Green. His roommates called 911."

According to journalist Morgan, “Attorney says Foltz, from Delaware county, was attending a big brother event at the frat house. Foltz was a sophomore at Bowling Green. His roommates called 911.”

According to WTOL-TV, earlier reports that Foltz had died on March 6, 2021, were incorrect. “Please have respect, be considerate and passionate. Please don’t post comments on details of what you heard. Stone is still with us for the time as we go thru the process to donate his organs. Hug your children and tell them everyday how much you love them,” his mother said in a statement, according to the television station.

