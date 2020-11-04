Trump Calls Mail-In Votes That Put Him Behind ‘Surprise Ballot Dumps’

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump suggested foul play at work in the ballot counting for the presidential election, despite having no proof for such an accusation. The accusation came in the form of a tweet, a few hours after several swing states (including Wisconsin and Michigan) flipped in Joe Biden’s favor.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump tweeted. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”

Trump continued to incite fear and mistrust about the validity of the election, adding in a subsequent tweet, “How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?”

You might be wondering, what does Trump mean by “surprise ballot dumps?”

The simple answer is that there have been no reports of “surprise ballot dumps.” There has been no “surprise” in the continued count of votes overnight. Rather, the votes have slowly been counted from many of these swing states, with mail-in ballots being counted after Election Day ballots. Since mail-in votes were comprised primarily of Democrat voters, it has been expected that Biden would surge back into a competitive position once those ballots were processed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Falsely Claimed Victory in the Election Early on Wednesday Morning

At around one in the morning on Wednesday, Trump falsely claimed he won the election. To supporters in the White House East Room, Trump said to supporters, “We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.”

Trump also took to Twitter, writing, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Twitter has censored this Tweet, as seen in the image above. The platform now offers a warning to viewers before they look at Trump’s tweet: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Trump’s comments drew criticism from even the staunchest of conservatives. Right wing talk show host Ben Shapiro tweeted, “No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has.”

There Has Been No Proof of Any Foul Play Taking Place Throughout the Vote Counting Process

Tapper wasn't having it pic.twitter.com/g5OP7RqKln — The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2020

In the last 24 hours, as votes have slowly been tallied, there have been no verified reports of any sort of tampering or foul play taking place with these ballots. With that said, some of the margins of victory for swing states could happen within the realm of recount claims. The Trump campaign has already indicated they might request a recount in Wisconsin, which indicated a slight lead for Biden on Wednesday morning.

“Wisconsin, that’s recount territory,” a Trump campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday, per Politico reporter Gabby Orr.

As for the Biden campaign, the team has consistently indicated trust in the process, and encouraged Americans to have patience while every vote is counted. In response to Trump’s suggestion that he might take the election results to the Supreme Court, a Biden spokesperson said, via NPR, “If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail.”