Tom Metzger Dead: White Supremacist & Former KKK Leader Dies at 82

Tom Metzger is the white supremacist and KKK leader who died on November 4 in Hemet, California.

Metzger’s death was announced in a post on his website, Resist.com. The announcement said that Metzger was survived by his partner, Mary Arnold, as well las his six children, Carolyn, Dorraine, John, Lynn, Rebecca and Laurie. In addition, Metzger had nine grand-children and one great-grandchild.

In 1980, Metzger controversially won the Democratic nomination for a congressional seat in Southern California. He was also the founder of his own white supremacist network, White Aryan Resistance or WAR. In 2019, the San Diego Union-Tribune quoted Metzger as telling members of his WAR collective, “We are in a white civil war. Our white leaders are traitors to their race and Jews assist them in our destruction.”

White Supremacist Runs for CongressFormer KKK Grand Dragon Tom Metzger is making a run for the third congressional seat held by Mark Souder. 2010-03-08T23:18:12Z

Metzger became known internationally in 2003 when he appeared in the Louis Theroux documentary Louis and the Nazis. In the episode, Metzger is shown to have been working as a television repairman while also writing racist propaganda and speaking at white supremacist events on the side. Metzger also made a mainstream appearance in 1992 when he was interviewed by Whoopi Goldberg.

Metzger, unlike fellow white supremacists David Duke and Richard Spencer, was not fully supportive of Donald Trump’s policies. In December 2015, Metzger told Politico, “As long as he’s causing chaos and havoc with the citizens, he’s fine with me. I love it.” Metzger added that he was not convinced that Trump would follow through on some of his campaign promises. Metzger said, “It’s going to get people excited and it could get out of hand … He’d have to employ the military to do it, and I don’t think they’re going to do that.”

Metzger tweeted multiple times in 2020 to say that he did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016.

