Is McDonald’s or Burger King Open Near Me on Easter Sunday 2019?

It’s Easter Sunday 2019, which means that a lot of stores and restaurants are closed for the day. But, there are also a ton that are open. McDonald’s and Burger King stores should be open, but TIME has reported that Burger King and McDonald’s are franchise-owned businesses. This means there is the possibility that certain locations may run on limited hours or may close. It’s best to check the local restaurant for availability today since it’s a holiday.

One of McDonald’s new items on the menu is the new NEW Quarter Pounder with Cheese Bacon, which McDonald’s describes as this, “Each Quarter Pounder with Cheese Bacon burger features thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon atop a ¼ lb. of 100% fresh beef that’s cooked when you order. It’s hot and deliciously juicy, seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill. Layered with two slices of melty American cheese, slivered onions and tangy pickles on a soft, fluffy sesame seed bun.” Additional Quarter Pounders available include the Double Bacon Smokehouse Burger, Mushroom & Swiss Burger, and the NEW Quarter Pounder Deluxe.

Some deals going on right now are $1 for any size soft drink, and $2 small specialty McCafé beverages. If you download the McDonald’s app, you can also get discounts and specials via the app.

McDonald’s now delivers on Uber Eats, so if Uber Eats is available in your area and there is a nearby McDonald’s, you could get McDonald’s delivered right to your door. Find McDelivery near you.

As for Burger King delivery options, the company is working with Grub Hub. You can find a location near you and place your order online. There is also a BK app available for download. According to Burger King, the benefits of downloading the app are to, “Get secret deals and exclusive mobile coupons … and save like a king! Explore our menu and find your nearest BK restaurant anytime, anywhere. And in most locations, you can even order ahead.”

Burger King currently has a bunch of new items featured on the menu, some for a limited time. One of the menu items is the Angry Whopper, which the Burger King company site describes as this, “U Mad? Get Angry. Our Angry WHOPPER features ¼ lb of flame-grilled beef, piled high with thick-cut bacon, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onion petals, jalapeños, creamy mayonnaise, and angry sauce all layered between a toasted sesame seed bun.” Another new item is the Stacker King, which can be made as a single, double or triple. The Stacker Kings are each topped with smoky bacon, melted American cheese, and a special Stacker sauce. Additional burgers on the menu at participating locations right now are the Sourdough King, the Rodeo King, the BBQ Bacon Whopper and the Bacon King.

Other new menu items are the Bacon Cheesy Tots, the Double Croissan’wich, a new M&M’s milkshake, an M&M’s cookie, and the BK Cafe. The Frosted Frozen Coke, Chicken Fries, Frozen Fanta Cherry ICEE, the Rodeo Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Oreo Cookie Cheesecake are fun options as well.